International
Lavrov Points to Importance of Fulfillment of Putin-Erdogan Agreements on Idlib
Lavrov Points to Importance of Fulfillment of Putin-Erdogan Agreements on Idlib
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The terrorist threat persists in Syria's Idlib, and it is even increasing in some areas, therefore it is important to fully implement the... 04.10.2021, Sputnik International
He stressed that Russia "unambiguously reaffirms the need to fully implement [the] agreements of Presidents Putin and Erdogan to separate terrorists, primarily Hayat Tahrir al-Sham"*.The 2018 agreement between Moscow and Ankara stipulated establishing a demilitarised zone (DMZ) in Syria's rebel-held Idlib Governorate. Russian and Turkish servicemen have been patrolling the buffer area to prevent further escalations. However, terror groups, based in the city, continue attacks on the Syrian Armed Forces in the region.* Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (also known as Al-Nusra Front, Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, or al-Qaeda in Syria) is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other states.
sergei lavrov, russia, middle east, turkey, syria, terrorists, hayat tahrir al-sham

Lavrov Points to Importance of Fulfillment of Putin-Erdogan Agreements on Idlib

13:05 GMT 04.10.2021
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The terrorist threat persists in Syria's Idlib, and it is even increasing in some areas, therefore it is important to fully implement the agreements of Presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday.

"The terrorist threat persists in the Idlib de-escalation zone, it is even intensifying in some areas. Today, we expressed relevant concerns. Terrorist groups keep attacking positions of the Syrian army from the Idlib de-escalation zone, moreover, they are making attempts to stage attacks on the Russian contingent", Lavrov said at a press conference following negotiations with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry.

He stressed that Russia "unambiguously reaffirms the need to fully implement [the] agreements of Presidents Putin and Erdogan to separate terrorists, primarily Hayat Tahrir al-Sham"*.
The 2018 agreement between Moscow and Ankara stipulated establishing a demilitarised zone (DMZ) in Syria's rebel-held Idlib Governorate.
© AP PhotoTurkish army tanks stationed in the east of Idlib, Syria, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
Turkish army tanks stationed in the east of Idlib, Syria, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.10.2021
Turkish army tanks stationed in the east of Idlib, Syria, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
© AP Photo
Russian and Turkish servicemen have been patrolling the buffer area to prevent further escalations. However, terror groups, based in the city, continue attacks on the Syrian Armed Forces in the region.
* Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (also known as Al-Nusra Front, Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, or al-Qaeda in Syria) is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other states.
