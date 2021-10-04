Registration was successful!
Turkish Navy Prevents Malta-Flagged Boat From Drilling in Mediterranean, Defence Ministry Says
Turkish Navy Prevents Malta-Flagged Boat From Drilling in Mediterranean, Defence Ministry Says
ANKARA (Sputnik) - The Turkish navy has prevented Malta-flagged vessel Nautical Geo from fulfilling the request of Cyprus and conducting exploration for... 04.10.2021, Sputnik International
"Despite all warnings from Turkey, on 3 October, the Malta-flagged Nautical Geo vessel tried to enter the Turkish territorial waters. It was warned about the illegality of these actions by a Turkish research vessel located in the same area. After the Nautical Geo vessel did not respond to the warning and continued its attempt to violate the borders of the Turkish shelf, it was expelled by the Turkish naval forces," the ministry said.In late September, the Turkish foreign ministry said that a Malta-flagged boat tried to access what Turkey considers its territorial waters, as well as territorial waters of the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, in the Eastern Mediterranean.
poor Turkic "money slum" religion people have almost no territorial waters. They are so frustrated. Turkic reversed,...cik r ut could be "sick root" thus people of a bad lineage or kick her ut (kick her uterus). probably how their ancestors stopped captured enslaved pregnant women from giving birth to children.
Turkish Navy Prevents Malta-Flagged Boat From Drilling in Mediterranean, Defence Ministry Says

13:56 GMT 04.10.2021
ANKARA (Sputnik) - The Turkish navy has prevented Malta-flagged vessel Nautical Geo from fulfilling the request of Cyprus and conducting exploration for hydrocarbon deposits in Eastern Mediterranean, which Ankara considers as its territorial waters, the Turkish Ministry of National Defence said on 4 October.
"Despite all warnings from Turkey, on 3 October, the Malta-flagged Nautical Geo vessel tried to enter the Turkish territorial waters. It was warned about the illegality of these actions by a Turkish research vessel located in the same area. After the Nautical Geo vessel did not respond to the warning and continued its attempt to violate the borders of the Turkish shelf, it was expelled by the Turkish naval forces," the ministry said.
Starboard view of TCG Batıray, a Turkish Type 2019 submarine. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.08.2020
Greek Navy Reportedly Hunting for Turkish Subs in Waters Near Athens Amid Gas Exploration Spat
15 August 2020, 13:06 GMT
In late September, the Turkish foreign ministry said that a Malta-flagged boat tried to access what Turkey considers its territorial waters, as well as territorial waters of the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, in the Eastern Mediterranean.
Popular comments
poor Turkic "money slum" religion people have almost no territorial waters. They are so frustrated. Turkic reversed,...cik r ut could be "sick root" thus people of a bad lineage or kick her ut (kick her uterus). probably how their ancestors stopped captured enslaved pregnant women from giving birth to children.
