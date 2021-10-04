Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING: Facebook, Instagram Back Online After Platforms Endured Hourslong Outage
https://sputniknews.com/20211004/wall-street-plunges-on-inflation-woes-monday-tech-stocks-lead-losses-with-21-drop-1089665038.html
Wall Street Plunges on Inflation Woes Monday, Tech Stocks Lead Losses With 2.1% Drop
Wall Street Plunges on Inflation Woes Monday, Tech Stocks Lead Losses With 2.1% Drop
NEW YORK (Sputnik) - Wall Street’s Big Tech sector plunged more than 2% on Monday, leading to losses across US stocks that fell sharply on fears about... 04.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-04T21:05+0000
2021-10-04T21:04+0000
nyse
inflation
wall street
dow jones
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1e/1089561162_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_2f303a22a3b52a1642aead1902d81e42.jpg
The Nasdaq Composite Index, led by Big Tech names such as Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google, closed down 2.1%.Facebook lost almost 5% at the close after a glitch across the social media giant’s platforms, including WhatsApp and Instagram, which affected access for untold numbers of people.The broad-based Dow Jones Industrial Average, comprising mostly industrial stocks, finished down 0.9%. The blue-chip S&amp;P 500, which groups the top 500 stocks on the NYSE, closed down 1.3%.Inflation has become one of the top concerns of the Biden administration as it tries to battle price pressures from bottlenecks in an economy straining to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.&nbsp;To deal with inflation, economists warn that the Federal Reserve might have to raise interest rates for the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak of March 2020, a move that could further hamper growth.Wall Street plunged on Monday after oil prices broke well beyond $80 per barrel level on OPEC+’s decision to add only incrementally to its production despite the squeeze in global supplies.Prior to Monday’s meeting of the 23-nation alliance of oil producers, there had been speculation that it could agree to add more than the 400,000 barrels per day it had committed to until the end of April.But after a video linkup among the 13-member Saudi-led Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and a group of 10 other producers steered by Russia, the message was clear: It will be the same 400,000 bpd over the next six months, barring any change down the road.The OPEC+ meeting also did not address demands from both the White House and India, the world’s third-largest oil importer, for more supplies aimed at curbing high pump prices for fuel.
wall street
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1e/1089561162_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_62a4acb96db8c3622ca92829c2b27c75.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nyse, inflation, wall street, dow jones

Wall Street Plunges on Inflation Woes Monday, Tech Stocks Lead Losses With 2.1% Drop

21:05 GMT 04.10.2021
© REUTERS / Brendan McDermidA Wall St. street sign is seen near the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., September 17, 2019.
A Wall St. street sign is seen near the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., September 17, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.10.2021
© REUTERS / Brendan McDermid
Subscribe
NEW YORK (Sputnik) - Wall Street’s Big Tech sector plunged more than 2% on Monday, leading to losses across US stocks that fell sharply on fears about escalating oil prices and inflation.
The Nasdaq Composite Index, led by Big Tech names such as Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google, closed down 2.1%.
Facebook lost almost 5% at the close after a glitch across the social media giant’s platforms, including WhatsApp and Instagram, which affected access for untold numbers of people.
The broad-based Dow Jones Industrial Average, comprising mostly industrial stocks, finished down 0.9%. The blue-chip S&P 500, which groups the top 500 stocks on the NYSE, closed down 1.3%.

“US stocks are lower as fiscal policy remains up in the air and high energy costs are now a given,” said Ed Moya, an analyst at New York’s OANDA.

“No one can answer how long peak supply chain constraint problems will last, global growth concerns for the upcoming quarter continue to worsen. Meanwhile, the never-ending safety net of central bank stimulus seems poised to end soon.”

Inflation has become one of the top concerns of the Biden administration as it tries to battle price pressures from bottlenecks in an economy straining to recover from the coronavirus pandemic. To deal with inflation, economists warn that the Federal Reserve might have to raise interest rates for the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak of March 2020, a move that could further hamper growth.
Wall Street plunged on Monday after oil prices broke well beyond $80 per barrel level on OPEC+’s decision to add only incrementally to its production despite the squeeze in global supplies.
Prior to Monday’s meeting of the 23-nation alliance of oil producers, there had been speculation that it could agree to add more than the 400,000 barrels per day it had committed to until the end of April.
But after a video linkup among the 13-member Saudi-led Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and a group of 10 other producers steered by Russia, the message was clear: It will be the same 400,000 bpd over the next six months, barring any change down the road.
The OPEC+ meeting also did not address demands from both the White House and India, the world’s third-largest oil importer, for more supplies aimed at curbing high pump prices for fuel.
003000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
22:00 GMTFacebook, Instagram Back Online After Platforms Endured Hourslong Outage
22:00 GMTParis Regrets Algeria's Decision to Recall Envoy From Paris - French Foreign Ministry
21:35 GMT‘We Are Going to Get Back to Vienna’: Iran’s FM Says JCPOA Talks to Resume by ‘Early November’
21:30 GMTSpanish Tax Agency to Investigate Pandora Papers Tax Evasion Cases - Treasury
21:05 GMTWall Street Plunges on Inflation Woes Monday, Tech Stocks Lead Losses With 2.1% Drop
21:05 GMTWhite House Says Recent Facebook Revelations Show Self-Regulation of Content ‘Not Working’
20:56 GMTTelegram Reigns Supreme in Wake of Facebook, Instagram & WhatsApp Global Outage
20:48 GMTDonald Trump Claims Nobody Has Done More ‘For Christianity’ Than Him
20:42 GMTUK PM BoJo Mocks His ‘Build Back Better’ Slogan With Beer And Fish 'n' Chips
20:11 GMTCDC Releases New Safety Guidelines Ahead of Looming Holiday Season
19:41 GMTDog the Bounty Hunter Hands Over Brian Laundrie Evidence to Authorities
19:02 GMTState Dept: US is 'Ready to Meet With North Korea Without Preconditions'
18:51 GMT'Beverly Hillbillies': Melania's Top Aide Feared Trump Kids Would Embarrass the US at Visit to UK
18:37 GMTData of Over 1.5 Billion Facebook Users Reportedly Being Sold on Hacker Forum Amid Worldwide Outage
18:35 GMTIran Denies Claims It Targets Israeli Businesspeople in Cyprus
18:20 GMTIs Ole Gunnar Solskjær Taking a Gamble by Not Playing Cristiano Ronaldo in Every Man Utd Game?
18:17 GMTIndian Minister's Son Charged With Murder, Rioting After Arson Claims Nine Lives
18:15 GMTArrest of Shah Rukh Khan's Son Shows 'Rules Are Same For All', Indian Narcotics Bureau Boss Says
18:13 GMTAzerbaijan Denies Claims of Israeli Military Presence on Border With Iran
17:51 GMTUN Evacuates Seven Staff Members Declared Persona Non-Grata By Ethiopia