'Cannot be Tolerated': France Slams UK For Failing to Respect Fishing Commitments Under Brexit Deal

Tensions are brewing between France and the UK over post-Brexit fishing rights. The situation has been exacerbated by the new technicalities of granting... 05.10.2021, Sputnik International

French Prime Minister Jean Castex has accused the British of failing to respect their commitments on fishing under the Brexit deal, saying that London's "behaviour cannot be tolerated".Castex has urged stronger action from the European Union, warning that France could eventually seek an arbitration panel on the Brexit deal if necessary.

