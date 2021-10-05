Registration was successful!
Lakhimpur Horror: WATCH Car Run Over Protesting Farmers in India
Lakhimpur Horror: WATCH Car Run Over Protesting Farmers in India
Violent clashes were reported on Sunday in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh after four farmers were killed when a convoy of three speeding vehicles mowed down
Lakhimpur Horror: WATCH Car Run Over Protesting Farmers in India

11:59 GMT 05.10.2021
Deexa Khanduri
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
All materials
Violent clashes were reported on Sunday in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh after four farmers were killed when a convoy of three speeding vehicles mowed down some protesters who were demonstrating against an event organised by the ruling BJP party. Nine people in total died and many were left injured.
India's main opposition party Congress has shared a video on social media showing an SUV and jeep ramming a group of protesting farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri, the largest district in India's poll-bound state of Uttar Pradesh.
The incident took place in Tikunia Village on Sunday and left more than a dozen badly injured, in addition to the nine people who were killed.
The car which is believed to have rammed the protesting farmers is the one in which Ashish Mishra, the son of federal Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra, was said to be travelling.
The 27-second video shared on Congress party's Twitter page purportedly shows some farmers falling to the ground as an SUV hits them while another car comes from behind with sirens blaring.
"The silence from [Prime Minister Narendra] Modi's government makes them complicit," Congress said in the tweet in which it shared the video.
The Uttar Pradesh Police have not yet confirmed the video's authenticity.
At least half a dozen individuals can be seen lying on the side of the road as the two vehicles continue on their way. The video was shared by many politicians and activists criticising the action of the driver.
Sanjay Singh, a member of the Aam Aadmi Party, wrote: "Does anyone still need proof to understand what happened in Lakhimpur Kheri?"
Feroze Varun Gandhi, a politician from Uttar Pradesh belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party, also shared the video and added in Hindi: "This video of vehicles in Lakhimpur Kheri deliberately crushing farmers will shake anyone's soul. Police should take this video into account and immediately arrest the owners of these vehicles, the people sitting in them, and other people involved in this case."
On Monday, federal Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra told a local news channel that stones were thrown at the vehicle, which led to the driver losing control and ramming the farmers.
He also denied that his son, Ashish Mishra, was present at the accident.
