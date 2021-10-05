Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211005/japans-new-prime-minister-discusses-aukus-with-australian-counterpart-reports-say-1089672581.html
Japan's New Prime Minister Discusses AUKUS With Australian Counterpart, Reports Say
Japan's New Prime Minister Discusses AUKUS With Australian Counterpart, Reports Say
TOKYO (Sputnik) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held a telephone conversation with his Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison, during which Fumio... 05.10.2021
The Kyodo news agency said that the parties expressed their desire to expand cooperation to implement the idea of ​​a free and open Indo-Pacific region.In mid-September, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia declared the formation of AUKUS as a platform for defence and security cooperation. Australia unilaterally withdrew from a $66 billion agreement on submarines with France in favour of obtaining the technology for developing its own nuclear submarines within the new trilateral alliance.French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian called Australia's decision to break the agreement "a stab in the back."
Japan's New Prime Minister Discusses AUKUS With Australian Counterpart, Reports Say

TOKYO (Sputnik) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held a telephone conversation with his Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison, during which Fumio Kishida welcomed the conclusion of the AUKUS partnership and stated that attempts by some countries to unilaterally change the status quo in the region are inadmissible, media reported.
The Kyodo news agency said that the parties expressed their desire to expand cooperation to implement the idea of ​​a free and open Indo-Pacific region.
In mid-September, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia declared the formation of AUKUS as a platform for defence and security cooperation.
Australia unilaterally withdrew from a $66 billion agreement on submarines with France in favour of obtaining the technology for developing its own nuclear submarines within the new trilateral alliance.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian called Australia's decision to break the agreement "a stab in the back."
