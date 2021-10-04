Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211004/zuckerberg-apologizes-for-facebook-whatsapp-disruption-says-services-coming-back-online-1089666905.html
Zuckerberg Apologizes for Facebook, WhatsApp Disruption, Says Services Coming Back Online
Zuckerberg Apologizes for Facebook, WhatsApp Disruption, Says Services Coming Back Online
WASHINGTON, October 5 (Sputnik) - Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg apologized for the disruption in the operation of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp and said the... 04.10.2021, Sputnik International
"Sorry for the disruption today -- I know how much you rely on our services to stay connected with the people you care about," he said.The outage, which began around 11:30 EST, impacted Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp users worldwide. The users of some other messengers, including Telegram, and services, were also affected.Former Washington Post journalist Brian Krebs said on Twitter citing a member of Facebook's recovery team that the social networking service's outage was caused by a border gateway protocol (BGP) update.
https://sputniknews.com/20211004/facebook-instagram-back-online-after-platforms-endured-hourslong-outage-1089665751.html
He should apologize about Farcebook in a court of law before he is sentenced. As to it coming back online, why? Leave it shut down and the world is a better place without that CIA sponsored trap.
mark zuckerberg, news, us, facebook, whatsapp, instagram, social

Zuckerberg Apologizes for Facebook, WhatsApp Disruption, Says Services Coming Back Online

23:46 GMT 04.10.2021
In this Oct. 23, 2019, file photo, Facebook Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg testifies before the House Financial Services Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington.
In this Oct. 23, 2019, file photo, Facebook Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg testifies before the House Financial Services Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. Facebook's quasi-independent oversight board last week said the company was justified in suspending Trump because of his role in inciting deadly violence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.10.2021
© AP Photo / Susan Walsh
WASHINGTON, October 5 (Sputnik) - Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg apologized for the disruption in the operation of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp and said the services are returning online.
"Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger are coming back online now," Zuckerberg said on Facebook.
"Sorry for the disruption today -- I know how much you rely on our services to stay connected with the people you care about," he said.
The outage, which began around 11:30 EST, impacted Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp users worldwide. The users of some other messengers, including Telegram, and services, were also affected.
Facebook logo - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.10.2021
'We're Sorry': Facebook, Instagram & WhatsApp Slowly Coming Back Online After Six-Hour Outage
Yesterday, 22:00 GMT
Former Washington Post journalist Brian Krebs said on Twitter citing a member of Facebook's recovery team that the social networking service's outage was caused by a border gateway protocol (BGP) update.
Curtis James
5 October, 02:49 GMT1
He should apologize about Farcebook in a court of law before he is sentenced. As to it coming back online, why? Leave it shut down and the world is a better place without that CIA sponsored trap.
TruePatriot
5 October, 02:54 GMT1
