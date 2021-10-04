https://sputniknews.com/20211004/spanish-tax-agency-to-investigate-pandora-papers-tax-evasion-cases---treasury-1089665208.html

Spanish Tax Agency to Investigate Pandora Papers Tax Evasion Cases - Treasury

Spanish Tax Agency to Investigate Pandora Papers Tax Evasion Cases - Treasury

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Spanish Tax Agency will investigate the alleged involvement of a number of Spanish citizens in offshore schemes revealed in the Pandora... 04.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-04T21:30+0000

2021-10-04T21:30+0000

2021-10-04T21:30+0000

pandora papers

tax evasion

spain

leaked documents

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/04/1089654065_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6a1e7da6e84c88d5ab1869d81c16fac6.jpg

The Pandora Papers, released by the ICIJ on Sunday following a two-year journalist investigation, is a dossier of more than 11.9 million confidential files, exposing over 35 current and former world leaders, as well as more than 330 politicians and officials worldwide, who allegedly committed various kinds of financial wrongdoing through offshore companies.Spain "is one of the countries championing" the fight against "tax fraud and offshoring of profits" internationally and recalled that it has already acted on the other journalistic investigations on alleged tax evasion behaviors, such as the Panama Papers or "whenever it obtains indications of alleged opaque and fraudulent activities," the Ministry of Treasury said, as quoted by El Pais.Among Spain's public figures mentioned in the dossier are the Manchester City football club manager, Pep Guardiola, Spanish singer Julio Iglesias, as well as the ex-mistress of the former head of state, Juan Carlos - Corinna Larsen - and around 600 other Spanish citizens, according to the newspaper which participated in the investigation.Between 2018 and 2020, the Spanish Ministry of Treasury carried out 2,116 inspections of the citizens with large assets, having liquidated more than $1.6 billion in outstanding taxes.

spain

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

tax evasion, spain, leaked documents