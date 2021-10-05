Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211005/indias-opposition-party-congress-to-hold-protest-over-lakhimpur-kheri-violence--1089670077.html
India's Opposition Party Congress to Hold Protest Over Lakhimpur Kheri Violence
India's Opposition Party Congress to Hold Protest Over Lakhimpur Kheri Violence
On Monday, several leaders were detained and barred from entering Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri District after nine people died on 3 October when a convoy of... 05.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-05T10:04+0000
2021-10-05T10:04+0000
bharatiya janata party (bjp)
india
uttar pradesh
congress
indian national congress
congress
priyanka gandhi
india
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/05/1089675683_0:75:3077:1806_1920x0_80_0_0_145384b269ab260564570892b3b8a57e.jpg
India's main opposition party Congress is set to hold a nationwide protest on Tuesday against the violence that took place in Lakhimpur Kheri District of Uttar Pradesh state and led to farmers' deaths and injuries. The party is also demanding the release of its key politician Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The daughter of Congress president Sonia Gandhi was detained by Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday while trying to visit and meet the family members of the deceased farmers. "Congress will hold protests outside District Collectors' offices across the country in support of farmers," Manoj Lubana, Chandigarh Youth Congress president, told Sputnik over the phone. He also demanded action against those who were responsible for the killing of nine people in Lakhimpur Kheri.Demanding the immediate release of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, he said that she has been arrested without any official complaint. "[Prime Minister] Narendra Modi, your government has kept me detained for the last 28 hours without an order or FIR. But the person who trampled over these farmers has yet to be arrested. Why?" Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday said in a tweet.Congress supporters on Monday gathered outside the state government guest house in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow where Priyanka Gandhi is detained and demanded her release.On Sunday, clashes broke out in the district's Tinsukia Village after vehicles in the minister's convoy allegedly ran over some farmers who had blocked the road as part of a protest against the federal government's three controversial farm laws.The protest ended after the farmers agreed to remove the road blockade on the assurances that the family of the bereaved farmers would be given an ex-gratia payment of INR 4.5 million ($60,500) along with a government job for one member.The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has also registered a case against the federal minister's son and assured that a retired High Court judge would investigate the matter.
india
uttar pradesh
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/05/1089675683_174:0:2903:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_7b80367c09b4169b6e7ae86ed2916611.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
bharatiya janata party (bjp), india, uttar pradesh, congress, indian national congress, congress, priyanka gandhi, india

India's Opposition Party Congress to Hold Protest Over Lakhimpur Kheri Violence

10:04 GMT 05.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / TAUSEEF MUSTAFASupporters of India's opposition Congress party shout slogans during a demonstration in Srinagar on October 5, 2021, after at least nine people were killed in a recent incident involving protesting farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri district of the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh
Supporters of India's opposition Congress party shout slogans during a demonstration in Srinagar on October 5, 2021, after at least nine people were killed in a recent incident involving protesting farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri district of the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / TAUSEEF MUSTAFA
Subscribe
Deexa Khanduri - Sputnik International
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
All materials
On Monday, several leaders were detained and barred from entering Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri District after nine people died on 3 October when a convoy of federal Minister Ajay Misra's son allegedly hit a group of farm protesters, leading to violent clashes on Sunday.
India's main opposition party Congress is set to hold a nationwide protest on Tuesday against the violence that took place in Lakhimpur Kheri District of Uttar Pradesh state and led to farmers' deaths and injuries.
The party is also demanding the release of its key politician Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The daughter of Congress president Sonia Gandhi was detained by Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday while trying to visit and meet the family members of the deceased farmers.
"Congress will hold protests outside District Collectors' offices across the country in support of farmers," Manoj Lubana, Chandigarh Youth Congress president, told Sputnik over the phone.
He also demanded action against those who were responsible for the killing of nine people in Lakhimpur Kheri.
Demanding the immediate release of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, he said that she has been arrested without any official complaint.
"[Prime Minister] Narendra Modi, your government has kept me detained for the last 28 hours without an order or FIR. But the person who trampled over these farmers has yet to be arrested. Why?" Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday said in a tweet.
Congress supporters on Monday gathered outside the state government guest house in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow where Priyanka Gandhi is detained and demanded her release.
On Sunday, clashes broke out in the district's Tinsukia Village after vehicles in the minister's convoy allegedly ran over some farmers who had blocked the road as part of a protest against the federal government's three controversial farm laws.
The protest ended after the farmers agreed to remove the road blockade on the assurances that the family of the bereaved farmers would be given an ex-gratia payment of INR 4.5 million ($60,500) along with a government job for one member.
The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has also registered a case against the federal minister's son and assured that a retired High Court judge would investigate the matter.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:19 GMTBoris Johnson Calls Insulate Britain Climate Road Protesters 'Irresponsible Crusties'
10:07 GMTLava Spews From Spain's La Palma Volcano as Eruption Continues
10:04 GMTIndia's Opposition Party Congress to Hold Protest Over Lakhimpur Kheri Violence
09:51 GMTNobel Prize in Physics Awarded to Manabe, Hasselmann, Parisi
09:48 GMTRoyal Swedish Academy of Sciences Announces Winner of Nobel Prize in Physics
09:38 GMTTwo Prison Guards Taken Hostage at Jail in North-Western France
09:25 GMTTrump Facing Deposition Over Sexual Assault Claims in Lawsuit Filed By Ex-'Apprentice' Contestant
09:19 GMTBoris Johnson Rules Out Making Misogyny a Hate Crime, Tells Police to Focus on ‘Real Crimes’
09:05 GMTSome 30 Russian Companies to Participate in REC's Business Mission to Serbia
09:03 GMTMacron Urges G20 to Work Out Conditions for Taliban Recognition
08:57 GMTTexas Parole Board Recommends Posthumous Pardon for George Floyd - District Attorney
08:46 GMTFountain of Memes as Cricket Legend MS Dhoni Sets Bizarre Record in Indian Premier League
08:42 GMTSoyuz MS-19 Lifts Off From Baikonur Making Russia First to Launch Cinema Crew Into Space
08:21 GMTPandora Papers Reveal Secret Owners Of Over 1,500 Offshore-Held UK Properties Worth Billions
07:51 GMTFrench Catholic Church Investigation Finds 216,000 Paedophilia Cases Over 70 Years
07:46 GMTIsrael's FM Lapid Offers to Rebuild Gaza But Egyptian Source Says His Plan Might Be 'Too Ambitious'
07:35 GMTWorld-Longest Subsea Power Cable to Blunt UK's Price Peaks Despite 'Tight' State in Norway – Pundit
07:08 GMTJapan's New Prime Minister Discusses AUKUS With Australian Counterpart, Reports Say
07:00 GMTPoll Shows Europeans Have Grown Disappointed With US After Troop Withdrawal From Afghanistan
06:44 GMTLive Updates: Third Day of Tory Party Conference Kicks Off in Manchester