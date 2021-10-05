https://sputniknews.com/20211005/indias-opposition-party-congress-to-hold-protest-over-lakhimpur-kheri-violence--1089670077.html

India's Opposition Party Congress to Hold Protest Over Lakhimpur Kheri Violence

India's Opposition Party Congress to Hold Protest Over Lakhimpur Kheri Violence

On Monday, several leaders were detained and barred from entering Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri District after nine people died on 3 October when a convoy of... 05.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-05T10:04+0000

2021-10-05T10:04+0000

2021-10-05T10:04+0000

bharatiya janata party (bjp)

india

uttar pradesh

congress

indian national congress

congress

priyanka gandhi

india

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/05/1089675683_0:75:3077:1806_1920x0_80_0_0_145384b269ab260564570892b3b8a57e.jpg

India's main opposition party Congress is set to hold a nationwide protest on Tuesday against the violence that took place in Lakhimpur Kheri District of Uttar Pradesh state and led to farmers' deaths and injuries. The party is also demanding the release of its key politician Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The daughter of Congress president Sonia Gandhi was detained by Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday while trying to visit and meet the family members of the deceased farmers. "Congress will hold protests outside District Collectors' offices across the country in support of farmers," Manoj Lubana, Chandigarh Youth Congress president, told Sputnik over the phone. He also demanded action against those who were responsible for the killing of nine people in Lakhimpur Kheri.Demanding the immediate release of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, he said that she has been arrested without any official complaint. "[Prime Minister] Narendra Modi, your government has kept me detained for the last 28 hours without an order or FIR. But the person who trampled over these farmers has yet to be arrested. Why?" Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday said in a tweet.Congress supporters on Monday gathered outside the state government guest house in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow where Priyanka Gandhi is detained and demanded her release.On Sunday, clashes broke out in the district's Tinsukia Village after vehicles in the minister's convoy allegedly ran over some farmers who had blocked the road as part of a protest against the federal government's three controversial farm laws.The protest ended after the farmers agreed to remove the road blockade on the assurances that the family of the bereaved farmers would be given an ex-gratia payment of INR 4.5 million ($60,500) along with a government job for one member.The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has also registered a case against the federal minister's son and assured that a retired High Court judge would investigate the matter.

india

uttar pradesh

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

bharatiya janata party (bjp), india, uttar pradesh, congress, indian national congress, congress, priyanka gandhi, india