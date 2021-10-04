https://sputniknews.com/20211004/uk-pm-bojo-mocks-his-build-back-better-slogan-with-beer-and-fish-n-chips-1089663942.html

UK PM BoJo Mocks His ‘Build Back Better’ Slogan With Beer And Fish 'n' Chips

BoJo's bubbly 'Build Back Better' slogan has been pilfered by politicians across the pond, with US President Joe Biden dubbing his $3.5 trillion spending... 04.10.2021, Sputnik International

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson mocked his own post-COVID-19 'Build Back Better' slogan in a series of bizarre Twitter videos promoting British products.BoJo posted the first video from what looked like his hotel room at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester on Sunday night.The prime minister raises a pint of traditional English ale — in a classic mug-type glass — and says: "Build back bitter!" before taking a sip. In the second, posted on Monday evening, he unwraps an equally traditional British meal of battered fish and proper chunky chips before declaring: "Build back batter!"On Sunday morning Johnson and his Home Secretary, Priti Patel, visited a youth centre in the northwestern metropolis, where they made cakes while wearing aprons displaying the slogan "Bake Back Better".The Tory government's slogan for a purported post-pandemic economic recovery has proved popular with politicians overseas. US President Joe Biden pinched it for his $3.5-trillion infrastructure plan, while Canadian PM Justin Trudeau used it as a campaign slogan in a recent general election.

