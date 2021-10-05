https://sputniknews.com/20211005/antony-blinken-delivers-speech-at-opening-session-of-oecd-ministerial-council-meeting--1089680630.html

Antony Blinken Delivers Speech at Opening Session of OECD Ministerial Council Meeting

Antony Blinken Delivers Speech at Opening Session of OECD Ministerial Council Meeting

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has arrived in Paris to chair the OECD ministerial council meeting from 5-6 October

Sputnik is live from Paris as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers a keynote speech at the opening session of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) 2021 Ministerial Council Meeting (MCM).The MCM will last two days, concluding on 6 October, during which challenges surrounding the theme of “Building a Green and Inclusive Future” are expected to be discussed. Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

