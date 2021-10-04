https://sputniknews.com/20211004/taliban-claims-eliminating-daesh-terrorist-cell-in-kabul-1089647069.html

Taliban Claims It's Eliminated Daesh Terror Cell in Kabul

Taliban Claims It's Eliminated Daesh Terror Cell in Kabul

KABUL (Sputnik) - The Taliban* has eliminated a cell of Daesh* terrorists in a special operation in Kabul, the deputy minister of information in the interim... 04.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-04T10:50+0000

2021-10-04T10:50+0000

2021-10-04T11:01+0000

afghanistan

news

world

afghanistan

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0a/1088951334_0:0:2500:1407_1920x0_80_0_0_40b9e4b645d77a24b54226d3239811df.jpg

On 4 October, a source in the Taliban told Sputnik that a group of Daesh terrorists were eliminated, adding that eyewitnesses heard shooting — of both conventional and heavy weapons — in Kabul's District 17.The Taliban took over Afghanistan on 15 August. The US-led NATO forces evacuated by 31 August, ending the nearly 20-year foreign military presence in the country. Several days later, the Taliban announced the composition of their interim government.*The Taliban and Daesh are terrorist organisations banned in Russia and many other countries.

afghanistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

news, world, afghanistan