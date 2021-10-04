Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
WATCH LIVE: View of London as Fuel Shortage Crisis Continues
https://sputniknews.com/20211004/uk-fuel-crisis-british-military-starts-to-deliver-petrol-to-filling-stations-in-london-south-east-1089644498.html
UK Fuel Crisis: British Military Starts to Deliver Petrol to Filling Stations in London, South East
UK Fuel Crisis: British Military Starts to Deliver Petrol to Filling Stations in London, South East
Fuel shortages are still in place in parts of the UK despite recent assurances from Treasury Chief Secretary Simon Clarke that the situation is "back under... 04.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-04T09:55+0000
2021-10-04T09:55+0000
london
boris johnson
government
soldiers
fuel
petrol
uk
rishi sunak
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/04/1089643166_0:107:2560:1548_1920x0_80_0_0_76fa3e7378aa454601a6536a868378bf.jpg
About 200 UK soldiers have started to deliver petrol to the country's filling stations as part of the government's effort to resolve a fuel crisis.In line with "Operation Escalin", most personnel are being deployed in London and the southeastern portion of the UK, which are still in the grip of the worst fuel shortages.Soldiers were earlier spotted at a BP Oil Terminal in the town of Hemel Hempstead undergoing tanker driver training after the Ministry of Defence approved the request for assistance in the government's drive to resolve the supply gridlock.Last week, Johnson tried to reassure drivers about fuel supplies, saying that people should be "confident" and to go about their business as normal.Chancellor Rishi Sunak, for his part, warned that shortages of goods caused by the fuel crisis could continue until Christmas, adding that the country is seeing "real disruptions in supply chains".In an interview with the Daily Mail, cited by The Sun, he stressed that the government is "determined to do what we can to try to mitigate as much of this as we can".UK motorists started panic buying fuel on 23 September after several national energy companies announced they had problems with fuel supplies due to a dearth of heavy goods vehicles (HGV) drivers.The government pledged to issue at least 5,000 temporary visas to foreign lorry drivers to solve the issue with the supply chain.
https://sputniknews.com/20210924/echoes-of-tony-blairs-fuel-crisis-in-2000-as-uk-petrol-stations-run-out-due-to-trucker-shortage-1089361891.html
london
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/04/1089643166_76:0:2352:1707_1920x0_80_0_0_6cc9eb405eeb4ec639fe25bf7270b7b2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
london, boris johnson, government, soldiers, fuel, petrol, uk, rishi sunak

UK Fuel Crisis: British Military Starts to Deliver Petrol to Filling Stations in London, South East

09:55 GMT 04.10.2021
© REUTERS / ANDREW BOYERSMembers of the military walk at Buncefield Oil Depot in Hemel Hempstead, Britain, October 4, 2021
Members of the military walk at Buncefield Oil Depot in Hemel Hempstead, Britain, October 4, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.10.2021
© REUTERS / ANDREW BOYERS
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
Fuel shortages are still in place in parts of the UK despite recent assurances from Treasury Chief Secretary Simon Clarke that the situation is "back under control".
About 200 UK soldiers have started to deliver petrol to the country's filling stations as part of the government's effort to resolve a fuel crisis.
In line with "Operation Escalin", most personnel are being deployed in London and the southeastern portion of the UK, which are still in the grip of the worst fuel shortages.
Soldiers were earlier spotted at a BP Oil Terminal in the town of Hemel Hempstead undergoing tanker driver training after the Ministry of Defence approved the request for assistance in the government's drive to resolve the supply gridlock.

This comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson is under pressure to "act now" to tackle "panic buying" by thousands of Britons at petrol stations across the country, leaving them dry.

Last week, Johnson tried to reassure drivers about fuel supplies, saying that people should be "confident" and to go about their business as normal.

"We now are starting to see the situation improve; we're hearing from [the] industry that supplies are coming back on to the forecourt in the normal way", BoJo said, adding that a "slightly misleading" account of a shortage of truck drivers had triggered an "understandable surge in public demand".

Chancellor Rishi Sunak, for his part, warned that shortages of goods caused by the fuel crisis could continue until Christmas, adding that the country is seeing "real disruptions in supply chains".
In an interview with the Daily Mail, cited by The Sun, he stressed that the government is "determined to do what we can to try to mitigate as much of this as we can".
UK petrol pump is out of action - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.09.2021
UK Fuel Crisis
Echoes of Tony Blair’s Fuel Crisis in 2000 as UK Petrol Stations Run Out Due to Trucker Shortage
24 September, 10:27 GMT
UK motorists started panic buying fuel on 23 September after several national energy companies announced they had problems with fuel supplies due to a dearth of heavy goods vehicles (HGV) drivers.
The government pledged to issue at least 5,000 temporary visas to foreign lorry drivers to solve the issue with the supply chain.
001000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:51 GMTSunak Vows Probe Into Pandora Papers Data Leak as He Denies Profit From Offshore Schemes
11:42 GMTChina Plans to Build Special Site for Weekly Launch of Long March 8 Rockets
11:36 GMTRussian Military Reports 1st Underwater Launch of Zircon Missile From Nuclear Submarine - Video
11:27 GMTRussian Diplomat Says US, Allies Should Take on Bulk of Humanitarian Aid for Afghanistan
11:24 GMTDutch Asylum Minister Apologises for Comment on Excessive Migration From Afghanistan
11:10 GMTSituation in London as Fuel Shortage Crisis Continues
11:09 GMTKremlin Believes Putin, Zelensky Unlikely to Meet in 2021
11:01 GMTUK Chancellor Rishi Sunak Addresses Conservative Party Conference
11:01 GMTPandora Leaks: Major Tory Donor Mohamed Amersi Key in Controversial Multimillion Uzbekistan Deal
10:50 GMTGreek Police Arrest Suspect Over Attack on Anti-Racist Protest, Report Says
10:50 GMTTaliban Claims It's Eliminated Daesh Terror Cell in Kabul
10:43 GMTJohnson to Announce This Week That UK Will Aim for 100% Renewable Energy by 2035, Reports Suggest
10:24 GMTClimate Protesters Target London After Being Banned From Highways - Photos, Videos
10:21 GMTKremlin Says Pandora Papers Show US is Largest Tax Haven Despite Vows to Fight Money Laundering
10:13 GMTCumbre Vieja Volcano Erupting for 15th Consecutive Day
10:12 GMTVP Kamala Harris Pictured in DC With Husband After Secret Trip to California
10:12 GMTNuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organisation Chief to Meet With Lavrov in Russia
10:08 GMTSyrian President and Jordan's King Speak for the First Time in a Decade
09:55 GMTUK Fuel Crisis: British Military Starts to Deliver Petrol to Filling Stations in London, South East
09:46 GMTThree Women Attacked With a Hammer After Sexual Assaults in Famous Street in Central London