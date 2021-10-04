Live Updates: Day Two of Tories' Annual Party Conference Kicks Off in Manchester

The conference kicked off in Manchester on 3 October and is expected to last until 6 October. Over 10,000 delegates are poised to attend the four-day conference.
The Conservative Party is gathering for the second day of its annual conference, which is being held in Manchester this year. In terms of today's agenda, there will be plenty of top officials delivering speeches on the most pressing matters facing the country. Chancellor Rishi Sunak, Housing and Communities Secretary Michael Gove, and Transport Secretary Grant Shapps are among the listed speakers.
During the first day of the event, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and newly-appointed Foreign Secretary Liz Truss delivered remarks on a wide range of issues, including post-COVID economic development, the current supply chain crisis, fuel shortage, as well as the future of US-UK relations.
07:30 GMT 04.10.2021
UK Conservative Party Conference: Chancellor Sunak to Pledge £500 Mln in Aid to Tackle Unemployment
Sunak: Tories Looking at Different Ways to Ease Supply Chain Crisis
UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak sat for an interview with Sky News ahead of delivering a speech at the Tory Party's annual conference. Speaking about recent developments in the country's energy sector, Sunak said that authorities are looking at different ways to ease the supply chain crisis, adding that such problems have been occurring around the world.
Additionally, Sunak touched upon the so-called Pandora Papers, saying that tax officials will study the files.