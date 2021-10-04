Nord Stream 2 Operator Starts Filling First String of Pipeline With Gas
14:46 GMT 04.10.2021 (Updated: 15:06 GMT 04.10.2021)
The construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline was fully completed on 10 September. According to Gazprom, the first gas supplies to the European market could be expected during this heating season.
Nord Stream 2 AG, which operates the pipeline, stated on Monday that it had started filling the first string with gas in order to reach the pressure needed for future testing.
"As of 4 October, the gas-in procedure for the first string of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline has started. This string will be gradually filled to build the required inventory and pressure as a prerequisite for the later technical tests", the operator said in a statement, adding that "Pre-commissioning steps for the second string are ongoing".
In this April 9, 2010 file photo, a Russian construction worker speaks on a mobile phone in Portovaya Bay some 170 kms (106 miles) north-west from St. Petersburg, Russia, during a ceremony marking the start of Nord Stream pipeline construction.
However, Nord Stream 2 AG needs to be officially certified by the German authorities as an independent operator before any deliveries are allowed.
Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture of Gazprom, Royal Dutch Shell, OMV, Engie, Uniper, and Wintershall. The 745-mile twin pipeline is designed to deliver natural gas from Russia to Germany across the Baltic Sea.