Impact of Facebook Outage Minimal, Raises Questions About Whistleblower Reports - Expert

Impact of Facebook Outage Minimal, Raises Questions About Whistleblower Reports - Expert

Over the past few weeks, Frances Haugen, a former product manager at Facebook who left the company in May, revealed thousands of pages of corporate inquiry showing that Facebook hid evidence of its platforms spreading harmful information and lied about it.The outage, which began around 11:30 a.m. EST (3:30 p.m. GMT), impacted Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp users worldwide. The users of some other messengers, including Telegram, were also affected. The outage was reportedly caused by a border gateway protocol (BGP) update.On Monday night, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger are coming back online.Selepak predicts Facebook will determine the issue was caused by an issue with a Domain Name System server and that it will be resolved. Selepak added that the whistleblower's revelations were not surprising as well.Earlier in the day, the Pentagon and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) told Sputnik they had no comment concerning the outage that affected Facebook services and referred all inquiries to the company since it is a private asset.Selepak also said the US government may not be as concerned about the Facebook outage compared to the Colonial Pipeline outage in May, which caused a major national security concern.The Facebook whistleblower joined the social media giant in 2019 to deal with misinformation but got increasingly frustrated by the company's way of tackling the problem. The whistleblower said she believes Facebook's connivance to spread misinformation was among the factors that led to the January 6 riot in Washington following the US presidential election. Facebook has denied the allegations.

