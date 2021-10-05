Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211005/kishida-holds-1st-conversation-with-us-leader-since-taking-office-as-japan-prime-minister-1089669457.html
Kishida Holds 1st Conversation With US Leader Since Taking Office As Japan Prime Minister
Kishida Holds 1st Conversation With US Leader Since Taking Office As Japan Prime Minister
TOKYO (Sputnik) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held the first telephone conversation since taking office with US President Joe Biden, during which the...
fumio kishida
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1d/1089517212_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_1d16273eee7cfcff80496c3ed3163b58.jpg
In addition, according to the Kyodo news agency, the Japanese prime minister said during the conversation that he intends to continue working on such global problems as coronavirus response, climate change, as well as complete denuclearization of the world.In turn, Biden reaffirmed US commitments to defend Japan.The parties also expressed a unanimous opinion on the need for further cooperation to resolve the problem of the Japanese kidnapped by the North Korean security services.Japanese lawmakers voted on Monday to approve former foreign minister Kishida, 64, to run a new government.Kishida received 311 votes out of 458. Key opposition leader Yukio Edano, the head of the Constitutional Democratic Party, received 124 votes, while the leaders of the Japan Innovation Party, Toranosuke Katayama, and the Democratic Party for the People, Yuichiro Tamaki, received 11 votes each.
Kishida Holds 1st Conversation With US Leader Since Taking Office As Japan Prime Minister

04:18 GMT 05.10.2021
© REUTERS / Du Xiaoyi/Pool
Former Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida poses for a picture following a press conference at the Liberal Democratic Party (LPD) headquarters after he was elected as the party president in Tokyo, Japan September 29, 2021
Former Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida poses for a picture following a press conference at the Liberal Democratic Party (LPD) headquarters after he was elected as the party president in Tokyo, Japan September 29, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.10.2021
© REUTERS / Du Xiaoyi/Pool
Subscribe
TOKYO (Sputnik) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held the first telephone conversation since taking office with US President Joe Biden, during which the sides confirmed their intention to strengthen the Japanese-US alliance and to implement the idea of ​​a free and open Indo-Pacific region.
In addition, according to the Kyodo news agency, the Japanese prime minister said during the conversation that he intends to continue working on such global problems as coronavirus response, climate change, as well as complete denuclearization of the world.
In turn, Biden reaffirmed US commitments to defend Japan.
The parties also expressed a unanimous opinion on the need for further cooperation to resolve the problem of the Japanese kidnapped by the North Korean security services.
Japanese lawmakers voted on Monday to approve former foreign minister Kishida, 64, to run a new government.
Kishida received 311 votes out of 458. Key opposition leader Yukio Edano, the head of the Constitutional Democratic Party, received 124 votes, while the leaders of the Japan Innovation Party, Toranosuke Katayama, and the Democratic Party for the People, Yuichiro Tamaki, received 11 votes each.
