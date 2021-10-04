Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211004/paris-regrets-algerias-decision-to-recall-envoy-from-paris---french-foreign-ministry-1089665632.html
Paris Regrets Algeria's Decision to Recall Envoy From Paris - French Foreign Ministry
Paris Regrets Algeria's Decision to Recall Envoy From Paris - French Foreign Ministry
PARIS (Sputnik) - France regrets Algeria's decision to recall its ambassador in Paris for consultations and makes every effort to maintain and improve the... 04.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-04T22:00+0000
2021-10-04T22:00+0000
france
algeria
foreign ministry
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/15/1082145413_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0d64b07ed214aa820616351735fc533a.jpg
On Saturday, Algiers recalled its ambassador to France for consultations after Paris announced tougher visa requirements for Algerian, Tunisian, and Moroccan nationals.At the same time, the spokesperson reaffirmed France's commitment to maintaining the long-standing relations between the nations, and said that Paris was working on further developing bilateral partnerships.Recently, the relations between the two countries have soured. Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune accused French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday of twisting the truth and making remarks that presented "completely rewritten" and "not based on truth" history of the North African nation. Tebboune described the French leader's statements to the Le Monde newspaper as irresponsible and insulting the memory of people who had died during France's colonial rule of Algeria.
france
algeria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/15/1082145413_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_453c39062a8d038b19276455d0dc42bb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
france, algeria, foreign ministry

Paris Regrets Algeria's Decision to Recall Envoy From Paris - French Foreign Ministry

22:00 GMT 04.10.2021
© REUTERS / RAMZI BOUDINANewly elected Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune delivers a speech during a swearing-in ceremony in Algiers, Algeria December 19, 2019.
Newly elected Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune delivers a speech during a swearing-in ceremony in Algiers, Algeria December 19, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.10.2021
© REUTERS / RAMZI BOUDINA
Subscribe
PARIS (Sputnik) - France regrets Algeria's decision to recall its ambassador in Paris for consultations and makes every effort to maintain and improve the bilateral relations, a spokesperson of the French foreign ministry said on Monday.
On Saturday, Algiers recalled its ambassador to France for consultations after Paris announced tougher visa requirements for Algerian, Tunisian, and Moroccan nationals.
"We have taken note of the recalling of the Algerian ambassador to France for consultations. We regret it [the recall]," the spokesperson said.
At the same time, the spokesperson reaffirmed France's commitment to maintaining the long-standing relations between the nations, and said that Paris was working on further developing bilateral partnerships.
Recently, the relations between the two countries have soured.
Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune accused French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday of twisting the truth and making remarks that presented "completely rewritten" and "not based on truth" history of the North African nation.
Tebboune described the French leader's statements to the Le Monde newspaper as irresponsible and insulting the memory of people who had died during France's colonial rule of Algeria.
001001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
23:06 GMTExperts Estimate Losses From Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp Outages at $160Mln
22:40 GMTUS Trade Chief Says Not Ruling Out Starting New Trade Probe on China
22:16 GMTOil Prices Hit Seven-Year High in US Sparking Economic Unease
22:00 GMT'We're Sorry': Facebook, Instagram & WhatsApp Slowly Coming Back Online After Six-Hour Outage
22:00 GMTParis Regrets Algeria's Decision to Recall Envoy From Paris - French Foreign Ministry
21:35 GMT‘We Are Going to Get Back to Vienna’: Iran’s FM Says JCPOA Talks to Resume by ‘Early November’
21:30 GMTSpanish Tax Agency to Investigate Pandora Papers Tax Evasion Cases - Treasury
21:05 GMTWall Street Plunges on Inflation Woes Monday, Tech Stocks Lead Losses With 2.1% Drop
21:05 GMTWhite House Says Recent Facebook Revelations Show Self-Regulation of Content ‘Not Working’
20:56 GMTTelegram Reigns Supreme in Wake of Facebook, Instagram & WhatsApp Global Outage
20:48 GMTDonald Trump Claims Nobody Has Done More ‘For Christianity’ Than Him
20:42 GMTUK PM BoJo Mocks His ‘Build Back Better’ Slogan With Beer And Fish 'n' Chips
20:11 GMTCDC Releases New Safety Guidelines Ahead of Looming Holiday Season
19:41 GMTDog the Bounty Hunter Hands Over Brian Laundrie Evidence to Authorities
19:02 GMTState Dept: US is 'Ready to Meet With North Korea Without Preconditions'
18:51 GMT'Beverly Hillbillies': Melania's Top Aide Feared Trump Kids Would Embarrass the US at Visit to UK
18:37 GMTData of Over 1.5 Billion Facebook Users Reportedly Being Sold on Hacker Forum Amid Worldwide Outage
18:35 GMTIran Denies Claims It Targets Israeli Businesspeople in Cyprus
18:20 GMTIs Ole Gunnar Solskjær Taking a Gamble by Not Playing Cristiano Ronaldo in Every Man Utd Game?
18:17 GMTIndian Minister's Son Charged With Murder, Rioting After Arson Claims Nine Lives