Nord Stream 2 Operator Starts Filling First String of Pipeline With Gas

The construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline was fully completed on 10 September. According to Gazprom, the first gas supplies to the European market could... 04.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-04T14:46+0000

2021-10-04T14:46+0000

2021-10-04T15:06+0000

europe

russia

gas

nord stream 2

Nord Stream 2 AG, which operates the pipeline, stated on Monday that it had started filling the first string with gas in order to reach the pressure needed for future testing.However, Nord Stream 2 AG needs to be officially certified by the German authorities as an independent operator before any deliveries are allowed.Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture of Gazprom, Royal Dutch Shell, OMV, Engie, Uniper, and Wintershall. The 745-mile twin pipeline is designed to deliver natural gas from Russia to Germany across the Baltic Sea.

russia

2021

europe, russia, gas, nord stream 2