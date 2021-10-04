Registration was successful!
Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences Announces Nobel Prize Winner in Physiology or Medicine
World's First 'Cinema Crew' Approved for Flight to ISS, Roscosmos Says
World's First 'Cinema Crew' Approved for Flight to ISS, Roscosmos Says
BAIKONUR (Sputnik) - Actress Yulia Peresild, movie director Klim Shipenko, and cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov will fly to the International Space Station on 5... 04.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-04T09:33+0000
2021-10-04T09:34+0000
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107739/87/1077398707_0:135:2561:1575_1920x0_80_0_0_22a620499e9bf2b95a044ebc72d240bc.jpg
"The main and backup crews are approved", Roscosmos said.Roscosmos and Russia's Channel One unveiled their plan to produce a feature movie in space last November.The Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft with Russian cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, film director Klim Shipenko, and actress Yulia Peresild is going to be launched on 5 October. Shipenko and Peresild will focus on shooting the feature film "Challenge" on the ISS, and afterward will head back to Earth aboard the Soyuz MS-18 along with cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky on 17 October.
news, world, russia, roscosmos

World's First 'Cinema Crew' Approved for Flight to ISS, Roscosmos Says

09:33 GMT 04.10.2021 (Updated: 09:34 GMT 04.10.2021)
© Olga Kotelevskaya/ Russian Film WeekRussian director Klim Shipenko and star actress Maria Mironova pose ahead of the screening of the film 'Servant' at the ODEON Luxe Leicester Square in London, UK on 24 November.
Russian director Klim Shipenko and star actress Maria Mironova pose ahead of the screening of the film 'Servant' at the ODEON Luxe Leicester Square in London, UK on 24 November. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.10.2021
© Olga Kotelevskaya/ Russian Film Week
BAIKONUR (Sputnik) - Actress Yulia Peresild, movie director Klim Shipenko, and cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov will fly to the International Space Station on 5 October, the Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos told Sputnik.
"The main and backup crews are approved", Roscosmos said.
Roscosmos and Russia's Channel One unveiled their plan to produce a feature movie in space last November.
The Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft with Russian cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, film director Klim Shipenko, and actress Yulia Peresild is going to be launched on 5 October. Shipenko and Peresild will focus on shooting the feature film "Challenge" on the ISS, and afterward will head back to Earth aboard the Soyuz MS-18 along with cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky on 17 October.
300000
