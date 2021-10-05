Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211005/ex-secretary-from-nazi-death-camp-released-from-custody-ahead-of-her-trial-1089689672.html
Ex-Secretary From Nazi Death Camp Released From Custody Ahead of Her Trial
Ex-Secretary From Nazi Death Camp Released From Custody Ahead of Her Trial
A spokeswoman for the court reportedly insisted that the defendant will appear at the next appointed hearing. 05.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-05T18:56+0000
2021-10-05T18:56+0000
europe
trial
nazi
secretary
death camp
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107728/25/1077282541_43:0:1920:1056_1920x0_80_0_0_47fb399c0e854b0efdd852dade1e720d.jpg
Irmgard Furchner, a 96-year-old former secretary at a WWII Nazi death camp, has been released from custody after she made an apparent attempt to flee.According to The Daily Mail, Furchner ended up in custody after being declared “on the run” when she failed to turn up in court on Thursday for the opening of her trial.On that day, Furchner went missing after she left her retirement home near Hamburg in a taxi that took her to a local train station.The police apprehended Furchner several hours later and put her in custody where she remained for five days. On Tuesday, however, the court in Itzehoe decided to release her under what the newspaper describes as “unspecified conditions.”While Milhoffer declined to elaborate on the conditions of Furchner’s release, the spokeswoman said that “it is however assured that she will appear at the next appointment."Furchner is being accused of assisting in the systematic murder of the detainees at the Nazi Stutthof concentration camp where she worked in the camp commander’s office from June 1943 till April 1945.The trial is expected to resume on 19 October.
https://sputniknews.com/20200127/factories-of-death-concentration-camps-of-nazi-germany-in-numbers-1078148452.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107728/25/1077282541_462:0:1870:1056_1920x0_80_0_0_eebb7e1a0b7474d1331e24318521d6af.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
europe, trial, nazi, secretary, death camp

Ex-Secretary From Nazi Death Camp Released From Custody Ahead of Her Trial

18:56 GMT 05.10.2021
CC BY 2.0 / QuinceMedia / Gavel
Gavel - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.10.2021
CC BY 2.0 / QuinceMedia /
Subscribe
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
A spokeswoman for the court reportedly insisted that the defendant will appear at the next appointed hearing.
Irmgard Furchner, a 96-year-old former secretary at a WWII Nazi death camp, has been released from custody after she made an apparent attempt to flee.
According to The Daily Mail, Furchner ended up in custody after being declared “on the run” when she failed to turn up in court on Thursday for the opening of her trial.
On that day, Furchner went missing after she left her retirement home near Hamburg in a taxi that took her to a local train station.
Nazi Germany's largest death camps - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.01.2020
Factories of Death: Concentration Camps of Nazi Germany
27 January 2020, 16:00 GMT
The police apprehended Furchner several hours later and put her in custody where she remained for five days. On Tuesday, however, the court in Itzehoe decided to release her under what the newspaper describes as “unspecified conditions.”
“The court has suspended the arrest warrant and released the accused from custody under the condition of precautionary measures,” Court Spokeswoman Frederike Milhoffer said.
While Milhoffer declined to elaborate on the conditions of Furchner’s release, the spokeswoman said that “it is however assured that she will appear at the next appointment."
Furchner is being accused of assisting in the systematic murder of the detainees at the Nazi Stutthof concentration camp where she worked in the camp commander’s office from June 1943 till April 1945.
The trial is expected to resume on 19 October.
100010
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:39 GMTFormer President Donald Trump Falls Off Forbes 400 List for First Time in 25 Years
18:59 GMT'Woman & Outsider': Ex-Adviser Reveals Why Trump Did Not Regard Her as Part of His Team – Report
18:56 GMTEx-Secretary From Nazi Death Camp Released From Custody Ahead of Her Trial
18:42 GMTOne of Seven People Aged 15-24 Are Depressed in India, Reveals UNICEF Report
18:41 GMTUS Will Fall Into Recession if Debt Limit Showdown Not Resolved Soon, Yellen Warns
18:35 GMTCryptocurrency Sees Massive Surge in India, Propels Growth in Asian Market, Says Report
18:07 GMTGreased Palms: Biden Unlikely to Tighten Screws on US Rich & Tax Havens, Observers Say
18:06 GMTPandora Papers Leak Reveals Reputational Issue US Needs to Tackle, Advocacy Group Says
17:53 GMTFacebook Reveals Cause of Six-Hour Blackout
17:47 GMTPope Reacts 'With Great Sorrow' to Report of Minors Sexually Abused by French Clergy
17:39 GMTBoJo Says ‘Not Government’s Job to Fix All of UK’s Problems,' Told by BBC Journo to ‘Stop Talking’
17:39 GMTUS National Security Advisor to Meet With China’s Yang Jiechi in Zurich This Week
17:19 GMTIndian Parliamentarian Blames PM Modi's Leadership for Countrywide Coal Shortage
17:18 GMTUnidentified Gunmen Storm Sikh Shrine In Kabul, Taliban Denies Responsibility
17:15 GMTIndian Parliamentarian Questions Modi Gov't's Silence Over Chinese Troops Crossing Border
17:06 GMTFrance to Study Pandora Papers, Investigate Citizens' Potential Involvement
17:01 GMTUS Senators Urge Biden to Expel 300 Russian Diplomats Amid Moscow Embassy Dispute
16:41 GMTBiden to ‘Rally Support’ for Gridlocked Vast Social Spending Package During Visit to Swing-States
16:30 GMTDurham's Probe: Hillary Clinton Sowed Dragon's Teeth by Peddling Trump-Russia Hoax, Analyst Says
16:25 GMTNATO Chief Urges Continued Interaction With Russia to Avoid Another Cold War