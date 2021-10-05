Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
WATCH LIVE Antony Blinken Delivers Speech at Opening Session of OECD Ministerial Council Meeting
https://sputniknews.com/20211005/four-men-arrested-in-france-over-plots-to-attack-vaccination-centers-reports-say-1089680509.html
Four Men Arrested in France Over Plot to Attack Vaccination Centers, Reports Say
Four Men Arrested in France Over Plot to Attack Vaccination Centers, Reports Say
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Four men, including two former soldiers, were arrested on Tuesday morning in France by the General Directorate for Internal Security (DGSI)... 05.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-05T12:03+0000
2021-10-05T12:04+0000
france
europe
attack
vaccination
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/08/1082286279_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a9d41bb5f0c7e3baee90370238be066d.jpg
The four men are suspected of having links to conspiracy theorist Remy Daillet, accused of the kidnapping of an eight-year-old girl named Mia on 13 April. Daillet is also notorious for repeatedly calling for coups and the assassination of French President Emmanuel Macron.According to the four men, their actions are justified because they are trying to stop something that intends "to enslave the population for the benefit of a new corrupt world order," as quoted by the BFMTV broadcaster.Law enforcement officers also believe that the four men had produced a map of all vaccination production and storage sites in Europe in order to destroy them. In addition, the men allegedly tried to find out where vaccines were stored at hospitals in the city of Tours in the West of France.The men are being held in custody awaiting further questioning.In July, Macron introduced new measures to help curb the spread of the pandemic, including special health passes used for entry to restaurants, bars, shopping centers, airplanes, all public events attended by over fifty people and long-distance trains in all parts of France. On 15 September, vaccination for all health workers became mandatory.
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/08/1082286279_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_897bb32acfbf3cef6cfbe2e2c443daec.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
france, europe, attack, vaccination

Four Men Arrested in France Over Plot to Attack Vaccination Centers, Reports Say

12:03 GMT 05.10.2021 (Updated: 12:04 GMT 05.10.2021)
© REUTERS / BENOIT TESSIERPrepared syringes of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine are seen at the Clinique de l'Estree - ELSAN private hospital in Stains as part of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination campaign in France, March 5, 2021.
Prepared syringes of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine are seen at the Clinique de l'Estree - ELSAN private hospital in Stains as part of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination campaign in France, March 5, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.10.2021
© REUTERS / BENOIT TESSIER
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Four men, including two former soldiers, were arrested on Tuesday morning in France by the General Directorate for Internal Security (DGSI) on suspicion of plotting an attack on coronavirus vaccination centers, French media reported.
The four men are suspected of having links to conspiracy theorist Remy Daillet, accused of the kidnapping of an eight-year-old girl named Mia on 13 April. Daillet is also notorious for repeatedly calling for coups and the assassination of French President Emmanuel Macron.
According to the four men, their actions are justified because they are trying to stop something that intends "to enslave the population for the benefit of a new corrupt world order," as quoted by the BFMTV broadcaster.
Law enforcement officers also believe that the four men had produced a map of all vaccination production and storage sites in Europe in order to destroy them. In addition, the men allegedly tried to find out where vaccines were stored at hospitals in the city of Tours in the West of France.
The men are being held in custody awaiting further questioning.
In July, Macron introduced new measures to help curb the spread of the pandemic, including special health passes used for entry to restaurants, bars, shopping centers, airplanes, all public events attended by over fifty people and long-distance trains in all parts of France. On 15 September, vaccination for all health workers became mandatory.
200000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:32 GMTAntony Blinken Delivers Speech at Opening Session of OECD Ministerial Council Meeting
13:25 GMT'Cannot be Tolerated': France Slams UK For Failing to Respect Fishing Commitments Under Brexit Deal
13:17 GMTEx-Adviser in Afghan Government Says 'Horrible Scenes at Kabul Airport to Haunt Me Forever'
13:09 GMTRussian Film Crew Arrives at ISS to Make First Feature Movie in Space
13:07 GMTRussia's Sputnik V Vaccine Developer Hopes to Receive WHO Approval Before 2022
13:06 GMTFire at London’s Westminster Underground Station Under Control, Fire Brigade Says
13:03 GMTUK Prime Minister’s High Representative for Afghanistan Meets With Taliban, Foreign Office Says
12:47 GMTGas Futures in Europe Hit New All-Time High of $1,427 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters
12:29 GMTUS GOP Senate Candidate Slams Twitter for Banning Him, Says Platform 'Messed With the Wrong Soldier'
12:15 GMT'The Pattern in Film is Undeniable': Sarah Silverman Speaks Out About 'Jewface' On Screen
12:13 GMTFrance's Main Unions Gather For Strike
12:12 GMTNew Twist in Ronaldo Selection Saga as Ferguson Slams Solskjaer for Benching Man Utd Star
12:07 GMTMacron Hopes France-Algeria Tensions to Cool Down
12:03 GMTFour Men Arrested in France Over Plot to Attack Vaccination Centers, Reports Say
11:59 GMTLakhimpur Horror: WATCH Car Run Over Protesting Farmers in India
11:48 GMTEcuador's Parliament Asks President to Clarify Facts From Pandora Papers
11:33 GMTFrom Restroom to Airport and Plane, Dem Sen. Sinema Hassled Over Opposition to Biden’s Spending Bill
11:09 GMTBlinken Tells Macron US Supports European Defence Initiatives in First Talks Since Submarine Crisis
11:03 GMTMike Pence Says Afghan Blunder America’s ‘Greatest Foreign Policy Debacle Since Iran Hostage Crisis’
11:00 GMTEuropean Council Opens Negotiations With UK on Gibraltar