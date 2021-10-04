Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
WATCH LIVE: View of London as Fuel Shortage Crisis Continues
- Sputnik International, 1920
UK Fuel Crisis
Fuel prices in the UK rose sharply in the end of the summer, creating a risk supply chain disruptions. The situation was aggravated by Brexit and the COVID-19 pandemic, due to which the number of truck drivers, including fuel tankers, has decreased.
https://sputniknews.com/20211004/uk-pharmacies-seeing-less-medicine-deliveries-due-to-fuel-crisis-pharmacy-association-says-1089654324.html
UK Pharmacies Seeing Less Medicine Deliveries Due to Fuel Crisis, Pharmacy Association Says
UK Pharmacies Seeing Less Medicine Deliveries Due to Fuel Crisis, Pharmacy Association Says
LONDON (Sputnik) – UK pharmacies were seeing less deliveries of medicines as a result of the fuel crisis and the shortage of truck drivers in the United... 04.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-04T13:50+0000
2021-10-04T13:50+0000
uk fuel crisis
news
world
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/0e/1081762682_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_197a723183a5370b919f4e23e2c0d7f1.jpg
"It's not a shortage at the moment but in some areas we have seen some reduction in the number of deliveries to our pharmacies," she said, adding that they have a good contingency plan in place.The spokeswoman refused to name the areas where they are experiencing delays in the deliveries in order to avoid panic buying, but said that the AIM is watching how the government will handle this.Motorists in the United Kingdom started panic buying on 23 September after several national energy companies announced they were experiencing problems with fuel supplies due to a shortage of tanker drivers. The government said it would introduce over 10,000 temporary visas to truck drivers and poultry workers to solve the issue with the supply chain.Authorities have blamed the shortage on the suspension of 40,000 trucker training tests during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Road Haulage Association claimed that around 20,000 foreign drivers had left the country after Brexit put an end to the free movement of persons between the European Union and the UK.On 1 October, the British Meat Processors Association confirmed to Sputnik that a shortage of butchers could impact meat supplies over Christmas.Earlier on Monday, around 200 military personnel – half of them drivers – began delivering fuel to gas stations in London and southeast England, where the worst shortages persist.
https://sputniknews.com/20211004/uk-fuel-crisis-british-military-starts-to-deliver-petrol-to-filling-stations-in-london-south-east-1089644498.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/0e/1081762682_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c4f5b0e31359ffb697edfe40d6681312.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, world, uk

UK Pharmacies Seeing Less Medicine Deliveries Due to Fuel Crisis, Pharmacy Association Says

13:50 GMT 04.10.2021
© AP Photo / Peter ByrneA pharmacist prepares to administer coronavirus vaccines to waiting recipients at Andrews Pharmacy in Macclesfield, England, Thursday Jan. 2021
A pharmacist prepares to administer coronavirus vaccines to waiting recipients at Andrews Pharmacy in Macclesfield, England, Thursday Jan. 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.10.2021
© AP Photo / Peter Byrne
Subscribe
LONDON (Sputnik) – UK pharmacies were seeing less deliveries of medicines as a result of the fuel crisis and the shortage of truck drivers in the United Kingdom, although there is no shortage at the moment, a spokeswoman for the Association of Independent Multiple Pharmacies (AIM) confirmed to a Sputnik correspondent on 4 October.
"It's not a shortage at the moment but in some areas we have seen some reduction in the number of deliveries to our pharmacies," she said, adding that they have a good contingency plan in place.
The spokeswoman refused to name the areas where they are experiencing delays in the deliveries in order to avoid panic buying, but said that the AIM is watching how the government will handle this.
"We're monitoring this situation closely to make sure that the supply chain is not affected," she stressed.
Motorists in the United Kingdom started panic buying on 23 September after several national energy companies announced they were experiencing problems with fuel supplies due to a shortage of tanker drivers. The government said it would introduce over 10,000 temporary visas to truck drivers and poultry workers to solve the issue with the supply chain.
Authorities have blamed the shortage on the suspension of 40,000 trucker training tests during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Road Haulage Association claimed that around 20,000 foreign drivers had left the country after Brexit put an end to the free movement of persons between the European Union and the UK.
Members of the military walk at Buncefield Oil Depot in Hemel Hempstead, Britain, October 4, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.10.2021
UK Fuel Crisis: British Military Starts to Deliver Petrol to Filling Stations in London, South East
09:55 GMT
On 1 October, the British Meat Processors Association confirmed to Sputnik that a shortage of butchers could impact meat supplies over Christmas.
Earlier on Monday, around 200 military personnel – half of them drivers – began delivering fuel to gas stations in London and southeast England, where the worst shortages persist.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:23 GMTGOP Senate Leader McConnell Tells Biden Dems Need No 'Republican Cooperation' to Raise Debt Limit
15:19 GMTAngry London Drivers Drag Climate Activists off Road to Clear Traffic Jam
15:14 GMTTaiwan Calls for Security Cooperation With Australia As Chinese Jets Perform Frequent Fly-bys
14:58 GMTUS Soccer Appoints Investigator as It Becomes Latest Sport Caught Up in #MeToo Scandal
14:47 GMTIndian Government to Investigate Cases Revealed in Pandora Papers
14:46 GMTNord Stream 2 Operator Starts Filling First String of Pipeline With Gas
14:31 GMTPompeo Warns Biden Administration's Immigration Policy May Kill 'Kids All Across America'
14:31 GMTStar Trek Icon Shatner and Blue Origin VP Confirmed to Fly on New Shepard Spacecraft 12 October
13:56 GMTTurkish Navy Prevents Malta-Flagged Boat From Drilling in Mediterranean, Defence Ministry Says
13:55 GMTMontenegrin President and His Son Use Offshore Companies to Hide Property, NGO Says
13:50 GMTUK Pharmacies Seeing Less Medicine Deliveries Due to Fuel Crisis, Pharmacy Association Says
13:26 GMTEx-White House Press Sec Grisham Says It Was a Mistake to Work For Trump
13:25 GMTPandora Papers: Legendary Cricketer Tendulkar's Firm Denies Wrongdoing in Hiding Wealth
13:16 GMTGeorge Floyd Statue in New York Vandalised for the Second Time - Photo
13:13 GMTUS Supreme Court to Return to Bench, With Cases on Abortion, Gun Rights to Be Heard
13:10 GMTFurious Farmers Protest at Conservative Conference Over Boris' 'Pigs Die' Comment in TV Interview
13:05 GMTLavrov Points to Importance of Fulfillment of Putin-Erdogan Agreements on Idlib
13:00 GMTDeutsche Bank Drops Risky Clients Following Jeffrey Epstein Sex Scandal, Report Says
13:00 GMTSpanish Court Rules in Favour of Shakira in Tax Fraud Case
12:54 GMTBiden Says Looking Forward to Working With New Japanese Prime Minister