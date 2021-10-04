Registration was successful!
Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences Announces Nobel Prize Winner in Physiology or Medicine
Russia Declares North Macedonian Embassy Staffer Persona Non Grata
Russia Declares North Macedonian Embassy Staffer Persona Non Grata
The decision was made in response to a similar move taken against a Russian diplomat in August. 04.10.2021, Sputnik International
The Russian Foreign Ministry announced on 4 October that it has declared a staffer from the North Macedonian Embassy persona non grata in response to a similar move against a Russian diplomat that Skopje made in August. In August, North Macedonian Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani said that Skopje had decided to expel a Russian diplomat whose behaviour allegedly contradicted the principles of the Vienna Convention. Prior to that, Skopje expelled another Russian diplomat in May.
The banana republic of north macedonia craves that israeli "guidance". Piss on 'em.
08:38 GMT 04.10.2021 (Updated: 08:52 GMT 04.10.2021)
The Russian Foreign Ministry announced on 4 October that it has declared a staffer from the North Macedonian Embassy persona non grata in response to a similar move against a Russian diplomat that Skopje made in August.
"On 4 October, [Olivera] Chaushevska-Dimovska, North Macedonia's charge d'affaires ad interim in Russia, was invited to the Russian Foreign Ministry and received a ministerial note saying that a staffer of the North Macedonian Embassy in Moscow was declared persona non grata. This measure is taken in response to North Macedonia's unsubstantiated decision to declare a diplomat from the Russian Embassy in Skopje persona non grata in August", the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
In August, North Macedonian Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani said that Skopje had decided to expel a Russian diplomat whose behaviour allegedly contradicted the principles of the Vienna Convention. Prior to that, Skopje expelled another Russian diplomat in May.
vtvot tak
4 October, 12:01 GMT2
