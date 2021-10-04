https://sputniknews.com/20211004/white-house-says-recent-facebook-revelations-show-self-regulation-of-content-not-working-1089664909.html

White House Says Recent Facebook Revelations Show Self-Regulation of Content ‘Not Working’

Over the past few weeks, Frances Haugen, a former product manager at Facebook who left the company in May, revealed thousands of pages of corporate inquiry showing that Facebook hid evidence of its platforms spreading harmful information and lied about it.The Biden administration will continue to support fundamental reforms and efforts to address issues related to social media.Haugen's leak of internal documents showed Facebook did not duly police content that it knew contained hate speech and misinformation.The whistleblower joined Facebook in 2019 to deal with misinformation but got increasingly frustrated by the company's way of tackling the problem. The whistleblower said she believes Facebook's connivance to spread of misinformation was among the factors that led to the January 6 riot in Washington following the US presidential election.

