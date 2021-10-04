https://sputniknews.com/20211004/panic-buying-20-sales-of-frozen-turkeys-skyrocket-in-uk-as-brits-brace-for-nightmare-christmas-1089648416.html

Panic Buying 2.0: Sales of Frozen Turkeys Skyrocket in UK as Brits Brace for 'Nightmare' Christmas

Panic Buying 2.0: Sales of Frozen Turkeys Skyrocket in UK as Brits Brace for 'Nightmare' Christmas

Since the end of September news of problems with fuel supplies has led to turmoil across the United Kingdom, with motorists rushing to stations to stock up on... 04.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-04T12:29+0000

2021-10-04T12:29+0000

2021-10-04T12:29+0000

uk

uk

boris johnson

christmas

fuel shortage

food shortages

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/01/1089584030_0:0:3129:1761_1920x0_80_0_0_688d8b9a46bbf91a4dabf14d895307c0.jpg

Sales of frozen turkeys have skyrocketed in the United Kingdom following warnings of a "nightmare" Christmas, local media outlets have reported.Supermarket chain Iceland, which specialises in frozen foods, said sales jumped 409 percent in September compared to the same period last year, while the word Christmas has been searched on its website 17,000 times in the last week alone, The Daily Telegraph writes. The rising demand made Iceland increase its order of turkeys by 20 percent, with the supermarket chain saying that people are "concerned about food supply". Fears of food shortages before the festive event have grown in recent days as the government struggles to deal with the problems that caused the predicament, The Sun writes. It appears UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's statement that problems with shortages could last well into the festive season did't help to ease the panic.'Nightmare for Consumers'The current predicament was caused by a shortage of drivers for heavy goods vehicles, which then led to a domino effect – problems with supplies of fuel and disruptions of food deliveries to supermarkets. The situation has been exacerbated by rising gas prices, which in turn led to problems with the production of CO2 gas used in the food industry to extend the shelf life of products.Experts and industry players have differently assessed the scope of the shortage crisis, with some saying that it will last well into the holidays and cancel Christmas, while others suggested that the situation will improve though the festive season will likely be marred.Speaking to The Times, retail analyst Clive Black of Shore Capital suggested that store shelves won't be empty, but there will be a "distinct lack of choice", which Black described as a "nightmare for consumers".Authorities insist that Christmas is in no threat. Conservative Party Chair Oliver Dowden made a cast iron guarantee that the Tories "will makes sure that people have their turkeys for Christmas". Ministers have argued that the petrol crisis has started to ease and will soon be over.Industry players seem to disagree, they emphasise that the key to solving food shortages is not by increasing deliveries of petrol, but dealing with the shortage of heavy goods vehicle (HGV) drivers.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Max Gorbachev

Max Gorbachev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Max Gorbachev

uk, uk, boris johnson, christmas, fuel shortage, food shortages