UK's Royal Family; Steven Donziger; UK's Labour Party; This Week’s News Headlines

Join George Galloway for the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about the UK's royal family, Lord Louis Mountbatten's diaries, Steven Donziger's...
Join George Galloway for the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about the UK's royal family, Lord Louis Mountbatten’s diaries, Steven Donziger's case, the UK's Labour party, and the latest headlines from the US & UK.
This week we talk to Ian Hodson - National President at BFAWU about The Bakers Food and Allied Workers Union's decision to disaffiliate from UK's Labour party. Literary agent and author Andrew Lownie tells us why he is fighting for the release of Lord Louis Mountbatten’s diaries. Roger Waters - the founding member, lyricist, principal composer and creative force behind Pink Floyd delves into Steven Donziger's case. Garland Nixon - radio talk show host and political analyst updates us with the headlines of the week from the US. Journalist and campaigner James Giles brings us the latest UK news.Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 7 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGallowayWe'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
This week we talk to Ian Hodson - National President at BFAWU about The Bakers Food and Allied Workers Union's decision to disaffiliate from UK's Labour party. Literary agent and author Andrew Lownie tells us why he is fighting for the release of Lord Louis Mountbatten’s diaries. Roger Waters - the founding member, lyricist, principal composer and creative force behind Pink Floyd delves into Steven Donziger's case. Garland Nixon - radio talk show host and political analyst updates us with the headlines of the week from the US. Journalist and campaigner James Giles brings us the latest UK news.
