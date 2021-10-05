https://sputniknews.com/20211005/amid-the-ongoing-pandemic-pharma-moves-to-protect-its-profits-1089664429.html
Amid the Ongoing Pandemic, Pharma Moves to Protect Its Profits
Amid the Ongoing Pandemic, Pharma Moves to Protect Its Profits
Pandora Papers Expose US Role in Wealth Hiding, Pharma Wages War on Drug Price Relief, The Many Saints of Newark Falls Short 05.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-05T08:53+0000
2021-10-05T08:53+0000
2021-10-05T08:53+0000
radio
china
sen. joe manchin (d-west virginia)
sopranos
big pharma
by any means necessary
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/04/1089664402_14:0:626:344_1920x0_80_0_0_a2c9313d8bd2500e66f245c608cf9c61.png
Amid the Ongoing Pandemic, Pharma Moves to Protect Its Profits
Pandora Papers Expose US Role in Wealth Hiding, Pharma Wages War on Drug Price Relief, The Many Saints of Newark Falls Short
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by international affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda to discuss the revelations of the recently released Pandora papers and the curious absence of the US elite and politicians, the Guardian’s misleading implication of Vladimir Putin’s involvement, and the US participation in hiding wealth, particularly in Joe Biden’s home state of Delaware.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Mike Pappas, a family medicine physician, activist, and frequent contributor to LeftVoice.org to discuss the superprofits that the pharmaceutical industry makes off of necessary, life-saving drugs used for common illnesses, the moral bankruptcy of a system that rakes in billions of dollars from people being sick, and how the corporate political duopoly upholds such cruelty.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Bob Schlehuber, co-host of Political Misfits, on from 12-2 PM EST to discuss The Many Saints of Newark, a prequel film to The Sopranos television series, the themes of the rot in American society that the Sopranos series and the Many Saints of Newark reflects, how the show has aged well in representations of mental health and prescription drugs, and the hollow representations of Black people in the prequel film.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Walter Smolarek, a journalist and activist editor of Liberation newspaper, and managing editor of LiberationNews.org to discuss Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema’s stonewalling of the budget bill and the Democrats’ refusal to push for reforms that will provide much-needed benefits to working and poor people, the US continued economic and propaganda war on China, and how capitalism contributed to the now 700,000 dead from COVID-19.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Jacqueline Luqman
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082105995_0:42:180:222_100x100_80_0_0_d2165b21e9d1bf7fa335ae34bc1186b0.jpg
Jacqueline Luqman
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082105995_0:42:180:222_100x100_80_0_0_d2165b21e9d1bf7fa335ae34bc1186b0.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/04/1089664402_90:0:549:344_1920x0_80_0_0_4ecaf774f3ee87aec4620fc139a4c9d9.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Jacqueline Luqman
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082105995_0:42:180:222_100x100_80_0_0_d2165b21e9d1bf7fa335ae34bc1186b0.jpg
radio, china, sen. joe manchin (d-west virginia), sopranos, big pharma, by any means necessary, covid-19, аудио
Amid the Ongoing Pandemic, Pharma Moves to Protect Its Profits
Pandora Papers Expose US Role in Wealth Hiding, Pharma Wages War on Drug Price Relief, The Many Saints of Newark Falls Short
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by international affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda to discuss the revelations of the recently released Pandora papers and the curious absence of the US elite and politicians, the Guardian’s misleading implication of Vladimir Putin’s involvement, and the US participation in hiding wealth, particularly in Joe Biden’s home state of Delaware.
In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Mike Pappas, a family medicine physician, activist, and frequent contributor to LeftVoice.org to discuss the superprofits that the pharmaceutical industry makes off of necessary, life-saving drugs used for common illnesses, the moral bankruptcy of a system that rakes in billions of dollars from people being sick, and how the corporate political duopoly upholds such cruelty.
In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Bob Schlehuber, co-host of Political Misfits, on from 12-2 PM EST to discuss The Many Saints of Newark, a prequel film to The Sopranos television series, the themes of the rot in American society that the Sopranos series and the Many Saints of Newark reflects, how the show has aged well in representations of mental health and prescription drugs, and the hollow representations of Black people in the prequel film.
Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Walter Smolarek, a journalist and activist editor of Liberation newspaper, and managing editor of LiberationNews.org to discuss Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema’s stonewalling of the budget bill and the Democrats’ refusal to push for reforms that will provide much-needed benefits to working and poor people, the US continued economic and propaganda war on China, and how capitalism contributed to the now 700,000 dead from COVID-19.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com