Cryptocurrency Sees Massive Surge in India, Propels Growth in Asian Market, Says Report
Cryptocurrency Sees Massive Surge in India, Propels Growth in Asian Market, Says Report
India has so far not recognised cryptocurrencies as a legal asset or currency and there are no laws at present pertaining to it. The government is in the... 05.10.2021, Sputnik International
Markets such as central and southern Asia have witnessed a dramatic rise in cryptocurrency transactions, according to a report from blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis. New York-headquartered Chainalysis helps government agencies, cryptocurrency businesses, and financial institutions to engage confidently with cryptocurrency, as well as publishing research on the effect the currency has on markets.The report finds that India, Vietnam, and Pakistan are helping to lead the expansion of cryptocurrency markets in central and southern Asia. Between July 2020 and June 2021, the Central, Southern Asia and Oceania (CSAO) region oversaw transactions worth more than $572.5 billion. This has made the CSAO region the world's fourth-largest cryptocurrency market by transaction value. The report suggests that India could soon become a hub for cryptocurrency-related investments in the CSAO region as soon as the government provides clearer regulatory guidelines.India's market grew 641 percent over the past year, and Pakistan's grew 711 percent, the report claims using a metric that estimates the total cryptocurrency received by a country. Although India's crypto market is predominated by large institutions, in Pakistan and Vietnam the professional traders are driving the crypto markets. Crypto transactions between $10,000 and $1 million make up the majority of deals in Pakistan and Vietnam, with transactions being made by professional crypto investors.Joel John, a principal at India-based cryptocurrency investments firm LedgerPrime, has been quoted in the report as saying that many India investors who previously focused on pouring funds into property have turned to crypto after returns on property decreased. India has seen a 59 percent share of activity taking place on decentralised finance platforms with Pakistan at 33 percent, the report said.
with Indian citizens eagerly jumping at the chance to steal using the crypto ponzi fraud China and oil exporting nations might soon be taking long hard look at the worth being paid for anything by Indians. The fraud in effect steals from anybody who has savings, money or wealth. Same sort of thing the Catholics in the US did with the dot com bubble fraud.
Priya Yadav - Sputnik International
Priya Yadav
All materials
India has so far not recognised cryptocurrencies as a legal asset or currency and there are no laws at present pertaining to it. The government is in the process of formulating a Bill which has yet to be tabled in parliament and is expected to seek a ban on all private cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and ether.
Markets such as central and southern Asia have witnessed a dramatic rise in cryptocurrency transactions, according to a report from blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis.
New York-headquartered Chainalysis helps government agencies, cryptocurrency businesses, and financial institutions to engage confidently with cryptocurrency, as well as publishing research on the effect the currency has on markets.
The report finds that India, Vietnam, and Pakistan are helping to lead the expansion of cryptocurrency markets in central and southern Asia. Between July 2020 and June 2021, the Central, Southern Asia and Oceania (CSAO) region oversaw transactions worth more than $572.5 billion.
This has made the CSAO region the world's fourth-largest cryptocurrency market by transaction value.
The report suggests that India could soon become a hub for cryptocurrency-related investments in the CSAO region as soon as the government provides clearer regulatory guidelines.
India's market grew 641 percent over the past year, and Pakistan's grew 711 percent, the report claims using a metric that estimates the total cryptocurrency received by a country.
Although India's crypto market is predominated by large institutions, in Pakistan and Vietnam the professional traders are driving the crypto markets.
Crypto transactions between $10,000 and $1 million make up the majority of deals in Pakistan and Vietnam, with transactions being made by professional crypto investors.
Joel John, a principal at India-based cryptocurrency investments firm LedgerPrime, has been quoted in the report as saying that many India investors who previously focused on pouring funds into property have turned to crypto after returns on property decreased.
"There used to be a certain amount of stigma. Now, crypto has become the cool place to be," John said.

India has seen a 59 percent share of activity taking place on decentralised finance platforms with Pakistan at 33 percent, the report said.
