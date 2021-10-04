Registration was successful!
Data of Over 1.5 Billion Facebook Users Reportedly Being Sold on Hacker Forum Amid Worldwide Outage
TV Star Meghan McCain: Progressives 'Won't Stop' Kyrsten Sinema 'Standing Up For Moderate America'
TV Star Meghan McCain: Progressives 'Won't Stop' Kyrsten Sinema 'Standing Up For Moderate America'
Senator Kyrsten Sinema is among the moderate Democrats who oppose the progressives' move to first greenlight a $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill before passing... 04.10.2021
joe biden, us, democrats, viral, kyrsten sinema

TV Star Meghan McCain: Progressives 'Won't Stop' Kyrsten Sinema 'Standing Up For Moderate America'

17:12 GMT 04.10.2021
© REUTERS / ELIZABETH FRANTZSenator Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) leaves the meeting without taking questions from reporters as negotiations on the bipartisan infrastructure bill continue between U.S. Senators, Representatives and White House negotiators at the U.S. Capitol building on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 30, 2021
Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) leaves the meeting without taking questions from reporters as negotiations on the bipartisan infrastructure bill continue between U.S. Senators, Representatives and White House negotiators at the U.S. Capitol building on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 30, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.10.2021
© REUTERS / ELIZABETH FRANTZ
Daria Bedenko
All materials
Senator Kyrsten Sinema is among the moderate Democrats who oppose the progressives' move to first greenlight a $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill before passing a $1 trillion infrastructure package.
Conservative TV star Meghan McCain has written a column for The Daily Mail offering her view on an incident involving Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema, who was recently followed to the bathroom by a group of left-wing activists who accosted her for her stance on the promotion of the Biden agenda.
McCain compared such left-wing activists to "the Trump regime they despised", saying that "the Left does not get to complain about Donald Trump's character and personality when they sit and remain silent about the intensely growing harassment against people who break rank from the beliefs of [the] progressive left in the country".
"What we haven't seen until now is Democrat on Democrat violence. This is what is new about Senator Sinema", McCain writes. "Now, in the eyes of the progressive left, it is not only evil to be a conservative in the country, it is evil to be a moderate Democrat".

Bathroom Kerfuffle With Sinema

Kyrsten Sinema was followed by several students to the restroom at Arizona State University, where she teaches, with the young protesters demanding that she take action on Biden's agenda, particularly "the pathway to citizenship".
A video of Sinema trying to hide from the activists in the bathroom as she has to listen to them insisting that she should support the Biden agenda and back legislation that provides a pathway to American citizenship for illegal migrants immediately went viral.
"We knocked on doors for you to get you elected. Just how we got you elected, we can get you out of office if you don't support what you promised us", the activists are heard saying, even after Sinema disappears behind the restroom door.
The clip prompted diverse and emotional reactions from both sides of the political aisle, with some people claiming that the activists' demands are reasonable, and others insisting that Sinema was "harassed" and that those responsible for it should be held accountable.
Some called the incident an example of "stochastic targeting".
Some called for the deportation of a Mexican activist, who reportedly identified herself as Blanca and participated in accosting Sinema, launching the hashtag #DeportBlanca. Among those who joined the viral trend were Republican Representative Matt Gaetz, Newsmax host Steve Cortes, and many other social media users.
Another woman who is said to have participated in the encounter with Sinema is named Sophia Marjanovic on her Facebook account. She used the social media platform to address the "controversy" around following Sinema to the bathroom.
"None of you have a right to tone police my desperate demands for labor protections after what I have endured as a human trafficking survivor due to the fucked up gig economy", she wrote. "For now, connect with the fact that you are on stolen Indigenous land and Indigenous women and children go missing and murdered because we don't have access to stable jobs, stable housing, clean water, clean food, or stable decent healthcare despite the fact that Indigenous people have upheld our end of the treaty in assimilating and getting educated".
The kerfuffle with Sinema occurred as the Democratic Party remains divided over how to implement Joe Biden's "Build Back Better" agenda, failing to find common ground on the passage of two spending bills - a $1 trillion infrastructure package and a $3.5 trillion reconciliation proposal.
While the progressive faction demands that the larger reconciliation bill be greenlighted first, refusing to support the infrastructure proposal otherwise, moderate Democrats have voiced concerns about the $3.5 trillion bill due to it being too expensive.
