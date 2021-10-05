https://sputniknews.com/20211005/frances-main-unions-gather-for-strike-1089680097.html

France's Main Unions Gather For Strike

France's Main Unions Gather For Strike

France's largest trade unions have called for a national strike on Tuesday, which could affect a number of sectors. 05.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-05T12:13+0000

2021-10-05T12:13+0000

2021-10-05T12:13+0000

france

europe

strike

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/01/1082781674_0:85:1616:994_1920x0_80_0_0_de2ca16edad5579a5c8b0f22ac46bd16.jpg

Live from Paris as the country's major trade unions and students gather for a nationwide strike and protests against government policies which have resulted from the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis.Among the trade unions that initiated the actions are CGT, FO, FSU, Solidaires, as well as youth organisations FIDL, MNL, UNEF and UNL.CGT Secretary General Philippe Martinez said on LCL TV that around 160 demonstrations are planned across France.In Paris, the procession is expected to start from Place de la Republique.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

France's main unions are calling for a day of mobilization France's main unions are calling for a day of mobilization 2021-10-05T12:13+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

france, europe, strike, видео