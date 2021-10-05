https://sputniknews.com/20211005/gas-futures-in-europe-hit-new-all-time-high-of-1427-per-1000-cubic-meters-1089682226.html

Gas Futures in Europe Hit New All-Time High of $1,427 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters

EU governments are in talks this week on whether a rise in energy prices calls for a coordinated response, with Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis describing... 05.10.2021, Sputnik International

The price of gas futures in Europe hit a new all-time high of $1,427 per 1,000 cubic metres, soaring more than 20 percent from Monday's level, according to trading data on ICE Futures.The price of November gas futures for Dutch TTF, the most liquid European hub, surged to $1,427 per 1,000 cubic metres at 12:26 GMT, 23 percent up on Monday's settlement price.The European Council will discuss storage of strategic gas reserves on Tuesday evening during the informal meeting in Slovenia, as well as at a formal meeting on 21 October in Brussels.On Monday, France and Spain called for changes to rules governing the EU's energy markets as prices for gas and electricity soar, dramatically increasing already-high utility bills.Spain's economy minister, Nadia Calvino, in turn, said that Europe needed a coordinated response to the crisis, as she urged the European Commission "to take decisive and urgent action to address this issue".According to the European Trade Union Confederation, nearly 3 million EU workers cannot afford to heat their home.EU Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said that the commission "will shortly present a toolbox of measures to mitigate the impact" of the price rise. Gentiloni urged countries only to take temporary measures that are consistent with Europe's goal to move to a non-carbon economy, to help those who have been hardest hit.Europe has witnessed rocketing natural gas prices over the past few months, because of growing demand for energy in the post-pandemic global economy and limited flow from major suppliers. Last week, the price of gas futures in Europe broke a new record, exceeding $1,150 per 1,000 cubic metres.

