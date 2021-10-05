https://sputniknews.com/20211005/fire-at-londons-westminster-underground-station-under-control-fire-brigade-says-1089682649.html

Fire at London’s Westminster Underground Station Under Control, Fire Brigade Says

LONDON (Sputnik) – A fire at the Westminster underground station in central London has been put under control and the cause of the smoke that triggered the... 05.10.2021, Sputnik International

"The Brigade was called at 1129 and the incident was under control by 1249. Fire crews from Lambeth, Euston, Old Kent Road and Soho fire stations attended the scene," the fire department said in a statement.Around 100 passengers left the station before the firefighters arrived, the London Fire Brigade added.Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were called after an electrical room within the basement of the station spewed a large amount of smoke in close proximity to the Houses of Parliament and Prime Minister’s official residence at 10 Downing Street, and other government buildings.

