UN Evacuates Seven Staff Members Declared Persona Non-Grata By Ethiopia

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The seven United Nations staff who were declared persona non grata by the Ethiopian government and ordered to leave the country last... 04.10.2021, Sputnik International

ethiopia

africa

united nation

Haq declined to comment on whether a particular threat has been received over the weekend that prompted the United Nations to evacuate its staff but said the world body is evaluating the next steps and intends to continue to go about its work in Ethiopia.

ethiopia, africa, united nation