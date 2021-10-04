https://sputniknews.com/20211004/uk-chancellor-rishi-sunak-addresses-conservative-party-conference-1089647534.html

UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak addressed the members of the Conservative party on Monday, announcing £500 million funding package to expand job support schemes.Sunak started his speech by giving credit to Boris Johnson, adding that everything he has done during COVID is down to "his friend" the prime minister.He admitted that the tax rises may be unpopular and some would say un-Conservative but he then argued that unfunded pledges, soaring debt and reckless borrowing are un-Conservative.Addressing the conference, Sunak said that tax cuts could only come once public finances had been put on a sustainable footing. The Chancellor praised the government's will to act "and our plan to deliver" despite Covid-19 restrictions. In his speech, the Chancellor pledged more than £500 million in fresh funding to help people back into work after the lengthy pademic period in the UK. Sunak also announced the scheme to supports employers who help people aged 16-24 who are on Universal Credit get into work. The programme was created shortly after the beginning of the pandemic. According to Sunak, the scheme will be extended into next year.Sunak also added that Artificial Intelligence could be worth around £200bn a year to British economy.The Chancellor also announced a government investment in 2000 "elite AI" scholarships for disadvantaged young people to "ensure that the most exciting industries and opportunities are open to all parts of our society".

