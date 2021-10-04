https://sputniknews.com/20211004/zuckerberg-apologizes-for-facebook-whatsapp-disruption-says-services-coming-back-online-1089666905.html
Zuckerberg Apologizes for Facebook, WhatsApp Disruption, Says Services Coming Back Online
"Sorry for the disruption today -- I know how much you rely on our services to stay connected with the people you care about," he said.The outage, which began around 11:30 EST, impacted Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp users worldwide. The users of some other messengers, including Telegram, and services, were also affected.Former Washington Post journalist Brian Krebs said on Twitter citing a member of Facebook's recovery team that the social networking service's outage was caused by a border gateway protocol (BGP) update.
WASHINGTON, October 5 (Sputnik) - Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg apologized for the disruption in the operation of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp and said the services are returning online.
"Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger are coming back online now," Zuckerberg said on Facebook.
"Sorry for the disruption today -- I know how much you rely on our services to stay connected with the people you care about," he said.
The outage, which began around 11:30 EST, impacted Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp users worldwide. The users of some other messengers, including Telegram, and services, were also affected.
Former Washington Post journalist Brian Krebs said on Twitter citing a member of Facebook's recovery team that the social networking service's outage was caused by a border gateway protocol (BGP) update.