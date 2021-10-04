World's First 'Cinema Crew' Approved for Flight to ISS, Roscosmos Says

"The main and backup crews are approved", Roscosmos said.Roscosmos and Russia's Channel One unveiled their plan to produce a feature movie in space last November.The Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft with Russian cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, film director Klim Shipenko, and actress Yulia Peresild is going to be launched on 5 October. Shipenko and Peresild will focus on shooting the feature film "Challenge" on the ISS, and afterward will head back to Earth aboard the Soyuz MS-18 along with cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky on 17 October.
