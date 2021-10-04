https://sputniknews.com/20211004/zuckerberg-apologizes-for-facebook-whatsapp-disruption-says-services-coming-back-online-1089666905.html

Zuckerberg Apologizes for Facebook, WhatsApp Disruption, Says Services Coming Back Online

WASHINGTON, October 5 (Sputnik) - Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg apologized for the disruption in the operation of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp and said the... 04.10.2021, Sputnik International

"Sorry for the disruption today -- I know how much you rely on our services to stay connected with the people you care about," he said.The outage, which began around 11:30 EST, impacted Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp users worldwide. The users of some other messengers, including Telegram, and services, were also affected.Former Washington Post journalist Brian Krebs said on Twitter citing a member of Facebook's recovery team that the social networking service's outage was caused by a border gateway protocol (BGP) update.

TruePatriot He should apologize about Farcebook in a court of law before he is sentenced. As to it coming back online, why? Leave it shut down and the world is a better place without that CIA sponsored trap. 1

