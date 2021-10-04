Registration was successful!
International
BREAKING: Facebook, Instagram Back Online After Platforms Endured Hourslong Outage
https://sputniknews.com/20211004/telegram-reigns-supreme-in-wake-of-facebook-instagram--whatsapp-global-outage--1089664307.html
Telegram Reigns Supreme in Wake of Facebook, Instagram & WhatsApp Global Outage
Telegram Reigns Supreme in Wake of Facebook, Instagram & WhatsApp Global Outage
While Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp fight through an outage, Telegram, a cross-platform, cloud-based instant messaging system stays online and keeps its... 04.10.2021
whatsapp
facebook
instagram
telegram group
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106189/42/1061894238_0:180:3003:1869_1920x0_80_0_0_d10b7de55d7cde8e92fb1fe8a6d2451c.jpg
Telegram, founded in 2013, has gone from 100,000 active users to 500 million monthly active users in a seven-year period. The messaging service provides a wide variety of encrypted communication from video calling to file sharing.According to Statista, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger are the two most popular messenger platforms, and have 3.3 billion monthly active users. With both systems down and China’s WeChat a less than ideal messenger for Americans, it leaves Telegram as one of the lone reliable messengers.The cause for Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp’s outage has yet to be determined. At the moment, there is no timetable for their return. With the uncertainty surrounding the outage, it remains to be seen how compromised the platform is.Facebook's Chief Technology Officer, Mark Schroepfer, said on Monday that the company is working as fast as possible to restore operations. However, with reporting that Facebook employees are unable to gain entrance to facilities and use internal platforms the restoration process could drag on. The reaction on social media to Facebook has been as swift as the outage itself. With some likening it to the hit Netflix show "Squid Game."And others, seeing it as an excuse for Telegram users to "bust a move."To stay up-to-date on every breaking news story in a Facebook-less world, follow Sputnik on Telegram.
whatsapp, facebook, instagram, telegram group

Telegram Reigns Supreme in Wake of Facebook, Instagram & WhatsApp Global Outage

20:56 GMT 04.10.2021
Nevin Brown
All materials
While Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp fight through an outage, Telegram, a cross-platform, cloud-based instant messaging system stays online and keeps its users connected.
Telegram, founded in 2013, has gone from 100,000 active users to 500 million monthly active users in a seven-year period. The messaging service provides a wide variety of encrypted communication from video calling to file sharing.
According to Statista, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger are the two most popular messenger platforms, and have 3.3 billion monthly active users. With both systems down and China’s WeChat a less than ideal messenger for Americans, it leaves Telegram as one of the lone reliable messengers.
The cause for Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp’s outage has yet to be determined. At the moment, there is no timetable for their return. With the uncertainty surrounding the outage, it remains to be seen how compromised the platform is.
Facebook's Chief Technology Officer, Mark Schroepfer, said on Monday that the company is working as fast as possible to restore operations. However, with reporting that Facebook employees are unable to gain entrance to facilities and use internal platforms the restoration process could drag on.
The reaction on social media to Facebook has been as swift as the outage itself. With some likening it to the hit Netflix show "Squid Game."
And others, seeing it as an excuse for Telegram users to "bust a move."
To stay up-to-date on every breaking news story in a Facebook-less world, follow Sputnik on Telegram.
