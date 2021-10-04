Registration was successful!
Data of Over 1.5 Billion Facebook Users Reportedly Being Sold on Hacker Forum Amid Worldwide Outage
UN Evacuates Seven Staff Members Declared Persona Non-Grata By Ethiopia
UN Evacuates Seven Staff Members Declared Persona Non-Grata By Ethiopia
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The seven United Nations staff who were declared persona non grata by the Ethiopian government and ordered to leave the country last... 04.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-04T17:51+0000
2021-10-04T17:51+0000
ethiopia
africa
united nation
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/1c/1082209580_0:97:1024:673_1920x0_80_0_0_aead6fdf05d6286cfa53d9aeaf4390ff.jpg
Haq declined to comment on whether a particular threat has been received over the weekend that prompted the United Nations to evacuate its staff but said the world body is evaluating the next steps and intends to continue to go about its work in Ethiopia.
ethiopia
ethiopia, africa, united nation

UN Evacuates Seven Staff Members Declared Persona Non-Grata By Ethiopia

17:51 GMT 04.10.2021
© REUTERS / International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC)Workers from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and volunteers from the Ethiopian Red Cross distribute relief supplies to civilians in the Tigray region, Ethiopia 27 January 2021.
Workers from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and volunteers from the Ethiopian Red Cross distribute relief supplies to civilians in the Tigray region, Ethiopia 27 January 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.10.2021
© REUTERS / International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC)
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The seven United Nations staff who were declared persona non grata by the Ethiopian government and ordered to leave the country last week have been relocated over concerns about their safety, UN spokesman Farhan Haq said on Monday.

"None of the seven UN staff named by the Ethiopian government is in the country at present. They have been moved from the country to ensure their safety", Haq said during a press briefing.

Haq declined to comment on whether a particular threat has been received over the weekend that prompted the United Nations to evacuate its staff but said the world body is evaluating the next steps and intends to continue to go about its work in Ethiopia.
500100
