Taliban Claims It's Eliminated Daesh Terror Cell in Kabul

KABUL (Sputnik) - The Taliban* has eliminated a cell of Daesh* terrorists in a special operation in Kabul, the deputy minister of information in the interim Afghan government, Zabihullah Mujahid, said on 4 October.
"Last night, fighters of the Islamic Emirate's special unit conducted an operation against IS militants in the 17th district of Kabul. As a result of a decisive and successful operation, the IS shelter was completely destroyed, and all members of the IS group were eliminated", Mujahid said in a statement.
The Taliban took over Afghanistan on 15 August. The US-led NATO forces evacuated by 31 August, ending the nearly 20-year foreign military presence in the country. Several days later, the Taliban announced the composition of their interim government.
*The Taliban and Daesh are terrorist organisations banned in Russia and many other countries.