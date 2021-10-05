France's Main Unions Gather For Strike

Live from Paris as the country's major trade unions and students gather for a nationwide strike and protests against government policies which have resulted from the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis.Among the trade unions that initiated the actions are CGT, FO, FSU, Solidaires, as well as youth organisations FIDL, MNL, UNEF and UNL.CGT Secretary General Philippe Martinez said on LCL TV that around 160 demonstrations are planned across France.In Paris, the procession is expected to start from Place de la Republique.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
News
