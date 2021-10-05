https://sputniknews.com/20211005/horrible-scenes-at-kabul-airport-to-haunt-me-forever-ex-adviser-in-afghan-govt-says-1089683436.html

Ex-Adviser in Afghan Government Says 'Horrible Scenes at Kabul Airport to Haunt Me Forever'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) Ekaterina Chukaeva - As the Taliban* were seizing Kabul, Sabur Shah Dawod Zai, ex-adviser to the Afghan government, found himself in the... 05.10.2021

Before the collapse of the Afghan government led by Ashraf Ghani in mid-August, Dawod Zai served as an adviser with the deputy minister of interior affairs in Afghanistan. He was also a supervisor at the Independent Election Commission of Afghanistan. Dawod Zai who is from the Nangarhar province in eastern Afghanistan recalled that the country was developing very well.15 August, when the Taliban seized power, became one of the darkest days for Dawod Zai. After the group took control of Kabul, the civilian Afghan government collapsed and a number of high-ranking politicians, including Ghani, left the country. In September, the Taliban announced an all-male interim government, headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as the foreign minister during the previous Taliban rule and has been under UN sanctions since 2001.Dawod Zai was shocked and refused to accept the news until he saw the Taliban fighters with his own eyes.A week later, he decided to flee the Afghan capital to avoid persecution from the Islamist movement. Dawod Zai recalled that he was leaving with a heavy heart.However, what he saw at Kabul airport was horrifying — thousands of people, including women and children, were trying to get out of the capital. Dawod Zai spent two days near the airport in the hope to flee."Forty-eight hours, with no food and no sleep, only one or two hours of sleep, but in the queue, we had only a few bottles of water and some biscuits," he recalled.After that, when he entered the airport, he tried to find the Polish army which agreed to help him with evacuating himself and his wife.They fled Kabul to Uzbekistan and then boarded a commercial flight to the Polish capital of Warsaw. He is now living in Warsaw with his wife.The US-led NATO troops were withdrawn by August 31, ending the nearly 20-year foreign military presence in the Central Asian country. Several days later, the Taliban announced the composition of its interim government.Dawod Zai recalls that a few people managed to flee the country.Yet, Dawod Zai is not planning to live in Poland forever and hopes to come back to Afghanistan one day and to begin his service to his people and his country again.*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

