Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211005/antony-blinken-delivers-speech-at-opening-session-of-oecd-ministerial-council-meeting--1089680630.html
Antony Blinken Delivers Speech at Opening Session of OECD Ministerial Council Meeting
Antony Blinken Delivers Speech at Opening Session of OECD Ministerial Council Meeting
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has arrived in Paris to chair the OECD ministerial council meeting from 5-6 October and commemorate the organization’s... 05.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-05T13:32+0000
2021-10-05T13:32+0000
world
antony blinken
organisation for economic cooperation and development (oecd)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0e/1083386138_0:192:2959:1856_1920x0_80_0_0_2b1ddf2d878a295b76d9a26e4cd7701d.jpg
Sputnik is live from Paris as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers a keynote speech at the opening session of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) 2021 Ministerial Council Meeting (MCM).The MCM will last two days, concluding on 6 October, during which challenges surrounding the theme of “Building a Green and Inclusive Future” are expected to be discussed. Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
I was Suffering from herpes is a Terrible Experience which I suffered till I met a herbal doctor called Herbal Dr. Nelson. I tried all possible means to get cured but I never received a cure from any of the 7 hospitals I visited. Just July,21,2021 I saw a recent post of how Herbalist Dr. Nelson herbal medicine cured people & that he is a honest man to work with in the procedures on finding a cure, then i contacted him in trial & he sent me a herbal medicine with the full prescription on how to drink for two weeks & i exactly followed the guidelines that was given to me by Dr. Nelson to cut the long story short the herbal medicine flushed out my whole system & make the herpes virus inactive in my nervous system, All thanks to Dr Nelson who God is using to cure people of this terrible virus (herpes simplex virus) for anyone here that has herpes or other kinds of disease, should mail all his or her complain to Dr Nelson, Email;(drnelsonsaliu10@gmail.com) WhatsApp;+14436204203
1
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Blinken delivers keynote speech at opening session of OECD 2021 Ministerial Council Meeting
Blinken delivers keynote speech at opening session of OECD 2021 Ministerial Council Meeting
2021-10-05T13:32+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0e/1083386138_114:0:2845:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b9d078663799801dbfcff24ed6551e0a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, antony blinken, organisation for economic cooperation and development (oecd), видео

Antony Blinken Delivers Speech at Opening Session of OECD Ministerial Council Meeting

13:32 GMT 05.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / KEVIN DIETSCHWASHINGTON, DC - JULY 13: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers remarks at the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence Global Emerging Technology Summit on July 13, 2021 in Washington, DC.
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 13: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers remarks at the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence Global Emerging Technology Summit on July 13, 2021 in Washington, DC. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / KEVIN DIETSCH
Subscribe
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has arrived in Paris to chair the OECD ministerial council meeting from 5-6 October and commemorate the organization’s 60th anniversary.
Sputnik is live from Paris as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers a keynote speech at the opening session of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) 2021 Ministerial Council Meeting (MCM).
The MCM will last two days, concluding on 6 October, during which challenges surrounding the theme of “Building a Green and Inclusive Future” are expected to be discussed.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
© Ruptly
030000
Discuss
Popular comments
I was Suffering from herpes is a Terrible Experience which I suffered till I met a herbal doctor called Herbal Dr. Nelson. I tried all possible means to get cured but I never received a cure from any of the 7 hospitals I visited. Just July,21,2021 I saw a recent post of how Herbalist Dr. Nelson herbal medicine cured people & that he is a honest man to work with in the procedures on finding a cure, then i contacted him in trial & he sent me a herbal medicine with the full prescription on how to drink for two weeks & i exactly followed the guidelines that was given to me by Dr. Nelson to cut the long story short the herbal medicine flushed out my whole system & make the herpes virus inactive in my nervous system, All thanks to Dr Nelson who God is using to cure people of this terrible virus (herpes simplex virus) for anyone here that has herpes or other kinds of disease, should mail all his or her complain to Dr Nelson, Email;(drnelsonsaliu10@gmail.com) WhatsApp;+14436204203
Curtis James
5 October, 17:04 GMT1
100000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:22 GMTMeghan Markle Reportedly Made 'Peace Offering' to Kate Middleton After 'Flower-Girl Dress' Row
14:16 GMTIndia a ‘Short-Term’ Beneficiary as China Continues to Boycott Australian Coal, Analyst Says
14:11 GMTWATCH LIVE: Facebook Whistleblower Testifies Before US Senate Day After Global Blackout
14:07 GMTCapitol Police Investigating Suspicious Vehicle Outside Supreme Court
13:52 GMTTaiwan’s Tsai Warns of ‘Catastrophic Consequences’ of Chinese Takeover as PLA Planes Buzz Island
13:51 GMTPutin: 'Hysteria, Confusion' in Europe's Gas Markets Caused by Premature Shift to Alternative Energy
13:32 GMTAntony Blinken Delivers Speech at Opening Session of OECD Ministerial Council Meeting
13:25 GMT'Cannot be Tolerated': France Slams UK For Failing to Respect Fishing Commitments Under Brexit Deal
13:17 GMTEx-Adviser in Afghan Government Says 'Horrible Scenes at Kabul Airport to Haunt Me Forever'
13:09 GMTRussian Film Crew Arrives at ISS to Make First Feature Movie in Space
13:07 GMTRussia's Sputnik V Vaccine Developer Hopes to Receive WHO Approval Before 2022
13:06 GMTFire at London’s Westminster Underground Station Under Control, Fire Brigade Says
13:03 GMTUK Prime Minister’s High Representative for Afghanistan Meets With Taliban, Foreign Office Says
12:47 GMTGas Futures in Europe Hit New All-Time High of $1,450 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters
12:29 GMTUS GOP Senate Candidate Slams Twitter for Banning Him, Says Platform 'Messed With the Wrong Soldier'
12:15 GMT'The Pattern in Film is Undeniable': Sarah Silverman Speaks Out About 'Jewface' On Screen
12:13 GMTFrance's Main Unions Gather For Strike
12:12 GMTNew Twist in Ronaldo Selection Saga as Ferguson Slams Solskjaer for Benching Man Utd Star
12:07 GMTMacron Hopes France-Algeria Tensions to Cool Down
12:03 GMTFour Men Arrested in France Over Plot to Attack Vaccination Centers, Reports Say