Sputnik is live from London, UK, as the supply chain crisis and the ongoing fuel shortage issue are further battering the British economy following months of COVID-induced restrictions. Authorities are expected to deploy military tanker drivers to start delivering fuel to forecourts across the country in an emergency move. Meanwhile, economic optimism in the nation has plunged to its lowest level since February, with a majority of adults (53%) thinking that the economy will get worse over the next 12 months.The government blamed the shortage on the suspension of 40,000 trucker training tests during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Road Haulage Association claimed that around 20,000 foreign drivers left after Brexit put an end to the free movement of persons between the European Union and the United Kingdom.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
Situation in London as Fuel Shortage Crisis Continues
British energy companies are experiencing difficulties due to soaring global gas prices, and some have even announced that they cannot fulfill their obligations to consumers.
British energy companies are experiencing difficulties due to soaring global gas prices, and some have even announced that they cannot fulfill their obligations to consumers.
Authorities are expected to deploy military tanker drivers to start delivering fuel to forecourts across the country in an emergency move.
Meanwhile, economic optimism in the nation has plunged to its lowest level since February, with a majority of adults (53%) thinking that the economy will get worse over the next 12 months.
The government blamed the shortage on the suspension of 40,000 trucker training tests during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Road Haulage Association claimed that around 20,000 foreign drivers left after Brexit put an end to the free movement of persons between the European Union and the United Kingdom.