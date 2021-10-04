VP Kamala Harris Pictured in DC With Husband After Secret Trip to California
© REUTERS / LEAH MILLISU.S. Vice President Kamala Harris arrives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., September 30, 2021.
According to reports, journalists were banned from covering Kamala Harris' arrival at Palm Springs International Airport, and the objective of her weekend trip was not clear.
US Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff were photographed on a power walk in Washington, DC shortly after the second couple returned from their secret overnight trip to California.
The two were pictured in sports outfits, surrounded by an escort of several Secret Service agents.
Their promenade through the streets of the US capital was captured shortly after Harris left Washington, DC for a clandestine quick trip to California, returning on Sunday.
The media was not allowed to cover her departure from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland or her arrival at the airport in Palm Springs, California, but her motorcade was reported to have had a heavy police presence.
The second gentleman did not join the VP on the trip to California. The White House has remained mum about the reasons, and the trip was not listed on Harris' public schedule.
The vice president left DC for California on Friday when US President Joe Biden went to Capitol Hill to meet Democratic lawmakers who are still at odds over his legislative agenda and the passage of two spending bills - a $1 trillion infrastructure one and an even larger $3.5 trillion reconciliation package.