https://sputniknews.com/20211005/california-oil-spill-is-worst-in-decades-1089668586.html
California Oil Spill is Worst in Decades
California Oil Spill is Worst in Decades
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including the 'Pandora Papers' revealing the...
California Oil Spill is Worst in Decades
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including the ‘Pandora Papers’ revealing the finances of more than a hundred billionaires, former world leaders, and attorney Steven Donziger receives a six month prison sentence.
GUESTTed Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | Progressives Role on Infrastructure Bill, Third Parties, and AOCWilliam Pruden - Attorney | Training Officers are Receiving on the Seizure of Money, People's Money Taken at Airports, and How Confiscated property is Funneled into Law Enforcement BudgetsIn the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Ted Rall about Bernie Sanders, progressives, and President Biden's influence on Democrats. Ted spoke on the progressives in Congress and the negotiation tactics in the infrastructure bill. Ted talked about Bernie Sanders and Bernie's stance on the Democrats changing over the decades.In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with William Pruden about asset forfeiture, minorities targeted in asset forfeiture cases, and lack of criminal cases in civil asset forfeiture cases. William talked about the laws enabling law enforcement agencies to seize American citizen's money. Willaim discussed the ways Congress can limit the laws on civil asset forfeiture.Also, some 126,000 gallons of heavy crude oil leaked from the pipeline offshore southern California over the weekend, making it one of the largest spills in California's history.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
California Oil Spill is Worst in Decades

08:52 GMT 05.10.2021
California Oil Spill is Worst in Decades
John Kiriakou - Sputnik International
John Kiriakou
Lee Stranahan - Sputnik International
Lee Stranahan
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including the ‘Pandora Papers’ revealing the finances of more than a hundred billionaires, former world leaders, and attorney Steven Donziger receives a six-month prison sentence.
GUEST
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | Progressives Role on Infrastructure Bill, Third Parties, and AOC
William Pruden - Attorney | Training Officers are Receiving on the Seizure of Money, People's Money Taken at Airports, and How Confiscated property is Funneled into Law Enforcement Budgets
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Ted Rall about Bernie Sanders, progressives, and President Biden's influence on Democrats. Ted spoke on the progressives in Congress and the negotiation tactics in the infrastructure bill. Ted talked about Bernie Sanders and Bernie's stance on the Democrats changing over the decades.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with William Pruden about asset forfeiture, minorities targeted in asset forfeiture cases, and lack of criminal cases in civil asset forfeiture cases. William talked about the laws enabling law enforcement agencies to seize American citizen's money. Willaim discussed the ways Congress can limit the laws on civil asset forfeiture.
Also, some 126,000 gallons of heavy crude oil leaked from the pipeline offshore southern California over the weekend, making it one of the largest spills in California's history.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
