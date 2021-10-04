Registration was successful!
The future appears uncertain for Afghanistan following its takeover by the Taliban as US-led forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of occupation. As other nations continue to evacuate their citizens, the Central Asian country has been struck by political and humanitarian crises.
Taliban Claims It's Eliminated Daesh Terror Cell in Kabul
KABUL (Sputnik) - The Taliban* has eliminated a cell of Daesh* terrorists in a special operation in Kabul, the deputy minister of information in the interim... 04.10.2021, Sputnik International
The Taliban took over Afghanistan on 15 August. The US-led NATO forces evacuated by 31 August, ending the nearly 20-year foreign military presence in the country. Several days later, the Taliban announced the composition of their interim government.*The Taliban and Daesh are terrorist organisations banned in Russia and many other countries.
Taliban Claims It's Eliminated Daesh Terror Cell in Kabul

10:50 GMT 04.10.2021 (Updated: 11:01 GMT 04.10.2021)
© WANA NEWS AGENCYMembers of the Taliban Intelligence Special Forces guard the military airfield in Kabul
KABUL (Sputnik) - The Taliban* has eliminated a cell of Daesh* terrorists in a special operation in Kabul, the deputy minister of information in the interim Afghan government, Zabihullah Mujahid, said on 4 October.
On 4 October, a source in the Taliban told Sputnik that a group of Daesh terrorists were eliminated, adding that eyewitnesses heard shooting — of both conventional and heavy weapons — in Kabul's District 17.

"Last night, fighters of the Islamic Emirate's special unit conducted an operation against IS militants in the 17th district of Kabul. As a result of a decisive and successful operation, the IS shelter was completely destroyed, and all members of the IS group were eliminated", Mujahid said in a statement.

The Taliban took over Afghanistan on 15 August. The US-led NATO forces evacuated by 31 August, ending the nearly 20-year foreign military presence in the country. Several days later, the Taliban announced the composition of their interim government.
*The Taliban and Daesh are terrorist organisations banned in Russia and many other countries.
