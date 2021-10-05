Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211005/fountain-of-memes-as-cricket-legend-ms-dhoni-sets-bizarre-record-in-indian-premier-league-1089671730.html
Fountain of Memes as Cricket Legend MS Dhoni Sets Bizarre Record in Indian Premier League
Fountain of Memes as Cricket Legend MS Dhoni Sets Bizarre Record in Indian Premier League
Ex-India cricket captain M.S. Dhoni's team, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) may have qualified for the playoffs in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) in the... 05.10.2021, Sputnik International
Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni was subjected to a barrage of brutal trolls after the wicketkeeper-batter delivered underwhelming performance against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Dubai. Dhoni, the captain of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), accumulated as many as 10 dot balls and couldn't smash a six or a four during his 27 ball 18 against the Rishabh Pant-led side.Dhoni's uncharacteristic knock resulted in a bizarre record for the Jharkhand state-born cricketer. For the first time in 12 years, Dhoni failed to score a four in a knock where he has lasted more than 25 balls at the crease. While a few cricket lovers mocked him for playing a "Test match innings" in a T20 game, others were sarcastic in their criticism as they said they were praying for CSK's top order to fire so that Dhoni wouldn't be needed as a batsman. On the other hand, a few claimed that Dhoni was only part of CSK's playing eleven because he's the captain of the team, otherwise he wouldn't have found a place in the squad.It was a strange knock from Dhoni as he is known for his power hitting in cricket. In fact, Dhoni's record as an explosive batsman is well-documented and more often than not he has bailed out his team with a quick-fire knock, featuring multiple sixes and boundaries.His slow innings was the prime factor behind CSK's sub-par total of 136/5 which was eventually chased down by Pant's Capitals in the final over as they won the game by 3 wickets. Dhoni's knock not only resulted in CSK's loss,but also made an impact on their position in the IPL Standings as DC replaced them on top of the list after their triumph over them. While CSK has 18 points after 13 games, DC has 20 points after the same number of matches. Star batsman Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are third behind CSK followed by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the fourth spot. While RCB has 16 points, KKR has 12, with one game left to play.
Pawan Atri - Sputnik International
Pawan Atri
Ex-India cricket captain M.S. Dhoni's team, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) may have qualified for the playoffs in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) in the UAE, but the legendary batsman has failed to get going in the tournament. On Monday, Dhoni's struggles with the bat came to the fore as he failed to make six hits in his 27-ball innings.
Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni was subjected to a barrage of brutal trolls after the wicketkeeper-batter delivered underwhelming performance against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Dubai.
Dhoni, the captain of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), accumulated as many as 10 dot balls and couldn't smash a six or a four during his 27 ball 18 against the Rishabh Pant-led side.

Dhoni's uncharacteristic knock resulted in a bizarre record for the Jharkhand state-born cricketer. For the first time in 12 years, Dhoni failed to score a four in a knock where he has lasted more than 25 balls at the crease.

While a few cricket lovers mocked him for playing a "Test match innings" in a T20 game, others were sarcastic in their criticism as they said they were praying for CSK's top order to fire so that Dhoni wouldn't be needed as a batsman.

On the other hand, a few claimed that Dhoni was only part of CSK's playing eleven because he's the captain of the team, otherwise he wouldn't have found a place in the squad.
It was a strange knock from Dhoni as he is known for his power hitting in cricket.
In fact, Dhoni's record as an explosive batsman is well-documented and more often than not he has bailed out his team with a quick-fire knock, featuring multiple sixes and boundaries.

His slow innings was the prime factor behind CSK's sub-par total of 136/5 which was eventually chased down by Pant's Capitals in the final over as they won the game by 3 wickets.

Dhoni's knock not only resulted in CSK's loss,but also made an impact on their position in the IPL Standings as DC replaced them on top of the list after their triumph over them.
While CSK has 18 points after 13 games, DC has 20 points after the same number of matches.

Star batsman Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are third behind CSK followed by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the fourth spot. While RCB has 16 points, KKR has 12, with one game left to play.
