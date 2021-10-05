https://sputniknews.com/20211005/facebook-reveals-cause-of-six-hour-blackout-1089689631.html

Facebook Reveals Cause of Six-Hour Blackout

On Tuesday, Facebook revealed what caused the nearly seven-hour-long outage the previous day. In a blog post, Facebook said the outage was triggered by a...

Facebook's engineering team determined that "configuration changes on the backbone routers that coordinate network traffic between our data centers caused issues that interrupted this communication." While this explanation is light on specifics, the blog post makes clear that there was no malicious activity and that they have no evidence that user data was compromised. in the coming days and weeks, the long-term implications of the outage will become clearer. Without detailed specifics over what caused the outage, it's impossible to know if Facebook has systemic issues or if this was a simple, predictable, technological problem. Dr. Ansgar Koene, a senior research fellow at the Horizon Digital Economy Research Institute, University of Nottingham, and Global AI Ethics and Regulatory Leader at Ernst & Young, believes the long-term fallout from the outage could prompt regulators to take a closer look at Facebook.

Eric Wolf And the cause is???

