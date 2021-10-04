Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
WATCH LIVE: View of London as Fuel Shortage Crisis Continues
https://sputniknews.com/20211004/vp-kamala-harris-pictured-in-dc-with-husband-after-secret-trip-to-california-1089645262.html
VP Kamala Harris Pictured in DC With Husband After Secret Trip to California
VP Kamala Harris Pictured in DC With Husband After Secret Trip to California
According to reports, journalists were banned from covering Kamala Harris' arrival at Palm Springs International Airport, and the objective of her weekend trip... 04.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-04T10:12+0000
2021-10-04T10:12+0000
us
washington dc
california
vice president
kamala harris
trip
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/04/1089645367_0:144:3099:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_155644c0643f4a85330741d67ce98788.jpg
US Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff were photographed on a power walk in Washington, DC shortly after the second couple returned from their secret overnight trip to California. The two were pictured in sports outfits, surrounded by an escort of several Secret Service agents.Their promenade through the streets of the US capital was captured shortly after Harris left Washington, DC for a clandestine quick trip to California, returning on Sunday.The media was not allowed to cover her departure from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland or her arrival at the airport in Palm Springs, California, but her motorcade was reported to have had a heavy police presence.The second gentleman did not join the VP on the trip to California. The White House has remained mum about the reasons, and the trip was not listed on Harris' public schedule.The vice president left DC for California on Friday when US President Joe Biden went to Capitol Hill to meet Democratic lawmakers who are still at odds over his legislative agenda and the passage of two spending bills - a $1 trillion infrastructure one and an even larger $3.5 trillion reconciliation package.
washington dc
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/04/1089645367_109:0:2840:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a96ed432ef6421d7cffc4b24675ecfdd.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, washington dc, california, vice president, kamala harris, trip

VP Kamala Harris Pictured in DC With Husband After Secret Trip to California

10:12 GMT 04.10.2021
© REUTERS / LEAH MILLISU.S. Vice President Kamala Harris arrives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., September 30, 2021.
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris arrives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., September 30, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.10.2021
© REUTERS / LEAH MILLIS
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
According to reports, journalists were banned from covering Kamala Harris' arrival at Palm Springs International Airport, and the objective of her weekend trip was not clear.
US Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff were photographed on a power walk in Washington, DC shortly after the second couple returned from their secret overnight trip to California.
The two were pictured in sports outfits, surrounded by an escort of several Secret Service agents.
Their promenade through the streets of the US capital was captured shortly after Harris left Washington, DC for a clandestine quick trip to California, returning on Sunday.
The media was not allowed to cover her departure from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland or her arrival at the airport in Palm Springs, California, but her motorcade was reported to have had a heavy police presence.
The second gentleman did not join the VP on the trip to California. The White House has remained mum about the reasons, and the trip was not listed on Harris' public schedule.
The vice president left DC for California on Friday when US President Joe Biden went to Capitol Hill to meet Democratic lawmakers who are still at odds over his legislative agenda and the passage of two spending bills - a $1 trillion infrastructure one and an even larger $3.5 trillion reconciliation package.
010001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:51 GMTSunak Vows Probe Into Pandora Papers Data Leak as He Denies Profit From Offshore Schemes
11:42 GMTChina Plans to Build Special Site for Weekly Launch of Long March 8 Rockets
11:36 GMTRussian Military Reports 1st Underwater Launch of Zircon Missile From Nuclear Submarine - Video
11:27 GMTRussian Diplomat Says US, Allies Should Take on Bulk of Humanitarian Aid for Afghanistan
11:24 GMTDutch Asylum Minister Apologises for Comment on Excessive Migration From Afghanistan
11:10 GMTSituation in London as Fuel Shortage Crisis Continues
11:09 GMTKremlin Believes Putin, Zelensky Unlikely to Meet in 2021
11:01 GMTUK Chancellor Rishi Sunak Addresses Conservative Party Conference
11:01 GMTPandora Leaks: Major Tory Donor Mohamed Amersi Key in Controversial Multimillion Uzbekistan Deal
10:50 GMTGreek Police Arrest Suspect Over Attack on Anti-Racist Protest, Report Says
10:50 GMTTaliban Claims It's Eliminated Daesh Terror Cell in Kabul
10:43 GMTJohnson to Announce This Week That UK Will Aim for 100% Renewable Energy by 2035, Reports Suggest
10:24 GMTClimate Protesters Target London After Being Banned From Highways - Photos, Videos
10:21 GMTKremlin Says Pandora Papers Show US is Largest Tax Haven Despite Vows to Fight Money Laundering
10:13 GMTCumbre Vieja Volcano Erupting for 15th Consecutive Day
10:12 GMTVP Kamala Harris Pictured in DC With Husband After Secret Trip to California
10:12 GMTNuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organisation Chief to Meet With Lavrov in Russia
10:08 GMTSyrian President and Jordan's King Speak for the First Time in a Decade
09:55 GMTUK Fuel Crisis: British Military Starts to Deliver Petrol to Filling Stations in London, South East
09:46 GMTThree Women Attacked With a Hammer After Sexual Assaults in Famous Street in Central London