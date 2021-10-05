https://sputniknews.com/20211005/california-oil-spill-is-worst-in-decades-1089668586.html

California Oil Spill is Worst in Decades

California Oil Spill is Worst in Decades

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including the ‘Pandora Papers’ revealing the... 05.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-05T08:52+0000

2021-10-05T08:52+0000

2021-10-05T08:52+0000

radio

us

sopranos

democrats

pandora

papers

fair housing act

mek

aoc

the backstory

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/05/1089668559_0:0:640:360_1920x0_80_0_0_2b5f12b25650f8a4c4004de8bd575a2a.jpg

California Oil Spill is Worst in Decades On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including the ‘Pandora Papers’ revealing the finances of more than a hundred billionaires, former world leaders, and attorney Steven Donziger receives a six month prison sentence.

GUESTTed Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | Progressives Role on Infrastructure Bill, Third Parties, and AOCWilliam Pruden - Attorney | Training Officers are Receiving on the Seizure of Money, People's Money Taken at Airports, and How Confiscated property is Funneled into Law Enforcement BudgetsIn the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Ted Rall about Bernie Sanders, progressives, and President Biden's influence on Democrats. Ted spoke on the progressives in Congress and the negotiation tactics in the infrastructure bill. Ted talked about Bernie Sanders and Bernie's stance on the Democrats changing over the decades.In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with William Pruden about asset forfeiture, minorities targeted in asset forfeiture cases, and lack of criminal cases in civil asset forfeiture cases. William talked about the laws enabling law enforcement agencies to seize American citizen's money. Willaim discussed the ways Congress can limit the laws on civil asset forfeiture.Also, some 126,000 gallons of heavy crude oil leaked from the pipeline offshore southern California over the weekend, making it one of the largest spills in California's history.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

John Kiriakou https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

John Kiriakou https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

John Kiriakou https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

radio, us, sopranos, democrats, pandora, papers, fair housing act, mek, aoc, the backstory, аудио, oil spill, california