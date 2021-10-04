Registration was successful!
Pandora Papers
The Pandora Papers is the biggest trove of leaked offshore data, comprising 11.9 million files "exposing" the alleged secret wealth and dealings of the world's richest and most powerful. The documents were released by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ).
Pandora Papers Say Lebanese Officials Embrace Offshore Havens Amid Economic Crisis at Home
Pandora Papers Say Lebanese Officials Embrace Offshore Havens Amid Economic Crisis at Home
BEIRUT (Sputnik) - Lebanon's last two prime ministers and the serving governor of the country's Central Bank are wiring funds to offshore accounts at a time... 04.10.2021
"In ... Lebanon, where similar questions about wealth and poverty have been playing out, the Pandora Papers show top political and financial figures have also embraced offshore havens. They include the current prime minister, Najib Mikati, and his predecessor, Hassan Diab, as well as Riad Salameh, the governor of Lebanon's central bank, who is under investigation in France for alleged money laundering", the ICIJ said.Mikati has a fortune of more than $2 billion and is one of the richest people in the country, according to the exposé. In 1982, together with his brother, he founded a satellite communications company, and later created the M1 Group, an investment company with assets in South Africa, Europe, and the United States.Mikati served as minister of public works and transport from 1998 to 2004 and headed the country's cabinet of ministers in 2005 and 2011. In 2019, when financial and economic crises forced thousands of Lebanese to take to the streets, Mikati was bombarded with criticism by both the protesters and the political elite alike.The ICIJ published the Pandora Papers on 3 October. The new exposé contains leaks from 11.9 million financial documents implicating more than 35 current and former world leaders, as well as over 330 politicians and officials from across the globe, in alleged financial wrongdoing via the use of offshore companies.
Pandora Papers Say Lebanese Officials Embrace Offshore Havens Amid Economic Crisis at Home

06:55 GMT 04.10.2021 (Updated: 07:10 GMT 04.10.2021)
BEIRUT (Sputnik) - Lebanon's last two prime ministers and the serving governor of the country's Central Bank are wiring funds to offshore accounts at a time when the country is struggling with a crippling economic crisis and the banking system is in disarray, the ICIJ said in the Pandora Papers exposé.
"In ... Lebanon, where similar questions about wealth and poverty have been playing out, the Pandora Papers show top political and financial figures have also embraced offshore havens. They include the current prime minister, Najib Mikati, and his predecessor, Hassan Diab, as well as Riad Salameh, the governor of Lebanon's central bank, who is under investigation in France for alleged money laundering", the ICIJ said.
Mikati has a fortune of more than $2 billion and is one of the richest people in the country, according to the exposé. In 1982, together with his brother, he founded a satellite communications company, and later created the M1 Group, an investment company with assets in South Africa, Europe, and the United States.
Pandora Papers
Chile's Presidency Refutes Pandora Papers Accusations Against Pinera
05:45 GMT
2
Mikati served as minister of public works and transport from 1998 to 2004 and headed the country's cabinet of ministers in 2005 and 2011. In 2019, when financial and economic crises forced thousands of Lebanese to take to the streets, Mikati was bombarded with criticism by both the protesters and the political elite alike.
The ICIJ published the Pandora Papers on 3 October. The new exposé contains leaks from 11.9 million financial documents implicating more than 35 current and former world leaders, as well as over 330 politicians and officials from across the globe, in alleged financial wrongdoing via the use of offshore companies.
