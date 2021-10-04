Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
WATCH LIVE: View of London as Fuel Shortage Crisis Continues
https://sputniknews.com/20211004/spanish-court-rules-in-favour-of-shakira-in-tax-fraud-case-1089651173.html
Spanish Court Rules in Favour of Shakira in Tax Fraud Case
Spanish Court Rules in Favour of Shakira in Tax Fraud Case
World-famous Colombian singer Shakira - who recently discovered herself listed in the Pandora Papers among people who allegedly have secret wealth stored... 04.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-04T13:00+0000
2021-10-04T13:00+0000
society
europe
tax fraud
shakira
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/04/1089651271_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f4f80cd4aca52ec1144c2f6368f882af.jpg
A Barcelona court has ruled in favour of Shakira in a tax fraud case, multiple media outlets reported, citing the singer's lawyers.According to ABC Catalonia, the Tax Agency will have to return a series of excessive surcharges on Shakira's income statement to her. While the Spanish prosecutors claimed that the Colombian diva had failed to pay some €14.5 million in personal income and corporate tax on income earned between 2012 and 2014, her lawyers argued that the singer had complied with the country's laws.The Colombian pop star faced accusations of alleged tax evasion back in 2018, with reports emerging in 2021 saying that she could end up behind bars if found guilty. However, the singer's legal team insisted that she “has complied at all times with her tax obligations and does not owe any amount to the Spanish Treasury".Now that Shakira appears to have won the tax fraud case, she is still listed among those who are alleged of keeping secret wealth in offshore accounts, as the Pandora Papers investigative report claims. According to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), Shakira had at least three of her offshore companies set up by the firm OMC Group, with her lawyers insisting that these offshore accounts are declared, and that the singer has never used them to evade taxes.However, Shakira's representatives said that the ICIJ claims are not true, particularly dismissing assertions that the said companies were registered in 2019.
https://sputniknews.com/20211003/shakira-iglesias-ancelotti-athletes-coaches--stars-names-surface-in-bombshell-pandora-papers-1089633157.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/04/1089651271_45:0:2776:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_446306aeab5e19bf9fca209d31d0900a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
society, europe, tax fraud, shakira

Spanish Court Rules in Favour of Shakira in Tax Fraud Case

13:00 GMT 04.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / KEVIN WINTERShakira performs onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida.
Shakira performs onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / KEVIN WINTER
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
World-famous Colombian singer Shakira - who recently discovered herself listed in the Pandora Papers among people who allegedly have secret wealth stored offshore - faced accusations of tax fraud back in 2018, when Spanish prosecutors claimed that she had failed to pay some €14.5 million in personal income and corporate tax.
A Barcelona court has ruled in favour of Shakira in a tax fraud case, multiple media outlets reported, citing the singer's lawyers.
According to ABC Catalonia, the Tax Agency will have to return a series of excessive surcharges on Shakira's income statement to her.
While the Spanish prosecutors claimed that the Colombian diva had failed to pay some €14.5 million in personal income and corporate tax on income earned between 2012 and 2014, her lawyers argued that the singer had complied with the country's laws.
The Colombian pop star faced accusations of alleged tax evasion back in 2018, with reports emerging in 2021 saying that she could end up behind bars if found guilty. However, the singer's legal team insisted that she “has complied at all times with her tax obligations and does not owe any amount to the Spanish Treasury".
Now that Shakira appears to have won the tax fraud case, she is still listed among those who are alleged of keeping secret wealth in offshore accounts, as the Pandora Papers investigative report claims.
Colombian singer Shakira (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.10.2021
Pandora Papers
Shakira, Iglesias, Ancelotti: Athletes, Coaches & Stars' Names Surface in Bombshell Pandora Papers
Yesterday, 20:05 GMT
According to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), Shakira had at least three of her offshore companies set up by the firm OMC Group, with her lawyers insisting that these offshore accounts are declared, and that the singer has never used them to evade taxes.
However, Shakira's representatives said that the ICIJ claims are not true, particularly dismissing assertions that the said companies were registered in 2019.
"Her companies were established between 2001 and 2009 at the latest, in compliance with the law, and much earlier than Shakira became a resident of Spain", her representatives told Sputnik.
001001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:26 GMTEx-White House Press Sec Grisham Says It Was a Mistake to Work For Trump
13:25 GMTPandora Papers: Legendary Cricketer Tendulkar's Firm Denies Wrongdoing in Hiding Wealth
13:16 GMTGeorge Floyd Statue in New York Vandalised for the Second Time - Photo
13:13 GMTUS Supreme Court to Return to Bench, With Cases on Abortion, Gun Rights to Be Heard
13:10 GMTFurious Farmers Protest at Conservative Conference Over Boris' 'Pigs Die' Comment in TV Interview
13:05 GMTLavrov Points to Importance of Fulfillment of Putin-Erdogan Agreements on Idlib
13:00 GMTDeutsche Bank Drops Risky Clients Following Jeffrey Epstein Sex Scandal, Report Says
13:00 GMTSpanish Court Rules in Favour of Shakira in Tax Fraud Case
12:54 GMTBiden Says Looking Forward to Working With New Japanese Prime Minister
12:49 GMTJapan's New PM Accuses China of Trying to Change Status Quo With Force 'in Some Areas'
12:29 GMTPanic Buying 2.0: Sales of Frozen Turkeys Skyrocket in UK as Brits Brace for 'Nightmare' Christmas
12:18 GMTTaiwan Scrambles Jets After 52 Chinese Military Aircraft Fly Near Its Airspace
12:17 GMTJapan's Kishida ‘Ready’ to Meet With N. Korea's Kim Without Preconditions
12:01 GMTUS Will Enforce Phase One Trade Deal With China, Revive Tariff Waivers for American Companies
11:51 GMTSunak Vows Probe Into Pandora Papers Data Leak as He Denies Profit From Offshore Schemes
11:42 GMTChina Plans to Build Special Site for Weekly Launch of Long March 8 Rockets
11:36 GMTRussian Military Reports 1st Underwater Launch of Zircon Missile From Nuclear Submarine - Video
11:27 GMTRussian Diplomat Says US, Allies Should Take on Bulk of Humanitarian Aid for Afghanistan
11:24 GMTDutch Asylum Minister Apologises for Comment on Excessive Migration From Afghanistan
11:10 GMTSituation in London as Fuel Shortage Crisis Continues