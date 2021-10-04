https://sputniknews.com/20211004/trading-of-china-evergrande-group-shares-halted-in-hong-kong-1089635857.html

Trading of China Evergrande Group Shares Halted in Hong Kong

Trading of China Evergrande Group Shares Halted in Hong Kong

Trading of shares associated with the troubled property giant China Evergrande Group were suspended in Hong Kong at the start of Monday trading. 04.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-04T01:20+0000

2021-10-04T01:20+0000

2021-10-04T01:47+0000

hong kong

trading

markets

shares

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg

Trading of shares associated with the troubled property giant China Evergrande Group were suspended in Hong Kong at the start of Monday trading. Shares of the group's property management unit - Evergrande Property Services Group - were also halted. However, those belonging to the China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltf. have not been suspended.Although no official reason has yet been given for the move, the development comes shortly after the debt-laden group failed to make a pivotal bond interest payment the week prior.The Evergrande group has for weeks raised concerns among financial insiders who see the company's setbacks as a possible sign that its defaults could spread across the markets and, more broadly, to global markets. In an effort to limit any effects to the markets at-large, Chinese authorities met with banks to ease credit from homebuyers, with the government eventually opting to buy out the group's stake in a struggling lender, according to Bloomberg.At present, the group is carrying a $300 billion-plus debt default, after having seen its shares plummeted by some 80% in 2021. Over the course of the last few weeks, Evergrande underwent credit downgrades, investor protests, missed interest payments and fruitless fundraising pushes. The company also has less than a month to cover late payments and escape defaulting.

hong kong

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

hong kong, trading, markets, shares