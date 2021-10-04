Live Updates: Day Two of Tories' Annual Party Conference Kicks Off in Manchester

Sunak: Tories Looking at Different Ways to Ease Supply Chain Crisis

UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak sat for an interview with Sky News ahead of delivering a speech at the Tory Party's annual conference. Speaking about recent developments in the country's energy sector, Sunak said that authorities are looking at different ways to ease the supply chain crisis, adding that such problems have been occurring around the world.

Additionally, Sunak touched upon the so-called Pandora Papers, saying that tax officials will study the files.