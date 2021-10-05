Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING: Facebook Reveals Cause of Six-Hour Blackout
https://sputniknews.com/20211005/facebook-reveals-cause-of-six-hour-blackout-1089689631.html
Facebook Reveals Cause of Six-Hour Blackout
Facebook Reveals Cause of Six-Hour Blackout
On Tuesday, Facebook revealed what caused the nearly seven-hour-long outage the previous day. In a blog post, Facebook said the outage was triggered by a... 05.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-05T17:53+0000
2021-10-05T18:13+0000
facebook
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1089689631.jpg?1633457635
Facebook's engineering team determined that "configuration changes on the backbone routers that coordinate network traffic between our data centers caused issues that interrupted this communication." While this explanation is light on specifics, the blog post makes clear that there was no malicious activity and that they have no evidence that user data was compromised. in the coming days and weeks, the long-term implications of the outage will become clearer. Without detailed specifics over what caused the outage, it's impossible to know if Facebook has systemic issues or if this was a simple, predictable, technological problem. Dr. Ansgar Koene, a senior research fellow at the Horizon Digital Economy Research Institute, University of Nottingham, and Global AI Ethics and Regulatory Leader at Ernst &amp; Young, believes the long-term fallout from the outage could prompt regulators to take a closer look at Facebook.
I was Suffering from herpes is a Terrible Experience which I suffered till I met a herbal doctor called Herbal Dr. Nelson. I tried all possible means to get cured but I never received a cure from any of the 7 hospitals I visited. Just July,21,2021 I saw a recent post of how Herbalist Dr. Nelson herbal medicine cured people & that he is a honest man to work with in the procedures on finding a cure, then i contacted him in trial & he sent me a herbal medicine with the full prescription on how to drink for two weeks & i exactly followed the guidelines that was given to me by Dr. Nelson to cut the long story short the herbal medicine flushed out my whole system & make the herpes virus inactive in my nervous system, All thanks to Dr Nelson who God is using to cure people of this terrible virus (herpes simplex virus) for anyone here that has herpes or other kinds of disease, should mail all his or her complain to Dr Nelson, Email;(drnelsonsaliu10@gmail.com) WhatsApp;+14436204203
1
And the cause is???
3
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Nevin Brown
Nevin Brown
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
facebook

Facebook Reveals Cause of Six-Hour Blackout

17:53 GMT 05.10.2021 (Updated: 18:13 GMT 05.10.2021)
Subscribe
Nevin Brown
All materials
Being updated
On Tuesday, Facebook revealed what caused the nearly seven-hour-long outage the previous day. In a blog post, Facebook said the outage was triggered by a system that manages its global backbone network capacity.
Facebook's engineering team determined that "configuration changes on the backbone routers that coordinate network traffic between our data centers caused issues that interrupted this communication."
While this explanation is light on specifics, the blog post makes clear that there was no malicious activity and that they have no evidence that user data was compromised.
in the coming days and weeks, the long-term implications of the outage will become clearer. Without detailed specifics over what caused the outage, it's impossible to know if Facebook has systemic issues or if this was a simple, predictable, technological problem.
Dr. Ansgar Koene, a senior research fellow at the Horizon Digital Economy Research Institute, University of Nottingham, and Global AI Ethics and Regulatory Leader at Ernst & Young, believes the long-term fallout from the outage could prompt regulators to take a closer look at Facebook.
"The most significant potential long-term implications financially is if this triggers thinking at the government regulatory level that they say this is evidence that Facebook is basically an utility in the digital space similar to as water, gas, and electricity are in the physical space.... that would make Facebook maybe even, this is speculation, in the long term into something like an utility."
103000
Discuss
Popular comments
I was Suffering from herpes is a Terrible Experience which I suffered till I met a herbal doctor called Herbal Dr. Nelson. I tried all possible means to get cured but I never received a cure from any of the 7 hospitals I visited. Just July,21,2021 I saw a recent post of how Herbalist Dr. Nelson herbal medicine cured people & that he is a honest man to work with in the procedures on finding a cure, then i contacted him in trial & he sent me a herbal medicine with the full prescription on how to drink for two weeks & i exactly followed the guidelines that was given to me by Dr. Nelson to cut the long story short the herbal medicine flushed out my whole system & make the herpes virus inactive in my nervous system, All thanks to Dr Nelson who God is using to cure people of this terrible virus (herpes simplex virus) for anyone here that has herpes or other kinds of disease, should mail all his or her complain to Dr Nelson, Email;(drnelsonsaliu10@gmail.com) WhatsApp;+14436204203
Curtis James
5 October, 21:06 GMT1
000000
And the cause is???
Eric Wolf
5 October, 20:57 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:07 GMTGreased Palms: Biden Unlikely to Tighten Screws on US Rich & Tax Havens, Observers Say
18:06 GMTPandora Papers Leak Reveals Reputational Issue US Needs to Tackle, Advocacy Group Says
17:53 GMTFacebook Reveals Cause of Six-Hour Blackout
17:47 GMTPope Reacts 'With Great Sorrow' to Report of Minors Sexually Abused by French Clergy
17:39 GMTBoJo Says ‘Not Government’s Job to Fix All of UK’s Problems’, Told by BBC Journo to ‘Stop Talking’
17:39 GMTUS National Security Advisor to Meet With China’s Yang Jiechi in Zurich This Week
17:19 GMTIndian Parliamentarian Blames PM Modi's Leadership for Countrywide Coal Shortage
17:18 GMTUnidentified Gunmen Storm Sikh Shrine In Kabul, Taliban Denies Responsibility
17:15 GMTIndian Parliamentarian Questions Modi Gov't's Silence Over Chinese Troops Crossing Border
17:06 GMTFrance to Study Pandora Papers, Investigate Citizens' Potential Involvement
17:01 GMTUS Senators Urge Biden to Expel 300 Russian Diplomats Amid Moscow Embassy Dispute
16:41 GMTBiden to ‘Rally Support’ for Gridlocked Vast Social Spending Package During Visit to Swing-States
16:30 GMTDurham's Probe: Hillary Clinton Sowed Dragon's Teeth by Peddling Trump-Russia Hoax, Analyst Says
16:25 GMTNATO Chief Urges Continued Interaction With Russia to Avoid Another Cold War
16:18 GMTNetizens Flood Social Media With Memes on How They Survived Instagram, Facebook, Whatsapp Blackout
16:18 GMTIndia Set to Take Delivery of S-400 Order by December As China Plants Air Force At LAC: IAF Chief
16:13 GMT'Buck Stops With Mark': No One Holding Zuckerberg Accountable, Facebook Whistleblower Tells Senate
15:19 GMTUFOs 'Cause Lightning,' Blogger Claims Over 'Strange Silent Storm' Video
14:22 GMTMeghan Markle Reportedly Made 'Peace Offering' to Kate Middleton After 'Flower-Girl Dress' Row
14:16 GMTIndia a ‘Short-Term’ Beneficiary as China Continues to Boycott Australian Coal, Analyst Says