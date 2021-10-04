Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
WATCH LIVE: View of London as Fuel Shortage Crisis Continues
https://sputniknews.com/20211004/nord-stream-2-operator-starts-filling-first-string-of-pipeline-with-gas-1089656703.html
Nord Stream 2 Operator Starts Filling First String of Pipeline With Gas
Nord Stream 2 Operator Starts Filling First String of Pipeline With Gas
The construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline was fully completed on 10 September. According to Gazprom, the first gas supplies to the European market could... 04.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-04T14:46+0000
2021-10-04T15:06+0000
europe
russia
gas
nord stream 2
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107950/64/1079506404_0:245:3073:1973_1920x0_80_0_0_cf511bf6a7bceb859ba36ab9110d8a1b.jpg
Nord Stream 2 AG, which operates the pipeline, stated on Monday that it had started filling the first string with gas in order to reach the pressure needed for future testing.However, Nord Stream 2 AG needs to be officially certified by the German authorities as an independent operator before any deliveries are allowed.Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture of Gazprom, Royal Dutch Shell, OMV, Engie, Uniper, and Wintershall. The 745-mile twin pipeline is designed to deliver natural gas from Russia to Germany across the Baltic Sea.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107950/64/1079506404_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_56d716b1b91a218d0ecc522c93191b0d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
europe, russia, gas, nord stream 2

Nord Stream 2 Operator Starts Filling First String of Pipeline With Gas

14:46 GMT 04.10.2021 (Updated: 15:06 GMT 04.10.2021)
© Sputnik / Il'ya Pitalev  / Go to the photo bankNord stream-2
Nord stream-2 - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.10.2021
© Sputnik / Il'ya Pitalev
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
The construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline was fully completed on 10 September. According to Gazprom, the first gas supplies to the European market could be expected during this heating season.
Nord Stream 2 AG, which operates the pipeline, stated on Monday that it had started filling the first string with gas in order to reach the pressure needed for future testing.

"As of 4 October, the gas-in procedure for the first string of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline has started. This string will be gradually filled to build the required inventory and pressure as a prerequisite for the later technical tests", the operator said in a statement, adding that "Pre-commissioning steps for the second string are ongoing".

© AP Photo / Dmitry LovetskyIn this April 9, 2010 file photo, a Russian construction worker speaks on a mobile phone in Portovaya Bay some 170 kms (106 miles) north-west from St. Petersburg, Russia, during a ceremony marking the start of Nord Stream pipeline construction.
In this April 9, 2010 file photo, a Russian construction worker speaks on a mobile phone in Portovaya Bay some 170 kms (106 miles) north-west from St. Petersburg, Russia, during a ceremony marking the start of Nord Stream pipeline construction. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.10.2021
In this April 9, 2010 file photo, a Russian construction worker speaks on a mobile phone in Portovaya Bay some 170 kms (106 miles) north-west from St. Petersburg, Russia, during a ceremony marking the start of Nord Stream pipeline construction.
© AP Photo / Dmitry Lovetsky
However, Nord Stream 2 AG needs to be officially certified by the German authorities as an independent operator before any deliveries are allowed.
Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture of Gazprom, Royal Dutch Shell, OMV, Engie, Uniper, and Wintershall. The 745-mile twin pipeline is designed to deliver natural gas from Russia to Germany across the Baltic Sea.
2400001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:23 GMTGOP Senate Leader McConnell Tells Biden Dems Need No 'Republican Cooperation' to Raise Debt Limit
15:19 GMTAngry London Drivers Drag Climate Activists off Road to Clear Traffic Jam
15:14 GMTTaiwan Calls for Security Cooperation With Australia As Chinese Jets Perform Frequent Fly-bys
14:58 GMTUS Soccer Appoints Investigator as It Becomes Latest Sport Caught Up in #MeToo Scandal
14:47 GMTIndian Government to Investigate Cases Revealed in Pandora Papers
14:46 GMTNord Stream 2 Operator Starts Filling First String of Pipeline With Gas
14:31 GMTPompeo Warns Biden Administration's Immigration Policy May Kill 'Kids All Across America'
14:31 GMTStar Trek Icon Shatner and Blue Origin VP Confirmed to Fly on New Shepard Spacecraft 12 October
13:56 GMTTurkish Navy Prevents Malta-Flagged Boat From Drilling in Mediterranean, Defence Ministry Says
13:55 GMTMontenegrin President and His Son Use Offshore Companies to Hide Property, NGO Says
13:50 GMTUK Pharmacies Seeing Less Medicine Deliveries Due to Fuel Crisis, Pharmacy Association Says
13:26 GMTEx-White House Press Sec Grisham Says It Was a Mistake to Work For Trump
13:25 GMTPandora Papers: Legendary Cricketer Tendulkar's Firm Denies Wrongdoing in Hiding Wealth
13:16 GMTGeorge Floyd Statue in New York Vandalised for the Second Time - Photo
13:13 GMTUS Supreme Court to Return to Bench, With Cases on Abortion, Gun Rights to Be Heard
13:10 GMTFurious Farmers Protest at Conservative Conference Over Boris' 'Pigs Die' Comment in TV Interview
13:05 GMTLavrov Points to Importance of Fulfillment of Putin-Erdogan Agreements on Idlib
13:00 GMTDeutsche Bank Drops Risky Clients Following Jeffrey Epstein Sex Scandal, Report Says
13:00 GMTSpanish Court Rules in Favour of Shakira in Tax Fraud Case
12:54 GMTBiden Says Looking Forward to Working With New Japanese Prime Minister