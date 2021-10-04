https://sputniknews.com/20211004/russia-declares-north-macedonian-embassy-staffer-persona-non-grata--1089643547.html

Russia Declares North Macedonian Embassy Staffer Persona Non Grata

Russia Declares North Macedonian Embassy Staffer Persona Non Grata

The decision was made in response to a similar move taken against a Russian diplomat in August.

The Russian Foreign Ministry announced on 4 October that it has declared a staffer from the North Macedonian Embassy persona non grata in response to a similar move against a Russian diplomat that Skopje made in August. In August, North Macedonian Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani said that Skopje had decided to expel a Russian diplomat whose behaviour allegedly contradicted the principles of the Vienna Convention. Prior to that, Skopje expelled another Russian diplomat in May.

