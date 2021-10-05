https://sputniknews.com/20211005/china-pressures-taiwan-with-warplanes-1089658283.html

China Pressures Taiwan with Warplanes

China Pressures Taiwan with Warplanes

On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas talks about the instigating flights China is chartering through Taiwan’s territory, the all but dead Build... 05.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-05T08:53+0000

2021-10-05T08:53+0000

2021-10-05T08:53+0000

joe biden

bernie sanders

radio

us

china

sen. joe manchin (d-west virginia)

pfizer

taiwan

big pharma

fault lines

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/04/1089658101_14:0:626:344_1920x0_80_0_0_16ea87e1673f98516a1a871f7c03918d.png

China Pressures Taiwan with Warplanes On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas talks about the instigating flights China is chartering through Taiwan’s territory, the all but dead Build Back Better plan from Joe Biden, and the efficacy of the breakthrough COVID antiviral pills from various American companies.

Guests:Carl Zha - Host of The Silk and Steel podcast | China Conducts Pressure Flights Into Taiwan AirspaceTed Rall - Ted Rall is a political cartoonist and syndicated columnist | Biden’s Build Back Better Takes a Back SeatDr. Gene Olinger - Professor and principal science advisor for MRI Global Inc. | COVID Antiviral PillsIn the first hour, Carl Zha joined the show to talk about the warplane flights they are conducting in Taiwan’s airspace. Looking at the flight plans, it is clear these are not aggressive flights, but they are probing Taiwan.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Ted Rall for a discussion on the last legs of Biden’s Build Back Better plan. Will congress even be able to pass a Social Welfare Bill with Sen. Manchin and Sen. Sinema holding out?In the third hour, Dr. Gene Olinger joined the conversation to talk about the effectiveness of a COVID-19 antiviral pill. Will the public finally accept this as a method of protecting against coronavirus, or will the people holding out from the vaccine refuse all medicines?We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

us

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Shane Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/07/1082560782_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_c5b74c177011dbd114ddab0b2a2e1ab5.jpg

Shane Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/07/1082560782_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_c5b74c177011dbd114ddab0b2a2e1ab5.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Shane Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/07/1082560782_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_c5b74c177011dbd114ddab0b2a2e1ab5.jpg

joe biden, bernie sanders, radio, us, china, sen. joe manchin (d-west virginia), pfizer, taiwan, big pharma, fault lines, covid-19, аудио