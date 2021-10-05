https://sputniknews.com/20211005/k-pop-feminist-icon-sunmi-announces-first-online-concert-1089737327.html

K-Pop Feminist Icon Sunmi Announces First Online Concert

The talented singer will hold a global concert for the first time in two years called "GOOD GIRL GONE MAD". 05.10.2021, Sputnik International

Sunmi's agency Abyss made her fans' day when it announced the singer's first-ever online concert on October 5th. This is Sunmi's first solo concert since her world tour "Warning" in 2019. She has held concerts in 18 cities on three continents, proving her amazing popularity as one of the most prominent figures in K-Pop. This time around, despite being online, Sunmi will please her supporters via XR technology and powerful performances of her hit songs. Concert tickets can be reserved through the fan platform Weverse Shop starting October 7th and the performance itself will take place on October 30th. In August, the talented artist who is known for not being afraid of a sensual presence on the Korean stage, released her third EP "1/6" with the lead single "You Can't Sit With Us". https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V0wInr_xATk Fans are estatic at the news that they'll be able to see their fav idol in concert.

