Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING: Facebook, Instagram Back Online After Platforms Endured Hourslong Outage
https://sputniknews.com/20211004/white-house-says-recent-facebook-revelations-show-self-regulation-of-content-not-working-1089664909.html
White House Says Recent Facebook Revelations Show Self-Regulation of Content ‘Not Working’
White House Says Recent Facebook Revelations Show Self-Regulation of Content ‘Not Working’
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - New revelations concerning Facebook's policing policy on its platform reveals that self-regulation does not work, White House... 04.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-04T21:05+0000
2021-10-04T21:05+0000
white house
power outage
facebook
social media
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105281/51/1052815189_0:157:3085:1892_1920x0_80_0_0_e7a2db7e3936e451d97c6670689ab70e.jpg
Over the past few weeks, Frances Haugen, a former product manager at Facebook who left the company in May, revealed thousands of pages of corporate inquiry showing that Facebook hid evidence of its platforms spreading harmful information and lied about it.The Biden administration will continue to support fundamental reforms and efforts to address issues related to social media.Haugen's leak of internal documents showed Facebook did not duly police content that it knew contained hate speech and misinformation.The whistleblower joined Facebook in 2019 to deal with misinformation but got increasingly frustrated by the company's way of tackling the problem. The whistleblower said she believes Facebook's connivance to spread of misinformation was among the factors that led to the January 6 riot in Washington following the US presidential election.
white house
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105281/51/1052815189_176:0:2907:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6c937acf79add8d2b88bd43f7cecbb34.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
white house, power outage, facebook, social media

White House Says Recent Facebook Revelations Show Self-Regulation of Content ‘Not Working’

21:05 GMT 04.10.2021
© Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova / Go to the photo bankFacebook
Facebook - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.10.2021
© Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - New revelations concerning Facebook's policing policy on its platform reveals that self-regulation does not work, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Monday.
Over the past few weeks, Frances Haugen, a former product manager at Facebook who left the company in May, revealed thousands of pages of corporate inquiry showing that Facebook hid evidence of its platforms spreading harmful information and lied about it.
"In our view, this is just the latest in a series of revelations about social media platforms that make clear that self-regulation is not working," Psaki said during a press briefing.
The Biden administration will continue to support fundamental reforms and efforts to address issues related to social media.
Haugen's leak of internal documents showed Facebook did not duly police content that it knew contained hate speech and misinformation.
The whistleblower joined Facebook in 2019 to deal with misinformation but got increasingly frustrated by the company's way of tackling the problem. The whistleblower said she believes Facebook's connivance to spread of misinformation was among the factors that led to the January 6 riot in Washington following the US presidential election.
200100
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
22:00 GMTFacebook, Instagram Back Online After Platforms Endured Hourslong Outage
22:00 GMTParis Regrets Algeria's Decision to Recall Envoy From Paris - French Foreign Ministry
21:35 GMT‘We Are Going to Get Back to Vienna’: Iran’s FM Says JCPOA Talks to Resume by ‘Early November’
21:30 GMTSpanish Tax Agency to Investigate Pandora Papers Tax Evasion Cases - Treasury
21:05 GMTWall Street Plunges on Inflation Woes Monday, Tech Stocks Lead Losses With 2.1% Drop
21:05 GMTWhite House Says Recent Facebook Revelations Show Self-Regulation of Content ‘Not Working’
20:56 GMTTelegram Reigns Supreme in Wake of Facebook, Instagram & WhatsApp Global Outage
20:48 GMTDonald Trump Claims Nobody Has Done More ‘For Christianity’ Than Him
20:42 GMTUK PM BoJo Mocks His ‘Build Back Better’ Slogan With Beer And Fish 'n' Chips
20:11 GMTCDC Releases New Safety Guidelines Ahead of Looming Holiday Season
19:41 GMTDog the Bounty Hunter Hands Over Brian Laundrie Evidence to Authorities
19:02 GMTState Dept: US is 'Ready to Meet With North Korea Without Preconditions'
18:51 GMT'Beverly Hillbillies': Melania's Top Aide Feared Trump Kids Would Embarrass the US at Visit to UK
18:37 GMTData of Over 1.5 Billion Facebook Users Reportedly Being Sold on Hacker Forum Amid Worldwide Outage
18:35 GMTIran Denies Claims It Targets Israeli Businesspeople in Cyprus
18:20 GMTIs Ole Gunnar Solskjær Taking a Gamble by Not Playing Cristiano Ronaldo in Every Man Utd Game?
18:17 GMTIndian Minister's Son Charged With Murder, Rioting After Arson Claims Nine Lives
18:15 GMTArrest of Shah Rukh Khan's Son Shows 'Rules Are Same For All', Indian Narcotics Bureau Boss Says
18:13 GMTAzerbaijan Denies Claims of Israeli Military Presence on Border With Iran
17:51 GMTUN Evacuates Seven Staff Members Declared Persona Non-Grata By Ethiopia