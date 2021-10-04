Registration was successful!
International
BREAKING: Facebook, Instagram Back Online After Platforms Endured Hourslong Outage
https://sputniknews.com/20211004/uk-pm-bojo-mocks-his-build-back-better-slogan-with-beer-and-fish-n-chips-1089663942.html
UK PM BoJo Mocks His ‘Build Back Better’ Slogan With Beer And Fish 'n' Chips
UK PM BoJo Mocks His ‘Build Back Better’ Slogan With Beer And Fish 'n' Chips
BoJo's bubbly 'Build Back Better' slogan has been pilfered by politicians across the pond, with US President Joe Biden dubbing his $3.5 trillion spending... 04.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-04T20:42+0000
2021-10-04T20:40+0000
boris johnson
britain
great britain
british conservative party
uk conservative party conference
uk
coronavirus
covid-19
twitter
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/04/1089663848_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_d3fc73dd26e1ae06e6db20b9eeb96061.jpg
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson mocked his own post-COVID-19 'Build Back Better' slogan in a series of bizarre Twitter videos promoting British products.BoJo posted the first video from what looked like his hotel room at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester on Sunday night.The prime minister raises a pint of traditional English ale — in a classic mug-type glass — and says: "Build back bitter!" before taking a sip. In the second, posted on Monday evening, he unwraps an equally traditional British meal of battered fish and proper chunky chips before declaring: "Build back batter!"On Sunday morning Johnson and his Home Secretary, Priti Patel, visited a youth centre in the northwestern metropolis, where they made cakes while wearing aprons displaying the slogan "Bake Back Better".The Tory government's slogan for a purported post-pandemic economic recovery has proved popular with politicians overseas. US President Joe Biden pinched it for his $3.5-trillion infrastructure plan, while Canadian PM Justin Trudeau used it as a campaign slogan in a recent general election.
https://sputniknews.com/20211003/never-surrender-bojo-pledges-to-not-bring-back-low-wage-immigration-amid-lorry-drivers-shortage-1089621087.html
britain
great britain
boris johnson, britain, great britain, british conservative party, uk conservative party conference, uk, coronavirus, covid-19, twitter

UK PM BoJo Mocks His ‘Build Back Better’ Slogan With Beer And Fish 'n' Chips

20:42 GMT 04.10.2021
© REUTERS / POOLBritain's PM Johnson and Home Secretary Patel visit HideOut Youth Zone in Manchester
Britain's PM Johnson and Home Secretary Patel visit HideOut Youth Zone in Manchester - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.10.2021
© REUTERS / POOL
James Tweedie - Sputnik International
James Tweedie
All materialsWrite to the author
BoJo's bubbly 'Build Back Better' slogan has been pilfered by politicians across the pond, with US President Joe Biden dubbing his $3.5 trillion spending splurge with the same name, and his northern neighbour, Justin Trudeau, appropriating it as an election slogan.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson mocked his own post-COVID-19 'Build Back Better' slogan in a series of bizarre Twitter videos promoting British products.
BoJo posted the first video from what looked like his hotel room at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester on Sunday night.
The prime minister raises a pint of traditional English ale — in a classic mug-type glass — and says: "Build back bitter!" before taking a sip.
In the second, posted on Monday evening, he unwraps an equally traditional British meal of battered fish and proper chunky chips before declaring: "Build back batter!"
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as he walks out of his hotel during the annual Conservative Party conference, in Manchester, Britain, October 3, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.10.2021
UK Fuel Crisis
Never Surrender: BoJo Pledges to Not Bring Back 'Low-Wage Immigration' Amid Lorry Drivers Shortage
Yesterday, 10:27 GMT
On Sunday morning Johnson and his Home Secretary, Priti Patel, visited a youth centre in the northwestern metropolis, where they made cakes while wearing aprons displaying the slogan "Bake Back Better".
The Tory government's slogan for a purported post-pandemic economic recovery has proved popular with politicians overseas. US President Joe Biden pinched it for his $3.5-trillion infrastructure plan, while Canadian PM Justin Trudeau used it as a campaign slogan in a recent general election.
100000
