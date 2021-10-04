https://sputniknews.com/20211004/lavrov-points-to-importance-of-fulfillment-of-putin-erdogan-agreements-on-idlib-1089652813.html

Lavrov Points to Importance of Fulfillment of Putin-Erdogan Agreements on Idlib

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The terrorist threat persists in Syria's Idlib, and it is even increasing in some areas, therefore it is important to fully implement the... 04.10.2021, Sputnik International

He stressed that Russia "unambiguously reaffirms the need to fully implement [the] agreements of Presidents Putin and Erdogan to separate terrorists, primarily Hayat Tahrir al-Sham"*.The 2018 agreement between Moscow and Ankara stipulated establishing a demilitarised zone (DMZ) in Syria's rebel-held Idlib Governorate. Russian and Turkish servicemen have been patrolling the buffer area to prevent further escalations. However, terror groups, based in the city, continue attacks on the Syrian Armed Forces in the region.* Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (also known as Al-Nusra Front, Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, or al-Qaeda in Syria) is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other states.

