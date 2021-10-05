https://sputniknews.com/20211005/china-pressures-taiwan-with-warplanes-1089658283.html
China Pressures Taiwan with Warplanes
China Pressures Taiwan with Warplanes
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas talks about the instigating flights China is chartering through Taiwan’s territory, the all but dead Build... 05.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-05T08:53+0000
2021-10-05T08:53+0000
2021-10-05T08:53+0000
joe biden
bernie sanders
radio
us
china
sen. joe manchin (d-west virginia)
pfizer
taiwan
big pharma
fault lines
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/04/1089658101_14:0:626:344_1920x0_80_0_0_16ea87e1673f98516a1a871f7c03918d.png
China Pressures Taiwan with Warplanes
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas talks about the instigating flights China is chartering through Taiwan’s territory, the all but dead Build Back Better plan from Joe Biden, and the efficacy of the breakthrough COVID antiviral pills from various American companies.
Guests:Carl Zha - Host of The Silk and Steel podcast | China Conducts Pressure Flights Into Taiwan AirspaceTed Rall - Ted Rall is a political cartoonist and syndicated columnist | Biden’s Build Back Better Takes a Back SeatDr. Gene Olinger - Professor and principal science advisor for MRI Global Inc. | COVID Antiviral PillsIn the first hour, Carl Zha joined the show to talk about the warplane flights they are conducting in Taiwan’s airspace. Looking at the flight plans, it is clear these are not aggressive flights, but they are probing Taiwan.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Ted Rall for a discussion on the last legs of Biden’s Build Back Better plan. Will congress even be able to pass a Social Welfare Bill with Sen. Manchin and Sen. Sinema holding out?In the third hour, Dr. Gene Olinger joined the conversation to talk about the effectiveness of a COVID-19 antiviral pill. Will the public finally accept this as a method of protecting against coronavirus, or will the people holding out from the vaccine refuse all medicines?We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
us
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Shane Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/07/1082560782_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_c5b74c177011dbd114ddab0b2a2e1ab5.jpg
Shane Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/07/1082560782_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_c5b74c177011dbd114ddab0b2a2e1ab5.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/04/1089658101_90:0:549:344_1920x0_80_0_0_e11c33777afa3f8e4d608c611566ec55.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Shane Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/07/1082560782_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_c5b74c177011dbd114ddab0b2a2e1ab5.jpg
joe biden, bernie sanders, radio, us, china, sen. joe manchin (d-west virginia), pfizer, taiwan, big pharma, fault lines, covid-19, аудио
China Pressures Taiwan with Warplanes
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas talks about the instigating flights China is chartering through Taiwan’s territory, the all but dead Build Back Better plan from Joe Biden, and the efficacy of the breakthrough COVID antiviral pills from various American companies.
Carl Zha - Host of The Silk and Steel podcast | China Conducts Pressure Flights Into Taiwan Airspace
Ted Rall - Ted Rall is a political cartoonist and syndicated columnist | Biden’s Build Back Better Takes a Back Seat
Dr. Gene Olinger - Professor and principal science advisor for MRI Global Inc. | COVID Antiviral Pills
In the first hour, Carl Zha joined the show to talk about the warplane flights they are conducting in Taiwan’s airspace. Looking at the flight plans, it is clear these are not aggressive flights, but they are probing Taiwan.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Ted Rall for a discussion on the last legs of Biden’s Build Back Better plan. Will congress even be able to pass a Social Welfare Bill with Sen. Manchin and Sen. Sinema holding out?
In the third hour, Dr. Gene Olinger joined the conversation to talk about the effectiveness of a COVID-19 antiviral pill. Will the public finally accept this as a method of protecting against coronavirus, or will the people holding out from the vaccine refuse all medicines?
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com