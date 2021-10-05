https://sputniknews.com/20211005/from-restroom-to-airport-and-plane-dem-sen-sinema-hassled-over-opposition-to-bidens-spending-bill-1089677944.html

From Restroom to Airport and Plane, Dem Sen. Sinema Hassled Over Opposition to Biden’s Spending Bill

From Restroom to Airport and Plane, Dem Sen. Sinema Hassled Over Opposition to Biden’s Spending Bill

Earlier, Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema, who has received a backlash for her staunch opposition to President Joe Biden's 'Build Back Better' agenda, was... 05.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-05T11:33+0000

2021-10-05T11:33+0000

2021-10-05T11:33+0000

joe biden

news

us

sen. joe manchin (d-west virginia)

kyrsten sinema

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/18/1082165804_0:110:1033:691_1920x0_80_0_0_92c482816962d22c62543556ae263d9c.png

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., has again been confronted over her unwillingness to support legislation that provides a pathway to American citizenship for illegal migrants or vote for Democratic President Biden's "Build Back Better" infrastructure plan. Sinema was confronted over the 10-year $3.5 trillion legislation at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C. and on an airplane. Democrats need the vote of all Democratic senators to pass the bill, however, Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Sinema both oppose the legislation due to its exorbitant cost. A video that merged on Monday showed the politician, who was in the middle of a telephone conversation, being approached by Green New Deal Network chief of staff Kunoor Ojha accompanied by a small group of other protesters. Others voices in the group hurtled questions at the senator on a variety of issues. Later, when Sinema was already on the plane, a recipient of the Consideration of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policy, by the name of Karina, confronted the senator over the pathway to citizenship for immigrants plans.Sinema appeared to mostly ignore the questioners. This comes as footage circulated on Sunday depicted immigration activists following Senator Sinema from the classroom where she teaches at Arizona State University to the restroom. A video posted on the Twitter account of Living United for Change in Arizona, (LUCHA), an immigration reform advocacy group, showed activists following Sinema into a bathroom demanding she support a "pathway to citizenship".The Arizona Senator denounced the incident over the weekend as “unacceptable.”The viral clip triggered diverse reactions from both sides of the political aisle, with some people claiming that the activists' demands are reasonable, while others insisted that Sinema was "harassed". Similar tactics have been employed against her colleague Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., who was accosted by protesters in kayaks while on his houseboat in Washington, D.C., over the weekend. Slammed for not supporting Biden's $3.5 trillion spending bill, Manchin was told by the protesters that the plan was “an investment". When Joe Biden was asked his opinion of the tactics by activists to pressure the two senators over his two spending bills - a $1 trillion infrastructure package and a $3.5 trillion reconciliation proposal, he said, according to a White House transcript: The progressive Democratic faction demands that the larger reconciliation bill be greenlighted first, refusing to support the infrastructure proposal otherwise, while moderate Democrats have voiced concerns about the exorbitant $3.5 trillion bill.

Curtis James I was Suffering from herpes is a Terrible Experience which I suffered till I met a herbal doctor called Herbal Dr. Nelson. I tried all possible means to get cured but I never received a cure from any of the 7 hospitals I visited. Just July,21,2021 I saw a recent post of how Herbalist Dr. Nelson herbal medicine cured people & that he is a honest man to work with in the procedures on finding a cure, then i contacted him in trial & he sent me a herbal medicine with the full prescription on how to drink for two weeks & i exactly followed the guidelines that was given to me by Dr. Nelson to cut the long story short the herbal medicine flushed out my whole system & make the herpes virus inactive in my nervous system, All thanks to Dr Nelson who God is using to cure people of this terrible virus (herpes simplex virus) for anyone here that has herpes or other kinds of disease, should mail all his or her complain to Dr Nelson, Email;(drnelsonsaliu10@gmail.com) WhatsApp;+14436204203

1

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

joe biden, news, us, sen. joe manchin (d-west virginia), kyrsten sinema