Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
Data of Over 1.5 Billion Facebook Users Reportedly Being Sold on Hacker Forum Amid Worldwide Outage
https://sputniknews.com/20211004/made-in-india-drone-used-to-transport-covid-19-vaccines-for-first-time-in-south-asia---video-1089658150.html
'Made in India' Drone Used to Transport COVID-19 Vaccines for First Time in South Asia - Video
'Made in India' Drone Used to Transport COVID-19 Vaccines for First Time in South Asia - Video
Even though the COVID-19 vaccination drive has picked up pace in India, it is challenging to deliver vaccines to some regions. The federal government is making... 04.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-04T17:25+0000
2021-10-04T17:25+0000
health
health
vaccine
india
health
vaccination
health
india
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/09/1082842057_0:260:3177:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_7f273c793e52ce7aeaef51e95f9df344.jpg
The Health and Family Welfare Minister of India Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday launched the Indian Council of Medical Research’s (ICMR) vaccine delivery model --Drone Response and Outreach in North East (i-Drone) to facilitate COVID-19 vaccine delivery to tough and hard-to-reach terrains of the Northeast through drones.The federal health minister said this is for the first time that a 'Made in India' drone has been used in South Asia to transport COVID-19 vaccines over an aerial distance of 15 km in 12-15 minutes. The drone covered the distance from Bishnupur district hospital to Loktak Lake, Karang Island in the Indian state of Manipur. The actual road distance between these locations is 26 km.ICMR conducted an initial study in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology (Kanpur), the country’s premier engineering institution, to test the capacity of drones to carry and transfer vaccines safely. The study was conducted in Manipur, Nagaland and Andaman and Nicobar.These studies provided promising results on the basis of which the Federal Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and other regulatory authorities granted permission to fly drones beyond the visual line of sight.
india
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/09/1082842057_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_c1e5665994ce284ead2ed05c15fd2876.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
health, health, vaccine, india, health, vaccination, health, india, covid-19

'Made in India' Drone Used to Transport COVID-19 Vaccines for First Time in South Asia - Video

17:25 GMT 04.10.2021
© REUTERS / DADO RUVIC3D-printed small toy figurines, a syringe and vial labelled "coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in front of India flag
3D-printed small toy figurines, a syringe and vial labelled coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine are seen in front of India flag - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.10.2021
© REUTERS / DADO RUVIC
Subscribe
Rahul Trivedi - Sputnik International
Rahul Trivedi
All materials
Even though the COVID-19 vaccination drive has picked up pace in India, it is challenging to deliver vaccines to some regions. The federal government is making various efforts to provide the vaccines in such places.
The Health and Family Welfare Minister of India Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday launched the Indian Council of Medical Research’s (ICMR) vaccine delivery model --Drone Response and Outreach in North East (i-Drone) to facilitate COVID-19 vaccine delivery to tough and hard-to-reach terrains of the Northeast through drones.
The federal health minister said this is for the first time that a 'Made in India' drone has been used in South Asia to transport COVID-19 vaccines over an aerial distance of 15 km in 12-15 minutes. The drone covered the distance from Bishnupur district hospital to Loktak Lake, Karang Island in the Indian state of Manipur. The actual road distance between these locations is 26 km.
“We can use drones in delivering important life-saving medicines, collecting blood samples. This technology can also be used in critical situations. This technology may prove a game-changer in addressing the challenges in health care delivery, particularly health supplies in difficult areas,” Mandaviya said.
ICMR conducted an initial study in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology (Kanpur), the country’s premier engineering institution, to test the capacity of drones to carry and transfer vaccines safely. The study was conducted in Manipur, Nagaland and Andaman and Nicobar.
These studies provided promising results on the basis of which the Federal Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and other regulatory authorities granted permission to fly drones beyond the visual line of sight.
210000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:37 GMTData of Over 1.5 Billion Facebook Users Reportedly Being Sold on Hacker Forum Amid Worldwide Outage
18:35 GMTIran Denies Claims It Targets Israeli Businesspeople in Cyprus
18:20 GMTIs Ole Gunnar Solskjær Taking a Gamble by Not Playing Cristiano Ronaldo in Every Man Utd Game?
18:17 GMTIndian Minister's Son Charged With Murder, Rioting After Arson Claims Nine Lives
18:15 GMTArrest of Shah Rukh Khan's Son Shows 'Rules Are Same For All', Indian Narcotics Bureau Boss Says
18:13 GMTAzerbaijan Denies Claims of Israeli Military Presence on Border With Iran
17:51 GMTUN Evacuates Seven Staff Members Declared Persona Non-Grata By Ethiopia
17:46 GMTLabour Frontbencher Slams Leader Starmer for Sun Article
17:25 GMT'Made in India' Drone Used to Transport COVID-19 Vaccines for First Time in South Asia - Video
17:16 GMTBiden Will Visit Chicago on Thursday to Highlight COVID-19 Vaccine Requirements
17:12 GMTTV Star Meghan McCain: Progressives 'Won't Stop' Kyrsten Sinema 'Standing Up For Moderate America'
16:58 GMT500+ Russian Companies to Present Products in Alibaba.com Online Expo
16:46 GMTEverton’s Andros Townsend Reveals What Cristiano Ronaldo Told Him When He Stormed Off Pitch
16:35 GMT'A True Fighter': Florida's First Lady Casey DeSantis Diagnosed With Breast Cancer
16:29 GMT'Back to Dark Ages': Kabul Reportedly Faces Blackout Due to Taliban's Failure to Pay Bills
16:23 GMTUS Supreme Court Sends Legal Challenge to Trump Border Wall Back to Lower Courts
16:21 GMTWhite House 'Looking at' Pandora Papers Leak, Biden Says
16:07 GMTPrying Space Eye? New US Military Branch Gets Its Own Intelligence Wing
16:01 GMTFacebook, WhatsApp & Instagram Crash for Users Worldwide
15:56 GMTWho's Behind the 'Pandora Papers' Leaks of Politicians' Offshore Assets?