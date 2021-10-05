https://sputniknews.com/20211005/japans-new-prime-minister-discusses-aukus-with-australian-counterpart-reports-say-1089672581.html

Japan's New Prime Minister Discusses AUKUS With Australian Counterpart, Reports Say

TOKYO (Sputnik) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held a telephone conversation with his Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison, during which

The Kyodo news agency said that the parties expressed their desire to expand cooperation to implement the idea of ​​a free and open Indo-Pacific region.In mid-September, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia declared the formation of AUKUS as a platform for defence and security cooperation. Australia unilaterally withdrew from a $66 billion agreement on submarines with France in favour of obtaining the technology for developing its own nuclear submarines within the new trilateral alliance.French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian called Australia's decision to break the agreement "a stab in the back."

