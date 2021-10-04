https://sputniknews.com/20211004/republican-representative-calls-on-biden-to-declare-disaster-over-california-oil-spill-1089636801.html

Republican Representative Calls on Biden to Declare Disaster Over California Oil Spill

Representative Michelle Steel, a Republican who represents much of California's Orange County, is asking US President Joe Biden to issue a...

"I write today asking you to authorize a Major Disaster declaration for Orange County California following the oil spill that occurred off the coast of Huntington Beach on October 2, 2021," "Steel said in her Sunday letter to Biden. According to the representative, officials have identified a 5.8-mile oil plume running roughly from Huntington Beach Pier to Newport Beach, and people have already reported oil on the beach, as well as dead fish and birds.The oil spill reached Huntington Beach on Saturday and could have originated from a pipeline that has dumped 126,000 gallons into the waters, according to local authorities.According to the US Coast Guard, as of Sunday, a total of 1,218 gallons of oily water mixture have been recovered in the area.A Sunday news conference held by local authorities revealed that the pipeline had been shuttered amid the ongoing investigation into the spill, and that divers have yet to pinpoint any additional leakage at the site.Martyn Willsher, the CEO of Amplify Energy, told reporters during the event that the company would "do everything in our power to make sure this is recovered as quickly as possible."A county official at the conference had indicated that first responders had so far treated a single ruddy duck that had been affected by the oil spill.The exact cause of the oil spill remains unclear.

