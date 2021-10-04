Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211004/republican-representative-calls-on-biden-to-declare-disaster-over-california-oil-spill-1089636801.html
Republican Representative Calls on Biden to Declare Disaster Over California Oil Spill
Republican Representative Calls on Biden to Declare Disaster Over California Oil Spill
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Representative Michelle Steel, a Republican who represents much of California’s Orange County, is asking US President Joe Biden to issue a... 04.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-04T03:57+0000
2021-10-04T03:56+0000
joe biden
us
oil spill
california
biden administration
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/04/1089636743_0:176:3000:1864_1920x0_80_0_0_3a44fd9136378c2a9248f47a0a9940c0.jpg
"I write today asking you to authorize a Major Disaster declaration for Orange County California following the oil spill that occurred off the coast of Huntington Beach on October 2, 2021," "Steel said in her Sunday letter to Biden. According to the representative, officials have identified a 5.8-mile oil plume running roughly from Huntington Beach Pier to Newport Beach, and people have already reported oil on the beach, as well as dead fish and birds.The oil spill reached Huntington Beach on Saturday and could have originated from a pipeline that has dumped 126,000 gallons into the waters, according to local authorities.According to the US Coast Guard, as of Sunday, a total of 1,218 gallons of oily water mixture have been recovered in the area.A Sunday news conference held by local authorities revealed that the pipeline had been shuttered amid the ongoing investigation into the spill, and that divers have yet to pinpoint any additional leakage at the site.Martyn Willsher, the CEO of Amplify Energy, told reporters during the event that the company would "do everything in our power to make sure this is recovered as quickly as possible."A county official at the conference had indicated that first responders had so far treated a single ruddy duck that had been affected by the oil spill.The exact cause of the oil spill remains unclear.
I AM SO HAPPY TO WRITE THIS TESTIMONY ON HOW I WAS CURED FROM MY HERPES VIRUS. I have been on internet searching for the surest way to get my cure. And i saw peoples comments about Dr Nelson, curing them from different virus. but i never believed them. I was on doubt but also wanted give a try I contacted him through his WhatsApp number, And he assured me that he will cure me using pure natural herbs cure. My experience with him was great, He sent me the herbal medicine and gave me instructions. After using, he asked me to go for a medical check up after 22days [3weeks} of usage. I agreed with him. to my greatest surprise my result was negative, i am really happy that i am cured from herpes virus and healthy, I went for another test few days ago and also shown negative you can reach him through on WhatsApp +14436204203, Emaildrnelsonsaliu10@gmail.com. 
0
1
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/04/1089636743_140:0:2860:2040_1920x0_80_0_0_80e8c3ef44ecdd49e9960212e6778a5c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, us, oil spill, california, biden administration

Republican Representative Calls on Biden to Declare Disaster Over California Oil Spill

03:57 GMT 04.10.2021
© REUTERS / GENE BLEVINSA fish swims under oil slicks in the Talbert Channel after a major oil spill off the coast of California has come ashore in Huntington Beach, California, U.S. October 3, 2021.
A fish swims under oil slicks in the Talbert Channel after a major oil spill off the coast of California has come ashore in Huntington Beach, California, U.S. October 3, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.10.2021
© REUTERS / GENE BLEVINS
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Representative Michelle Steel, a Republican who represents much of California’s Orange County, is asking US President Joe Biden to issue a major disaster declaration in response to the oil spill that occurred over the weekend.
"I write today asking you to authorize a Major Disaster declaration for Orange County California following the oil spill that occurred off the coast of Huntington Beach on October 2, 2021," "Steel said in her Sunday letter to Biden.
"Officials have estimated that over 130,000 gallons of oil have leaked from an underwater pipeline. I request fast action in approving the Public Assistance and Individual Assistance for all the cities and counties in California that will be affected."
According to the representative, officials have identified a 5.8-mile oil plume running roughly from Huntington Beach Pier to Newport Beach, and people have already reported oil on the beach, as well as dead fish and birds.
The oil spill reached Huntington Beach on Saturday and could have originated from a pipeline that has dumped 126,000 gallons into the waters, according to local authorities.
According to the US Coast Guard, as of Sunday, a total of 1,218 gallons of oily water mixture have been recovered in the area.
Mayor Kim Carr of Huntington Beach called the spill "one of the most devastating situations our community has dealt with in decades."
A Sunday news conference held by local authorities revealed that the pipeline had been shuttered amid the ongoing investigation into the spill, and that divers have yet to pinpoint any additional leakage at the site.
Martyn Willsher, the CEO of Amplify Energy, told reporters during the event that the company would "do everything in our power to make sure this is recovered as quickly as possible."
A county official at the conference had indicated that first responders had so far treated a single ruddy duck that had been affected by the oil spill.
The exact cause of the oil spill remains unclear.
000000
Discuss
Popular comments
I AM SO HAPPY TO WRITE THIS TESTIMONY ON HOW I WAS CURED FROM MY HERPES VIRUS. I have been on internet searching for the surest way to get my cure. And i saw peoples comments about Dr Nelson, curing them from different virus. but i never believed them. I was on doubt but also wanted give a try I contacted him through his WhatsApp number, And he assured me that he will cure me using pure natural herbs cure. My experience with him was great, He sent me the herbal medicine and gave me instructions. After using, he asked me to go for a medical check up after 22days [3weeks} of usage. I agreed with him. to my greatest surprise my result was negative, i am really happy that i am cured from herpes virus and healthy, I went for another test few days ago and also shown negative you can reach him through on WhatsApp +14436204203, Emaildrnelsonsaliu10@gmail.com. 
Bradley Marcus
4 October, 07:04 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
05:45 GMTChile’s Presidency Refutes Pandora Papers Accusations Against Pinera
05:09 GMTEvergrande Halts Trading on Hong Kong Stock Exchange to Announce 'Major Transaction'
04:45 GMTFumio Kishida Becomes New Prime Minister of Japan
04:44 GMTBioNTech CEO Predicts New Vaccine Formulas May Be Necessary in 2022
04:36 GMTZelensky Used Offshore Schemes Benefiting Family, Friends, OCCRP Says
04:30 GMTCzech Prime Minister Denies Using Offshore Scheme to Buy $22Mln Chateau in France
04:11 GMT6.3-Magnitude Earthquake Hits South Sandwich Island Region, EMSC Says
03:58 GMTAfghans Unlikely to 'Soon' Trust a US President After Chaotic Troop Withdrawal, Ambassador Suggests
03:57 GMTRepublican Representative Calls on Biden to Declare Disaster Over California Oil Spill
03:30 GMTFacebook Whistleblower Reveals Identity, Details How Platform Prioritizes Profit Over Public Safety
01:20 GMTTrading of China Evergrande Group Shares Halted in Hong Kong
00:48 GMTJapanese Government Resigns, Fumio Kishida to Take Office as New Prime Minister - Kyodo
00:11 GMTSwedish Cartoonist Who Depicted Prophet Muhammad as Dog Reportedly Killed in Car Accident
YesterdayChris Christie: 2020 Joe Biden is 'Dead And Buried' as US President Capitulates to Progressives
YesterdayPandora Papers Allege Aliyev Family Sold Over $540Mln Worth of UK Property - Reports
YesterdaySnowden Comments on Pandora Papers Saying Offshore Companies Still Compiling Secret Databases
YesterdayPandora Papers Say US Law Firm McKenzie Helped Create Modern Offshore System
YesterdayTwo Koreas Hold First Talks After North Korea Restores Hotlines Following Monthslong Radio Silence
YesterdayMet Police Officer From Same Unit as Sarah Everard Killer Charged With Rape
YesterdayTrump on Possible Clash With DeSantis in 2024: 'I'd Beat Him Like I Would Beat Everyone Else'