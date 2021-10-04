Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING: Facebook, Instagram Back Online After Platforms Endured Hourslong Outage
Dollar banknotes - Sputnik International, 1920
Pandora Papers
The Pandora Papers is the biggest trove of leaked offshore data, comprising 11.9 million files "exposing" the alleged secret wealth and dealings of the world's richest and most powerful. The documents were released by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ).
https://sputniknews.com/20211004/spanish-tax-agency-to-investigate-pandora-papers-tax-evasion-cases---treasury-1089665208.html
Spanish Tax Agency to Investigate Pandora Papers Tax Evasion Cases - Treasury
Spanish Tax Agency to Investigate Pandora Papers Tax Evasion Cases - Treasury
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Spanish Tax Agency will investigate the alleged involvement of a number of Spanish citizens in offshore schemes revealed in the Pandora... 04.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-04T21:30+0000
2021-10-04T21:30+0000
pandora papers
tax evasion
spain
leaked documents
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/04/1089654065_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6a1e7da6e84c88d5ab1869d81c16fac6.jpg
The Pandora Papers, released by the ICIJ on Sunday following a two-year journalist investigation, is a dossier of more than 11.9 million confidential files, exposing over 35 current and former world leaders, as well as more than 330 politicians and officials worldwide, who allegedly committed various kinds of financial wrongdoing through offshore companies.Spain "is one of the countries championing" the fight against "tax fraud and offshoring of profits" internationally and recalled that it has already acted on the other journalistic investigations on alleged tax evasion behaviors, such as the Panama Papers or "whenever it obtains indications of alleged opaque and fraudulent activities," the Ministry of Treasury said, as quoted by El Pais.Among Spain's public figures mentioned in the dossier are the Manchester City football club manager, Pep Guardiola, Spanish singer Julio Iglesias, as well as the ex-mistress of the former head of state, Juan Carlos - Corinna Larsen - and around 600 other Spanish citizens, according to the newspaper which participated in the investigation.Between 2018 and 2020, the Spanish Ministry of Treasury carried out 2,116 inspections of the citizens with large assets, having liquidated more than $1.6 billion in outstanding taxes.
spain
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/04/1089654065_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2f2087fd28fccf29de5c841785b2464c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
tax evasion, spain, leaked documents

Spanish Tax Agency to Investigate Pandora Papers Tax Evasion Cases - Treasury

21:30 GMT 04.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / LOIC VENANCEThis photograph illustration shows hands typing on a keyboard in front of the logo of Pandora Papers, in Lavau-sur-Loire, western France, on October 4, 2021
This photograph illustration shows hands typing on a keyboard in front of the logo of Pandora Papers, in Lavau-sur-Loire, western France, on October 4, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / LOIC VENANCE
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Spanish Tax Agency will investigate the alleged involvement of a number of Spanish citizens in offshore schemes revealed in the Pandora Papers leaks published by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), the Spanish Ministry of Treasury said on Monday.
The Pandora Papers, released by the ICIJ on Sunday following a two-year journalist investigation, is a dossier of more than 11.9 million confidential files, exposing over 35 current and former world leaders, as well as more than 330 politicians and officials worldwide, who allegedly committed various kinds of financial wrongdoing through offshore companies.
Spain "is one of the countries championing" the fight against "tax fraud and offshoring of profits" internationally and recalled that it has already acted on the other journalistic investigations on alleged tax evasion behaviors, such as the Panama Papers or "whenever it obtains indications of alleged opaque and fraudulent activities," the Ministry of Treasury said, as quoted by El Pais.
Among Spain's public figures mentioned in the dossier are the Manchester City football club manager, Pep Guardiola, Spanish singer Julio Iglesias, as well as the ex-mistress of the former head of state, Juan Carlos - Corinna Larsen - and around 600 other Spanish citizens, according to the newspaper which participated in the investigation.
Between 2018 and 2020, the Spanish Ministry of Treasury carried out 2,116 inspections of the citizens with large assets, having liquidated more than $1.6 billion in outstanding taxes.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
22:00 GMTParis Regrets Algeria's Decision to Recall Envoy From Paris - French Foreign Ministry
21:35 GMT‘We Are Going to Get Back to Vienna’: Iran’s FM Says JCPOA Talks to Resume by ‘Early November’
21:30 GMTSpanish Tax Agency to Investigate Pandora Papers Tax Evasion Cases - Treasury
21:05 GMTWall Street Plunges on Inflation Woes Monday, Tech Stocks Lead Losses With 2.1% Drop
21:05 GMTWhite House Says Recent Facebook Revelations Show Self-Regulation of Content ‘Not Working’
20:56 GMTTelegram Reigns Supreme in Wake of Facebook, Instagram & WhatsApp Global Outage
20:48 GMTDonald Trump Claims Nobody Has Done More ‘For Christianity’ Than Him
20:42 GMTUK PM BoJo Mocks His ‘Build Back Better’ Slogan With Beer And Fish 'n' Chips
20:11 GMTCDC Releases New Safety Guidelines Ahead of Looming Holiday Season
19:41 GMTDog the Bounty Hunter Hands Over Brian Laundrie Evidence to Authorities
19:02 GMTState Dept: US is 'Ready to Meet With North Korea Without Preconditions'
18:51 GMT'Beverly Hillbillies': Melania's Top Aide Feared Trump Kids Would Embarrass the US at Visit to UK
18:37 GMTData of Over 1.5 Billion Facebook Users Reportedly Being Sold on Hacker Forum Amid Worldwide Outage
18:35 GMTIran Denies Claims It Targets Israeli Businesspeople in Cyprus
18:20 GMTIs Ole Gunnar Solskjær Taking a Gamble by Not Playing Cristiano Ronaldo in Every Man Utd Game?
18:17 GMTIndian Minister's Son Charged With Murder, Rioting After Arson Claims Nine Lives
18:15 GMTArrest of Shah Rukh Khan's Son Shows 'Rules Are Same For All', Indian Narcotics Bureau Boss Says
18:13 GMTAzerbaijan Denies Claims of Israeli Military Presence on Border With Iran
17:51 GMTUN Evacuates Seven Staff Members Declared Persona Non-Grata By Ethiopia
17:46 GMTLabour Frontbencher Slams Leader Starmer for Sun Article