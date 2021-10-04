https://sputniknews.com/20211004/made-in-india-drone-used-to-transport-covid-19-vaccines-for-first-time-in-south-asia---video-1089658150.html

'Made in India' Drone Used to Transport COVID-19 Vaccines for First Time in South Asia - Video

'Made in India' Drone Used to Transport COVID-19 Vaccines for First Time in South Asia - Video

Even though the COVID-19 vaccination drive has picked up pace in India, it is challenging to deliver vaccines to some regions. The federal government is making... 04.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-04T17:25+0000

2021-10-04T17:25+0000

2021-10-04T17:25+0000

health

health

vaccine

india

health

vaccination

health

india

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/09/1082842057_0:260:3177:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_7f273c793e52ce7aeaef51e95f9df344.jpg

The Health and Family Welfare Minister of India Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday launched the Indian Council of Medical Research’s (ICMR) vaccine delivery model --Drone Response and Outreach in North East (i-Drone) to facilitate COVID-19 vaccine delivery to tough and hard-to-reach terrains of the Northeast through drones.The federal health minister said this is for the first time that a 'Made in India' drone has been used in South Asia to transport COVID-19 vaccines over an aerial distance of 15 km in 12-15 minutes. The drone covered the distance from Bishnupur district hospital to Loktak Lake, Karang Island in the Indian state of Manipur. The actual road distance between these locations is 26 km.ICMR conducted an initial study in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology (Kanpur), the country’s premier engineering institution, to test the capacity of drones to carry and transfer vaccines safely. The study was conducted in Manipur, Nagaland and Andaman and Nicobar.These studies provided promising results on the basis of which the Federal Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and other regulatory authorities granted permission to fly drones beyond the visual line of sight.

india

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

health, health, vaccine, india, health, vaccination, health, india, covid-19