Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
WATCH LIVE Antony Blinken Delivers Speech at Opening Session of OECD Ministerial Council Meeting
https://sputniknews.com/20211005/gas-futures-in-europe-hit-new-all-time-high-of-1427-per-1000-cubic-meters-1089682226.html
Gas Futures in Europe Hit New All-Time High of $1,427 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters
Gas Futures in Europe Hit New All-Time High of $1,427 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters
EU governments are in talks this week on whether a rise in energy prices calls for a coordinated response, with Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis describing... 05.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-05T12:47+0000
2021-10-05T13:14+0000
europe
gas
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/16049/90/160499082_0:736:1333:1486_1920x0_80_0_0_ae4da011c1f70857a914453ad499b5f9.jpg
The price of gas futures in Europe hit a new all-time high of $1,427 per 1,000 cubic metres, soaring more than 20 percent from Monday's level, according to trading data on ICE Futures.The price of November gas futures for Dutch TTF, the most liquid European hub, surged to $1,427 per 1,000 cubic metres at 12:26 GMT, 23 percent up on Monday's settlement price.The European Council will discuss storage of strategic gas reserves on Tuesday evening during the informal meeting in Slovenia, as well as at a formal meeting on 21 October in Brussels.On Monday, France and Spain called for changes to rules governing the EU's energy markets as prices for gas and electricity soar, dramatically increasing already-high utility bills.Spain's economy minister, Nadia Calvino, in turn, said that Europe needed a coordinated response to the crisis, as she urged the European Commission "to take decisive and urgent action to address this issue".According to the European Trade Union Confederation, nearly 3 million EU workers cannot afford to heat their home.EU Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said that the commission "will shortly present a toolbox of measures to mitigate the impact" of the price rise. Gentiloni urged countries only to take temporary measures that are consistent with Europe's goal to move to a non-carbon economy, to help those who have been hardest hit.Europe has witnessed rocketing natural gas prices over the past few months, because of growing demand for energy in the post-pandemic global economy and limited flow from major suppliers. Last week, the price of gas futures in Europe broke a new record, exceeding $1,150 per 1,000 cubic metres.
https://sputniknews.com/20211002/western-sahara-dispute-may-add-to-european-gas-market-turmoil--1089605212.html
almost as if somebody is desperate to obtain a bunch of Euros before NS2 starts pumping. Likely all market manipulation, find out who is profiting, consider them the enemy of EU countries.
1
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/16049/90/160499082_0:611:1333:1611_1920x0_80_0_0_ac79733d3e643416540ceb2394cfc316.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
europe, gas

Gas Futures in Europe Hit New All-Time High of $1,427 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters

12:47 GMT 05.10.2021 (Updated: 13:14 GMT 05.10.2021)
© Sputnik / Ruslan Krivobok / Go to the photo bankBooster pump station
Booster pump station - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.10.2021
© Sputnik / Ruslan Krivobok
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
EU governments are in talks this week on whether a rise in energy prices calls for a coordinated response, with Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis describing the situation as "critical".
The price of gas futures in Europe hit a new all-time high of $1,427 per 1,000 cubic metres, soaring more than 20 percent from Monday's level, according to trading data on ICE Futures.
The price of November gas futures for Dutch TTF, the most liquid European hub, surged to $1,427 per 1,000 cubic metres at 12:26 GMT, 23 percent up on Monday's settlement price.
The European Council will discuss storage of strategic gas reserves on Tuesday evening during the informal meeting in Slovenia, as well as at a formal meeting on 21 October in Brussels.
"I think we will discuss in the European Council not only tonight but in 2 weeks with the formal council how to deal with storage strategic reserve," President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday.
Flames come out of a domestic gas ring of an oven in Durham, Britain, September 23, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.10.2021
Western Sahara Dispute May Add to European Gas Market Turmoil
2 October, 13:26 GMT
On Monday, France and Spain called for changes to rules governing the EU's energy markets as prices for gas and electricity soar, dramatically increasing already-high utility bills.
"The gas price has massively and brutally increased over the last weeks. It is clearly a matter of huge concern for all of us. It is unfair. It is inefficient and it is very costly. It is time to have a look at the European energy market,'' French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday.
Spain's economy minister, Nadia Calvino, in turn, said that Europe needed a coordinated response to the crisis, as she urged the European Commission "to take decisive and urgent action to address this issue".
According to the European Trade Union Confederation, nearly 3 million EU workers cannot afford to heat their home.
EU Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said that the commission "will shortly present a toolbox of measures to mitigate the impact" of the price rise. Gentiloni urged countries only to take temporary measures that are consistent with Europe's goal to move to a non-carbon economy, to help those who have been hardest hit.
Europe has witnessed rocketing natural gas prices over the past few months, because of growing demand for energy in the post-pandemic global economy and limited flow from major suppliers. Last week, the price of gas futures in Europe broke a new record, exceeding $1,150 per 1,000 cubic metres.
401100
Discuss
Popular comments
almost as if somebody is desperate to obtain a bunch of Euros before NS2 starts pumping. Likely all market manipulation, find out who is profiting, consider them the enemy of EU countries.
See you in the ice
5 October, 16:08 GMT1
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:32 GMTAntony Blinken Delivers Speech at Opening Session of OECD Ministerial Council Meeting
13:25 GMT'Cannot be Tolerated': France Slams UK For Failing to Respect Fishing Commitments Under Brexit Deal
13:17 GMTEx-Adviser in Afghan Government Says 'Horrible Scenes at Kabul Airport to Haunt Me Forever'
13:09 GMTRussian Film Crew Arrives at ISS to Make First Feature Movie in Space
13:07 GMTRussia's Sputnik V Vaccine Developer Hopes to Receive WHO Approval Before 2022
13:06 GMTFire at London’s Westminster Underground Station Under Control, Fire Brigade Says
13:03 GMTUK Prime Minister’s High Representative for Afghanistan Meets With Taliban, Foreign Office Says
12:47 GMTGas Futures in Europe Hit New All-Time High of $1,427 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters
12:29 GMTUS GOP Senate Candidate Slams Twitter for Banning Him, Says Platform 'Messed With the Wrong Soldier'
12:15 GMT'The Pattern in Film is Undeniable': Sarah Silverman Speaks Out About 'Jewface' On Screen
12:13 GMTFrance's Main Unions Gather For Strike
12:12 GMTNew Twist in Ronaldo Selection Saga as Ferguson Slams Solskjaer for Benching Man Utd Star
12:07 GMTMacron Hopes France-Algeria Tensions to Cool Down
12:03 GMTFour Men Arrested in France Over Plot to Attack Vaccination Centers, Reports Say
11:59 GMTLakhimpur Horror: WATCH Car Run Over Protesting Farmers in India
11:48 GMTEcuador's Parliament Asks President to Clarify Facts From Pandora Papers
11:33 GMTFrom Restroom to Airport and Plane, Dem Sen. Sinema Hassled Over Opposition to Biden’s Spending Bill
11:09 GMTBlinken Tells Macron US Supports European Defence Initiatives in First Talks Since Submarine Crisis
11:03 GMTMike Pence Says Afghan Blunder America’s ‘Greatest Foreign Policy Debacle Since Iran Hostage Crisis’
11:00 GMTEuropean Council Opens Negotiations With UK on Gibraltar