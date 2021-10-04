Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
Dollar banknotes - Sputnik International, 1920
Pandora Papers
The Pandora Papers is the biggest trove of leaked offshore data, comprising 11.9 million files "exposing" the alleged secret wealth and dealings of the world's richest and most powerful. The documents were released by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ).
https://sputniknews.com/20211004/white-house-looking-at-pandora-papers-leak-biden-says-1089660041.html
White House 'Looking at' Pandora Papers Leak, Biden Says
White House 'Looking at' Pandora Papers Leak, Biden Says
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden said on Monday that the White House was studying the Pandora Papers leak released a day prior. 04.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-04T16:21+0000
2021-10-04T16:21+0000
pandora papers
joe biden
tax haven
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/02/1089609082_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_20001519c4f7ca9ec078904c0604e9e8.jpg
"We are looking at that right now," Biden told reporters at the White House, without elaborating further.The US was singled out as the world's leading tax haven in the Pandora Papers, with some American states, such as South Dakota and Nevada, having become perfect places to hide billions of dollars in wealth linked to people previously accused of financial crimes.US President Joe Biden's economic agenda is based on boosting transparency, tax enforcement and regulation, including plans to go after global tax havens.The Pandora Papers, compiled by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists and released by several publications, sheds a light on an alleged network of offshore banking among the world's elite. Over 35 incumbent and former global leaders, and more than 330 officials worldwide, were cited in the papers as being involved in tax haven practices to hide vast wealth and property. The investigation was based on over 11.9 million leaked financial documents.The ICIJ has described the newly-published exposé of illicit financial activities as the most expansive yet, noting that the investigation involved more than 600 journalists from 117 countries as well as over 11.9 million leaked files "covering every corner of the globe".
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/02/1089609082_273:0:3004:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6f0508c4f3feb673f27dcf6833e96425.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, tax haven

White House 'Looking at' Pandora Papers Leak, Biden Says

16:21 GMT 04.10.2021
© REUTERS / ALEXANDER DRAGOA general view of the White House in Washington, U.S., October 2, 2021
A general view of the White House in Washington, U.S., October 2, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.10.2021
© REUTERS / ALEXANDER DRAGO
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden said on Monday that the White House was studying the Pandora Papers leak released a day prior.
"We are looking at that right now," Biden told reporters at the White House, without elaborating further.
The US was singled out as the world's leading tax haven in the Pandora Papers, with some American states, such as South Dakota and Nevada, having become perfect places to hide billions of dollars in wealth linked to people previously accused of financial crimes.
US President Joe Biden's economic agenda is based on boosting transparency, tax enforcement and regulation, including plans to go after global tax havens.
The Pandora Papers, compiled by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists and released by several publications, sheds a light on an alleged network of offshore banking among the world's elite. Over 35 incumbent and former global leaders, and more than 330 officials worldwide, were cited in the papers as being involved in tax haven practices to hide vast wealth and property. The investigation was based on over 11.9 million leaked financial documents.
The ICIJ has described the newly-published exposé of illicit financial activities as the most expansive yet, noting that the investigation involved more than 600 journalists from 117 countries as well as over 11.9 million leaked files "covering every corner of the globe".
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:58 GMT500+ Russian Companies to Present Products in Alibaba.com Online Expo
16:46 GMTEverton’s Andros Townsend Reveals What Cristiano Ronaldo Told Him When He Stormed Off Pitch
16:35 GMT'A True Fighter': Florida's First Lady Casey DeSantis Diagnosed With Breast Cancer
16:29 GMT'Back to Dark Ages': Kabul Reportedly Faces Blackout Due to Taliban's Failure to Pay Bills
16:23 GMTUS Supreme Court Sends Legal Challenge to Trump Border Wall Back to Lower Courts
16:21 GMTWhite House 'Looking at' Pandora Papers Leak, Biden Says
16:07 GMTPrying Space Eye? New US Military Branch Gets Its Own Intelligence Wing
16:01 GMTFacebook, WhatsApp & Instagram Crash for Users Worldwide
15:56 GMTWho's Behind the 'Pandora Papers' Leaks of Politicians' Offshore Assets?
15:52 GMTBiden Warns Not Raising Debt Ceiling Would Threaten Reserve Status of US Dollar
15:46 GMTRapper Snoop Dogg Says Prince Harry Has 'Big B*lls' as He Opens Up on Friendship With Royal Brothers
15:31 GMTKylian Mbappe Breaks Silence on Uncertain Paris Saint-Germain Future and Real Madrid Transfer
15:23 GMTGOP Senate Leader McConnell Tells Biden Dems Need No Republican Cooperation to Raise Debt Limit
15:19 GMTAngry London Drivers Drag Climate Activists off Road to Clear Traffic Jam
15:14 GMTTaiwan Calls for Security Cooperation With Australia As Chinese Jets Perform Frequent Fly-bys
14:58 GMTUS Soccer Appoints Investigator as It Becomes Latest Sport Caught Up in #MeToo Scandal
14:47 GMTIndian Government to Investigate Cases Revealed in Pandora Papers
14:46 GMTNord Stream 2 Operator Starts Filling First String of Pipeline With Gas
14:31 GMTPompeo Warns Biden Administration's Immigration Policy May Kill 'Kids All Across America'
14:31 GMTStar Trek Icon Shatner and Blue Origin VP Confirmed to Fly on New Shepard Spacecraft 12 October